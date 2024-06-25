Highlights Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori has stood out for Italy at Euro 2024, hence the ever-growing interest in his signature from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Young talents like Calafiori are coveted for their blend of defensiveness and attacking intent, making him a sought-after gem in the football world.

Calafiori's dazzling performance against Croatia, where he completed 100% of aerial duels and created the most chances, solidified his rising star status.

Thanks to Euro 2024 being free-to-air, there is a plethora of young talent being propelled into stardom. The likes of Yamine Lamal and Florian Wirtz are well-documented, but Riccardo Calafiori of Bologna is a lesser-known star who is finally getting his well-earned flowers.

Bologna gem Calafiori is a centre-half who will have piqued the interest of European clubs aplenty with his spectacular, yet robust, performances for the Azzurri.

Italy are known for their defensive prospects. From Paolo Maldini to his partner in crime, Alessandro Nesta, to Fabio Cannavaro and Leonardo Bonucci, the four-time World Cup winners have essentially been a conveyor belt of centre-back gems. The aforementioned quintet of stars are named, by fans, as some of the best defenders in football history - and Calafiori will be hoping to reach similar heights.

Under Thiago Motta’s stewardship, the 22-year-old was one of the standout stars in Bologna’s fifth-placed finish, helping his side better the likes of AC Milan and Atalanta in terms of their goals conceded.

Having risen through Roma’s ranks before moving to Basel in 2022, it wasn’t long before Bologna lodged an interest and won the battle for his services. But who is he? What’s his style of play? And what teams are circling around his signature this summer?

Growing Interest in Calafiori’s Signature From Across Europe

Liverpool and Chelsea among his admirers

Prior to Euro 2024 getting underway in Germany, Calafiori was a well-known asset by Serie A aficionados - but his performances, for his nation, this summer have sprung him on the radar of many clubs across Europe.

According to The Athletic, a number of Premier League clubs - Liverpool, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, in particular - have inquired over a potential summer move on the back of his glittering season for employers, Bologna.

The report suggests that the Serie A side - who qualified for European football for the first time since their Serie A title win in 1964 in 2023/24 - are reluctant to part ways with the sought-after gem given his overall importance to their squad, with Rossoblu’s chief executive Claudio Fenucci saying: “Our wish is to bring back most of the squad.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori provided a Bologna-best five assists in his side's 2023/24 Serie A campaign.

In terms of Calafiori, his former club, Basel, have a sell-on option of around 40 to 50 percent, which could affect Bolonga’s willingness to sell their tender gem.

While The Athletic’s report suggests that Juventus are the leading candidates for the five-cap Italy international’s signature, CaughtOffside have suggested that Chelsea, now led by Calafiori’s compatriot Enzo Maresca, are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation - as are Tottenham Hotspur.

Calafiori's Style of Play

Boasts the perfect blend of defensiveness and attacking intent

Young, left-footed centre-backs who are comfortable in and out of possession are all the rage nowadays - and Calafiori has all the aforementioned aspects in abundance, which, in turn, has boosted interest in his signature.

Beyond his good looks and luscious locks, there is more to Calafiori than meets the eye. 22 years of age, imposing in height and versatile (he’s also able to play on the left), the Rome-born central defender has all the attributes of a modern defender.

What is so impressive about the youngster is how comfortable he looks while in possession. Unlike some defenders, who simply attempt to clear the ball without any purpose, Calafiori carefully picks out his next pass with precision and imagination, looking for either a) teammates in midfield or b) those in advanced positions with pinpoint short or medium-range passes.

Primarily utilised as a left-sided centre-back in Motta’s unorthodox 2-7-2 system, many would assume that his height would result in a lack of space and agility - but that isn’t the case for the youngster, who has shown time and time again his ability to surge forward and provide a threat with his acute passing.

Affectionately nicknamed the ‘Italian John Stones’ by journalist Daniele Fisichella, who was speaking to Redmen TV, Calafiori boasts a perfect blend of defensive solidity with attacking promise, with his versatility being an attractive prospect to both his side and would-be buyers.

Calafiori's Dazzling Performance vs Croatia

Italian completed 100% of his aerial duels

While many Italians consider Mattia Zaccagni to be their Euro 2024 hero for his last-gasp finish against Croatia, it was Calafiori who won the hearts of his nation, in an encounter overshadowed by Peter Drury's perfect commentary, helping them book their spot in the knockout stages of this summer’s European Championship.

Resolute at the back, he won 100% of his aerial duels, keeping the likes of Andrej Kamaric - who is 11 years his senior - awfully quiet. To highlight his sturdy display, Calafiori failed to get dribbled past for the entirety of the match-up.

From an offensive perspective, the Bologna ace was as fruitful as they came, completing 93.4% of his passes of those attempted, while he created - all from the heart of the back line - created the most chances (4) of any player from both nations.

Calafiori's Stats against Croatia vs Italy Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Key passes 3 =1st Pass accuracy (%) 93.4 4th Aerials won 2 =2nd Touches 73 5th Interceptions 1 1st Clearances 5 1st Overall rating 7.24 2nd

But what made the defender's performance so memorable was his assist for Zaccagni. Calafiori picked up possession, galloped forward with a marauding run and fed the ball to his teammate, who duly finished the attack with a sensational, curling, first-time effort into the top corner, sparking the Italian contingent into raptures. If he can continue to build on his sensational performances to date, there is every chance he becomes a stalwart for Italy for years to come.