It was announced earlier this week that Jake Paul will be returning to the boxing ring less than three months after his last fight. 'The Problem Child' beat Andre August in December to take his career record to 8-1. Now, he will step into the ring next on the 2nd of March, when he takes on Ryan Bourland, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This fight will be on the undercard of the fight between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke, with Serrano's WBA, WBO, and IBF featherweight titles on the line.

If you have not heard of Ryan Bourland before, you realistically aren't alone, so that's why, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to give you everything you need to know about the boxer and what he has achieved so far in his career.

Ryan Bourland's early days

Bourland, born June 17, 1988, grew up in Vallejo, California, where he started learning how to box in the sixth grade. Ryan had over 15 amateur bouts, was a Golden Gloves Champion, and fought in the National Junior Olympics. Ryan’s professional boxing career began at age 25.

He started boxing at the age of 11 years old, but just four years later was when trouble started to arise in his life. His parents got divorced when he was 15, which led to him, self-admittedly, going off the rails a little and getting into trouble with the law (he was arrested a few times). He got back into boxing at the age of 22, and hasn't been in trouble since.

Bourland's boxing career

19 fights. 17 wins. 2 losses.

American Bourland, 35, does boast some boxing experience, which is something that can't be said about all of Paul's opponents to this point. Known as 'The Rhino,' Bourland was born in California, but currently resides in North Dakota. His career record is 17-2, with six wins by way of knockout.

Bourland, with his orthodox stance, won his first seven professional fights, with his debut coming in 2013 against Alberto Avina. He won that via TKO, as he would also do against Ray Mesa and Phillip Smith. Fights against Loren Myers and Zlatko Ledic would end up going the distance, but Bourland would come out victorious via unanimous decision in those bouts.

The only slight blot on his record from those first seven fights was in his second fight, also against Ledic, which went to a majority decision verdict in Bourland's favour. Then came his first loss, and a damaging one for his morale, against Israel Duffus.

Duffus took Bourland's undefeated record in Hollywood, by way of a first round knockout in July 2015. After this loss, Bourland would come back to win his next seven fights. He gained victories over Cesar Ruiz (twice), Billy Bailey, Gilberto Rubio (twice) and Alfredo Contreras (twice), before his second pro defeat, which came against Jose Hernandez via majority decision in 2018.

Two more fights followed, wins over Hernandez in a rematch and Codale Ford, before taking a four-year break from active competition. He returned in 2022 to take on Santario Martin, who he beat in the fifth round.

Bourland retired from boxing in 2018

He has had one fight since his retirement, which took place in 2022

He announced his retirement in 2018 at the age of 30, and he said that his decision did shock a lot of people, but he began to think about retirement while training for the Hernandez fight. While on hiatus, he was intrigued by the idea of working on oil rigs, and the fact that he could make a decent amount of money in a short period of time.

“Boxing is not easy,” Bourland told Daily Democrat back in October 2018. “Taking punches isn’t the most fun thing to do, and I’ve been doing it for a long time, but I’m not making that much money. I haven’t had health insurance for a while. I’ve done a lot in this sport, and it’s just time to get a job and get some benefits. I’ve had cuts in training and there’s actually a doctor that I train, and he’d help me out with things. It was always scary because if something serious happened, I might have been in trouble."

Ryan Bourland's pro record (as of 31/01/2024) 19 fights 17 wins 2 losses By knockout 6 1 By decision 11 1 All stats taken from Boxrec

When talking about possibly changing his career and working on an oil rig, Bourland said: “It’s dangerous and hard work, but boxing is dangerous and is really hard work. After they saw my resume, I got a couple of calls, and they told me ‘You are exactly what we are looking for.’ My dad told me, ‘You’re crazy. You know how cold it is up there?’ So I went out and bought a bunch of thermals and stuff like that, so hopefully I will be prepared. I got a call about fighting for a belt in Las Vegas, but it’s only for about $10,000. By the time I pay my team and train for two months, it’s not that much.”

Bourland loves coaching boxing to youths & adults

Throughout Ryan’s career, he has always given back to the community by coaching boxing to local youth and adults. Despite not stepping into active competition himself, he kept himself in the fight game by teaching adults and children how to box at the Pro-Faction Martial Arts & Fitness in Benicia, California. He says that leaving the kids was one of the toughest things about leaving for North Dakota.

"I told them that coach is leaving, and they are young, and I'm not sure if they understand about me thinking about my future. All of the parents understand, and they are happy for me, but they're going to try and find a new coach."

Bourland is confident that he can cause an upset in March against Paul in Puerto Rico, saying about the fight: “Jake Paul steps into the ring with his social media clout, but let’s not mistake followers for experience or skill. While he’s been busy chasing likes, I’ve been honing my craft for years, stepping into the ring and beating real boxers. On Saturday, March 2, I will shock the world and put an end to Jake Paul’s boxing career.”