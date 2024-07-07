Highlights Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee is attracting interest from European clubs, including Manchester United, after his impressive performances for Bologna.

Zirkzee, a product of Feyenoord's youth system, won the 2023/24 Serie A Young Player of the Season award and is set to join United after the Red Devils reportedly reached a 'broad agreement' with Bologna to sign him.

Zirkzee began his senior career with Bayern Munich before joining Bologna, where he has thrived.

The Netherlands has long been a country that has produced exciting footballers, earning a reputation as a talent factory for up-and-coming prospects for the rest of Europe to draw advantage from. The country's success - which is best observed through the origin of 'total football' and the 1988 European Championship triumph - is rooted in its robust youth development systems, exemplified by world-renowned academies such as Ajax's 'De Toekomst' and Feyenoord's 'Varkenoord'.

Twenty-three-year-old Bologna gem Joshua Zirkzee is one of the latest young talents to emerge from the Netherlands, and he is about to take a big step in his career by joining Manchester United. This article attempts to explain what kind of player United will be getting in Zirkzee.

Related The 10 Greatest Dutch Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the likes of Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten and Arjen Robben, the best Dutch players of all time have been ranked.

Transfer State of Play

Where United stand on Zirkzee deal

A report by Sky Sports on Sunday (July 7) said that United have reached a broad agreement with Bologna to sign Zirkzee following extensive talks with the player's representatives. Zirkzee has a £34million release clause in his contract with Bologna and United are said to have made it clear that they will trigger it.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that AC Milan, who have also been linked with Zirkzee, are reluctant to meet the release clause, which is valid until August. Arsenal and Juventus are two other clubs who have reportedly shown an interest in Zirkzee but United are the clear favourites to get a deal over the line.

If Zirkzee is to join forces with Erik ten Hag ahead of August's Premier League commencement, he will join a camp that is of proliferating Dutch persuasion. A switch to the Red Devils will see Zirkzee reunite with former Feyenoord teammate Tyrell Malacia, while the club is also looking into completing a deal for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Related Matthijs de Ligt Makes Man Utd Decision Manchester United are pushing to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt

Zirkzee's Style of Play

Forward's traits analysed

If the Erling Haaland/Darwin Nunez/Rasmus Hojlund prototype is the new generation of Premier League striker, Zirkzee offers a refreshing deviation from the norm. Although his profile fits those of current forwards cascading the scoring charts in England, with his 6ft 4in stature and powerful frame likening him to his compatriot - and ex-United flop - Wout Weghorst, the skillset he's boasted in northern Italy proves that you should never judge a book by its cover.

Playing deeper than a conventional striker, Zirkzee is capable of playing across the front line. He ranked among the top five players in Serie A for creating big chances, attempting dribbles and regaining possession in the final third last term, which highlights his capacity to help out with all areas of his team's performance. United have been devoid of an industrious attacker for a while now, with Marcus Rashford and Antony among those to be criticised for their sluggishness.

Last season, Zirkzee's manager at Bologna, Thiago Motta, argued that the player is like no other striker on the planet. Talking to the The Athletic, Motta said:

“He said his idols are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gabriel Batistuta, who are two excellent players, but, seeing him day to day, he reminds me of the Ronaldinho I played with at Barcelona. But I cannot compare him to anyone. He is just Joshua, and he is special.”

Zirkzee is a product of the “Johan Cruyff courts” of Schiedam, a city west of Rotterdam, and this is another side to his game that emphasises that the 23-year-old is far more than just a tap-in merchant who likes to wreak havoc inside the six-yard box. He has an exceptional dribbling ability, while he likes to receive the ball with his back to goal or on the half-turn, and can spin his marker or bring team-mates into the action with outstanding hold-up play.

Joshua Zirkzee's Career Statistics So Far Games 213 Goals 83 Assists 49

Zirkzee's Dazzling Debut For Bayern Munich II

Eighteen-minute hat-trick

An underrated yet effective way of understanding a younger player's ability to keep up with the pace of his new surroundings is by judging his past debut performances. After a year in Feyenoord's youth system in 2018, he joined Bayern Munich - and it's fair to say the then-18-year-old made an instant impact.

In March 2019, Zirkzee scored an 18-minute hat-trick on his full debut for Bayern Munich II against SV Schalding-Heining. And, just a day later, he scored the winning goal for the under-19 side as they defeated 1. FC Nuremberg 2–1.

In 13 appearances in A-Junior Bundesliga South/Southwest, he scored 11 goals and had two assists for Bayern's youth team, while he also scored 20 goals and registered seven assists in just 24 appearances in all competitions. But while it didn't work out for Zirkzee in the senior team, with loan spells at Parma and Anderlecht making up part of his time there, he has flourished at Bologna, and his adaptability at such a young age has given him tonnes of experience to take with him in every career move so far.