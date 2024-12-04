Sergio Conceicao has started garnering interest from the Premier League after an impressive spell in Liga Portugal with FC Porto. The 50-year-old is out of work after leaving the Estadio do Dragao at the end of last season.

West Ham United have recently targeted Conceicao as a potential replacement for the under-fire Julen Lopetegui. The Spanish coach is feeling the heat amid the Hammers' poor start to the season.

If Conceicao were to replace Lopetegui, he'd become the fourth Portuguese tactician in the English top-flight this season. He'd also collide with several faces, including Manchester United's new head, Ruben Amorim, the ex-Sporting CP boss he faced back in Portugal in several title races.

Fans will want more insight into one of Europe's hottest coaching commodities, especially if he arrives in the Premier League soon. We delve into Conceicao, his past jobs, interest in his services, achievements, tactical style, and more.

Tactics and Temperament

Conceicao uses a possession-based 4-2-3-1 formation

Porto fans were kept entertained during Conceicao's seven years in charge as he brought an attractive style of play to the Estadio do Dragao. He emphasized the Dragons keeping possession and wasn't afraid to make bold tactical decisions during his reign. This included starting players who were more suitable to his system rather than perhaps technically gifted.

Conceicao often used a 4-3-2-1 formation, and his players usually embodied a fast and aggressive mentality, which he instilled in them. He's extremely passionate and a winner who won't accept his players' standards dropping, which led to some issues at Porto. He also trusted in a 4-4-2 formation but resisted this when his former striker Mehdi Taremi was unavailable.

Arsenal fans will be familiar with Conceicao's brand of football as they met Porto in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League last 16. The Gunners prevailed on penalties after a 1-1 draw on aggregate. However, the Portuguese giants took a 1-0 lead in the first leg and merited their win because of a slick counter-attacking display that stunned Mikel Arteta's men.

Ex-Real Madrid and England manager Fabio Capello spoke glowingly of Conceicao when he was linked with the AC Milan job in the summer. The Italian said:

As a coach he has done very, very well at Porto, demonstrating great tactical and attacking attention. His teams are solid and balanced, we saw it in the Champions League... He’s a coach capable of working with both important players and prospective players: he brings out the best in everyone. He is used to building and doing it with a winning mentality. He made this with the philosophy of Porto, where historically value is created by winning.

Managerial Career and Achievements

Porto won 11 major trophies under Conceicao

Conceicao's managerial career started with Portuguese minnows SC Olhanense before stints at hometown club Coimbra, Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes and even a stop in Ligue 1 with FC Nantes. The former Porto midfielder made a heartwarming return to the Estadio do Dragao in July 2017, but this time in the dugout and tasked with ending Benfica's Liga Portugal dominance.

A fiery and demanding coach, he got to work propelling Porto back to the top of Portuguese football and succeeded in style. He won the title in his debut season with 88 points from 34 games. Another two titles followed in 2020 and 2022. He also had success in domestic cup competitions, winning four Taca de Portugal trophies, the Portuguese League Cup, and three Portuguese Super Cups.

Conceicao oversaw 265 wins in 368 games in charge, including impressive wins over Arsenal, Chelsea, and Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. His dogged approach could do wonders for any Premier League club willing to put their faith in him.

Sergio Conceicao FC Porto Managerial Reign Games in Charge 368 Wins 265 Draws 48 Losses 55 Achievements 11 Major Trophies

Several of Europe's shining stars developed under Conceicao at the Estadio do Dragao. Not least, Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz, who is excelling at Anfield under Arne Slot. The Colombian posted 41 goals and 19 assists under Conceicao before leaving for the Reds in a £37.5 million deal.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, PSG midfielder Vitinha and Bournemouth striker Evanilson also got their breaks under Conceicao. He's got an eye for talent and a proven knack for helping players reach their potential.

Who is Conceicao linked with?

West Ham and Everton could both move for him

West Ham are the latest Premier League club to be linked with Conceicao, with Lopetegui's future at the London Stadium hanging by a threat. The Hammers sit 14th in the league after losing six of 13 games. Many touted the Irons as the club that enjoyed the best summer business but failed to reach expectations.

The Telegraph reports that West Ham are seriously considering replacing Lopetegui with Conceicao. Former Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter are also in the equation. But it looks as though the Portuguese is their top candidate, and he's open to the role.

Everton have similarly endured a frustrating start to the campaign under Sean Dyche, losing six of 13 games and sitting 15th in the league. The Toffees look set to have new owners soon, with the Friedkin Group closing in on a takeover. They could make an immediate managerial change at Goodison Park.

Reports claim the Merseysiders' prospective new owners have Conceicao at the top of their wishlist, but there might be issues persuading the Portuguese to take the job. He'll want reassurances and guarantees about the project and potential signings, which could be a concern given the club is moving to a new stadium at the start of the 2025-26 season.

European heavyweights have kept an eye on Conceicao

The Portuguese attracted interest from Barcelona in the summer

Conceicao's availability alerted several of Europe's big guns in the summer after he departed Porto. Barcelona was on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Xavi, and Conceicao was offered to the La Liga giants by agent Jorgen Mendes.

However, SPORT reports that Barca decided against hiring the Portuguese coach as they felt his style of play wasn't befitting of the Catalan philosophy. The Blaugrana instead appointed Hansi Flick as Xavi's successor.

Ligue 1 outfit Marseille were also weighing up swooping for Conceicao, but he took his time dwelling over the job, and they turned to former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. It means the Coimbra-born tactician is still available heading into the new year.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 03/12/2024.