Highlights Erik ten Hag's backroom staff is taking shape with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake set to join Man United.

Ten Hag is set to sign a new contract, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS aim for further success.

Hake's aggressive management style may complement Ten Hag's calm demeanor in the dressing room.

Ahead of an all-important 2024/25 campaign, Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff is beginning to take shape. Per Fabrizio Romano, Dutchmen Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake of Go Ahead Eagles are both Old Trafford-bound, while the boss himself is putting pen to paper on fresh terms in the coming days.

“Exclusive story confirmed: Man United will add Rudd van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake from Go Ahead Eagles to their new backroom staff. Erik ten Hag will sign new contract in the next days, all agreed and 100% done as revealed earlier this week.”

Ten Hag, who won silverware in back-to-back seasons in Greater Manchester, survived Manchester United’s worst-ever Premier League finish, is now in line for a contract extension and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team are looking to bolster the brains behind the former Ajax boss in a bid for further success.

It’s a move that will raise questions over what lies ahead for Ten Hag’s current right-hand men: Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren, with Hake, 52, and former striker of the club Van Nistelrooy, 47, being earmarked as summer acquisitions. Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the latter's switch, amid interest from Burnley, is now 'expected' to happen.

After failing to see his playing career hit the heights, Hake has since built up quite a reputation over the years for being a strict disciplinarian in the world of football management - and as Manchester United look to build on their success of recent times, having a man of Hake's ilk could prove to be a stroke of genius.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 114-game tenure at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has amassed a points per match rate of 1.92 from 68 wins, 15 draws and 31 losses.

Hake’s X-Rated Rant Goes Viral

The Dutchman shouted expletives at an Utrecht player on the back of a defeat

Following the news that Hake will be leaving his post in the Eredivisie to hopefully help his compatriot achieve great things at Old Trafford, a video has emerged on X (Twitter) giving an X-rated rant to his players. In what can only be assumed as post-defeat, Hake kicks off by telling one player they 'f***ed up the game'.

Shared by a Manchester United fan account, UtdFaithfuls, the footage - during his time as FC Utrecht chief between November 2020 and March 2022 - begins with Hake exclaiming 'f***ing hell', which was preceded by him turning to one of his players to scream the following:

“I think you should tell something to the guys instead of sitting with your head down. You f***ed up the game with two stupid yellow cards.

An enraged Hake is captured looking directly at the player in question, whose head is bowed in disappointment, all while waiting for some type of answer which he never received. The seasoned custodian's comments have been noticed by fans of the Old Trafford outfit, with many wondering how the current crop will react to his aggressive style of management.

“That’s one and second, if I put in an extra defender, f***ing s*** don’t give away the first zone, then it’s three against two in the middle, and they get a goal. Unbelievable.”

In what has been an Old Trafford dressing room marred by unrest and controversy in recent years - situations with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, most notably, spring to mind - the 52-year-old, who failed to see his playing career fly off, will certainly take no prisoners.

What Ten Hag portrays - at least in pre-match press conferences and post-match interviews - is a calm demeanor and so, having Hake, alongside club icon Van Nistelrooy, behind him to provide that much-needed bite and tenacity could compliment the current boss's way of working.

Inside Hake’s Managerial Career

Playing days failed to get off the ground

Hake, 52, has been around the block since first dipping his toes into management over two decades ago in 2003. First taking up a position at Emmen Under-19’s, it took the soon-to-be Manchester United man seven years before taking charge of senior football.

Following his two-year tenure at Emmen, a move to FC Twente - a club where Ten Hag, who recently asked the club's chiefs to sign Paolo Dybala, also rose through the managerial ranks - beckoned, and he became their Under-19s manager before being given the reign of their Under-21s side a mere four years after joining the club.

A return to Emmen, as their first-team boss, then presented itself in 2010 and Hake took the opportunity with both hands, though his overall record was less than fruitful, having won just 13 of his 60 games (21.7%) in charge.

Rene Hake - Manager Career Club Appointed In charge until Matches W D L Points per Match Go Ahead Eagles July 1, 2022 Present 75 28 19 28 1.37 FC Utrecht November 7, 2020 March 22, 2022 60 24 18 18 1.50 FC Utrecht U21 July 1, 2019 November 7, 2020 38 13 8 17 1.24 SC Cambuur January 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 63 28 17 18 1.60 FC Emmen October 18, 2010 June 30, 2012 60 13 13 34 0.87

He then entered their Director of Football role for a one-year period before heading back into management. In July 2012, he became the assistant manager of Alfred Schreuder at PEC Zwolle before a return to FC Twente happened for Coevorden-born Hake.

SC Cambuur then took him under their wing before Utrecht took him on as their manager of the Under-21s. A win rate of 34.2% (13/38) saw him being offered the first-team job in the latter stages of 2020. He spent 500 days there before taking up his current position as the manager of Go Ahead Eagles.

Having never managed outside the Netherlands, joining a club the size and stature of Manchester United would be a leap of faith for the Dutchman - but it's one that Ratcliffe and his team, who are now in charge of sporting relations at the club, are seemingly willing to take.