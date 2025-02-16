Real Madrid are the most successful club in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League a record-breaking 15 times. Alongside this, they have won 36 Spanish league titles and are renowned as the biggest club in world football. With the spending of Premier League teams increasing every year, it has become more important than ever for elite European clubs outside of England to nail their recruitment.

Madrid have been successful in the South American market in recent years, recruiting the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick. The club's impressive scouting record in the last decade can be traced back to the arrival of Juni Calafat, the chief scout, in 2014. Here is everything you need to know about Calafat and how he has emerged as an integral figure at Los Blancos.

Background and Current Role

Calafat was born in Spain on 19th December 1972 and brought up in Sao Paulo. He was noticed by Real when he was working as a Brazilian football pundit on the Spanish television show Fiebri Maldini. Calafat was considered as Ronaldo Nazario's right-hand man during his playing career, further highlighting his connections and knowledge of the Brazilian football landscape. The 52-year-old's work on TV and relationships with players such as Ronaldo Nazario and Kaka meant he was given a scouting role by Real in 2014.

When he started working for Real in 2014, Calafat was asked to focus on unearthing emerging Brazilian talent. The remit was to identify young, high-potential signings, who, even if they didn't work out, could be sold for a net profit in the future. It is believed that the club president, Florentino Perez, was angered by the club missing out on signing Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013. In a Marca article by Mario Cortegana in September 2022, it was revealed that the remit given to Calafat upon his arrival was: "do not let another Neymar slip through the net."

Since 2013, Perez has increasingly trusted Calafat, with the Spaniard now taking on the role of chief scout at Real, where he manages a team of analysts. It is now believed that Calafat holds the third most senior position at the club, behind Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez, who is the managing director.

Calafat's Best Signings at Real Madrid

Calafat has been credited with the signings of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and Martin Odegaard. Real's chief scout has a very hands-on approach to player recruitment, focusing on small details and gaining personal relationships with emerging talents and their families to convince them to join the club. A prime example of this was how he lured Vinicius to the Spanish capital.

In the summer of 2017, Calafat went to Brazil regularly to meet Vinicius and his family. They were competing for his signature with Barcelona, who also invested significant resources and time trying to sign the 16-year-old at the time. An anecdote revealed in an ESPN article by Gustavo Hofman and Alex Kirkland in January 2023 highlighted Calafat's efforts to sign Vinicius in 2017:

"When the family landed at Madrid's Barajas Airport, it emerged that Vinicius' mother's suitcase had been lost in transit. Calafat took the family straight to a branch of El Corte Ingles, the high-end department store, giving each a voucher to spend on replacement clothing. It made a positive impression: To Vinicius and his family, Calafat had gone above and beyond to help them in the face of unforeseen circumstances."

Calafat can speak Portuguese fluently, which has been credited as a key reason for his ability to form strong bonds with South American players and their families. His interpersonal skills helped Real land Rodrygo in 2018, as he regularly visited the Brazilian and his family in Sao Paulo, and also attended his 18th birthday, according to ESPN.

Other notable signings spearheaded by Calafat include Valverde and Odegaard. While the latter has become a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's side, Odegaard's move to Madrid didn't quite work out as he spent the majority of his spell at the club out on loan. He was eventually sold to Arsenal in 2021, though, for a significant profit on the €4 million (£3.33 million) they paid for him in January 2015.

Not every signing by Calafat has been a success, though. The likes of Lucas Silva, Reinier Jesus and Luka Jovic all came in with big reputations in South America and Europe but had little impact in a Real shirt.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, ESPN and Marca - correct as of 13/02/25.