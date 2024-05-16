Highlights Ronnie Edwards is a sought-after defender, impressing at Peterborough and in the England youth teams.

Edwards' contract expires in June 2025, and has been attracting interest from Premier League clubs like West Ham and Crystal Palace.

He is highly rated for his versatile style of play, including his strong defensive presence and skill in possession.

Ronnie Edwards is one of the brightest young defenders in England. He has impressed for England's youth teams, including winning the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022. The Peterborough United centre-back was unable to help his side win promotion from the League One play-offs this year, after losing to Oxford United in the semi-finals. Given his contract is expiring in June 2025, a queue of clubs across Europe will no doubt be vying for his signature this summer.

Edwards has been heavily linked with West Ham and Crystal Palace over the course of this season, but he did not let the speculation distract him. He played 54 matches in all competitions for Peterborough this campaign, picking up the EFL League One Young Player of the Season. Here is everything you need to know about the Posh youngster, who is a wanted man in England.

Ronnie Edwards' Career

Close

Edwards joined the Barnet academy at the age of nine and played for their youth sides for six years. He only made two senior appearances for the Bees, before moving to Peterborough United following a successful trial in 2020. In the 2020/21 season, Edwards made five appearances for Posh, including League One matches against MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers. The following season saw the young defender establish himself as a first-team regular for Peterborough. He played 34 games in the Championship, which earned him the club's Player of the Season award. As well as this, he played a part in winning the UEFA European U19 Championships for England. Edwards started at centre-back in the final, which saw the Three Lions defeat Israel 3-1 after extra-time.

The 2022/23 season saw Edwards make his England U20 debut. At the end of the campaign, he was selected as part of the squad to play in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup. His team were defeated in the round of 16 against Italy, but the Peterborough defender started all four games and was one of the Young Lions' most consistent performers. The League One season ended in heartbreak for Edwards as his team lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs, after winning the first leg 4-0. On a personal note, though, he played 44 matches, which included a goal and three assists.

The most recent campaign saw Edwards miss only one game. However, Peterborough, once again, lost in the play-offs, meaning they will have to play another season in League One. It was the 21-year-old's most successful season in front of goal, as he scored twice in the third tier. One of these was against Carlisle United in a 1-1 draw, as he scored a glancing header from a wide free-kick. Posh finished the season in fourth, and Edwards was recognised for his performances throughout the year as he picked up the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award.

Related 12 Championship Players Premier League Clubs are Targeting GIVEMESPORT has produced a list of 12 players who could leave the Championship for the Premier League this summer.

Ronnie Edwards' Senior Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Peterborough 142 2 2 Barnet 2 0 0

What Position Ronnie Edwards Plays

Edwards played every game at centre-back for Peterborough in the 2023/24 campaign. When Posh were in the Championship, the young defender broke into the team due to an injury to the captain, Mark Beevers. He impressed in a back five in this division and kept his place in the team ever since. At the back end of the season, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson largely opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Edwards playing as the left centre-back. He can also play on the other side of the defence, particularly when the manager opts for a back five, as he is predominantly right-footed.

Given that Edwards is 5 feet, 11 inches, his ability to read the game and position himself correctly have been critical to his development. The Peterborough defender was asked about his size in an interview with Sky Sports on 13th March 2024. He said:

"I'm probably not going to grow much more! So you could say that I'm a short centre-half. So it's been about learning how to use my body, which I'm probably not going to fully do until my mid-20s. That's one thing that I think I am good at, reading the game and my positioning."

Ronnie Edwards' England Youth Team Stats Team Appearances Debut England U19 10 6th October 2021 England U20 13 21st September 2022

Related Gareth Southgate reveals he is 'excited' by two England youth players England's Young Lions had a tremendous summer, but Southgate has identified two youngsters in particular that could be stars

Ronnie Edwards' Style of Play

Edwards is highly rated because of his ability in and out of possession. His long-range passing to Peterborough's wingers in behind opposition full-backs, particularly against teams set up in a low block, is something that will continue to attract the interest of Premier League clubs. He is adept at doing this in a back four when driving out from defence, but also in a back five, allowing the wing-backs to make overlapping runs forward. These long-balls aren't always on, though, and Edwards has been credited for his mature decision-making when in possession, as he is comfortable opting for the short ball to the central midfielders if a long-range pass is not available.

Out of possession, Edwards is often praised for timing tackles well and stopping opposition counter attacks. His ability to sniff out danger and step into midfield to make an interception was key to Peterborough's high-intensity style of play in League One this season. When the full-back has pushed on significantly and the other team attack down the flanks, Edwards is also capable of covering for his teammate and defending out wide due to his pace and confidence in defending one-on-one situations.

Speaking about Edwards' strengths and future potential in December 2022, Peterborough Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said:

"There is no doubt that Ronnie will play at the very top one day. He’s ice cool and has so much going for him. I know some people like to point out his deficiencies, but show me a 19-year-old who doesn’t have them. Ronnie is as good as they come and it doesn’t matter where he goes he will be a success. The club that tried to buy him the most know they would make £40million-plus on him in a couple of years. Average centre-backs can go for £60million."

Ronnie Edwards' Defensive Actions at Peteborough United Season Team League Tackles Won Interceptions 2020/21 Peterborough United League One 4 6 2021/22 Peterborough United Championship 35 46 2022/23 Peterborough United League One 56 66 2023/24 Peterborough United League One 37 59

Related Newcastle 'looking to sign best young talents in Europe' Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are likely to move for "young talent" in the summer, with the club having recently targeted Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

Latest Transfer Rumours and Contract News on Ronnie Edwards

Edwards' contract runs out on 30th June 2025 and with just over a year left on his deal, it is highly likely that he will be sold to the highest bidder this summer. Peterborough have set an extremely high asking price for the young defender, which is the main reason why a deal hasn't got over the line yet. If Edwards is sold in the summer, it is worth noting that Barnet have a 50% sell-on clause.

It looked as if the 21-year-old would move to the Premier League in January, but bids were rejected from Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton. Miguel Delaney reported earlier in 2024 that Edwards' preference was to go to Palace due to their growing reputation for developing young players from the lower leagues of English football. It is unclear whether the London club and the other two top-flight sides will revive their interest in the centre-back in the coming months. With Peterborough unable to get promoted from League One and only a year left on his contract, though, it is expected that Posh will be looking to sell.

A move away from the third tier outfit for Edwards broke down in the summer of 2023. In an interview with BBC Look East, the highly-rated Peterborough defender said:

"I think everything happens for a reason. It was clearly time for me to stay still. I just have to be the best version of myself and improve. When my time comes, my time comes."

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry believed that Edwards' appearance in the Under-20 World Cup in 2023 helped raise the profile of the defender. Following England's round of 16 exit to Italy, where the centre-back impressed, Fry said: "Every club in the country, and worldwide really, will be watching these England games. It puts values on the players' heads. We've had several bids for Ronnie Edwards that we've turned down, but he will go eventually because he's class."

Related 10 Oldest Football Clubs in the Premier League and EFL The 10 oldest football clubs in the Premier League and the EFL, featuring Notts County and Aston Villa.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and FBREF.