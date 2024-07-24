Highlights Mikel Merino played a crucial role in Spain's triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.

The Real Sociedad midfielder also has experience of playing in the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Merino is attracting interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona.

Despite almost exclusively featuring as a substitute, Mikel Merino made a significant impact at Euro 2024, scoring the winning goal against Germany in the quarter-final to help Spain become European champions for the fourth time. He has experience of lifting international silverware before, collecting continental titles for the under-19s and under-21s in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

The central midfielder currently plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga and is now attracting interest from some of the top clubs across Europe. His contract expires in June 2025, and given that he is now 28, he may very well be tempted by a lucrative move elsewhere.

Arsenal and Barcelona are just two clubs sniffing around a midfielder who has improved year-on-year. Here is a complete guide to Merino ahead of a potential summer move following the latest triumph for his country.

Club Career

Already has Premier League experience

Merino played youth football for Amigo and Osasuna, rising up to the latter's B team in the 2013/14 season before making his first-team appearance on 23rd August 2014, against Barcelona B. From 2015 to 2016, the Spaniard established himself as a regular member of the team, which earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund, which was officially confirmed in July 2016.

He struggled for game time in Germany, playing only nine times for the five-time Bundesliga champions. As a result, he was sent on loan to Newcastle United in July 2017, where he made 25 appearances. Merino's only goal for the club was in a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace in October 2017. The Magpies were impressed enough to make the Spaniard's loan permanent before swiftly selling him to Real Sociedad for a tidy £4.2m profit.

Since 2018, Merino has played 242 games for La Real, scoring 27 goals and registering 30 assists. He has regularly worn the captain's armband in the absence of Mikel Oyarzabal and signed a five-year deal in the summer of 2020. In April 2021, Merino was named Player of the Match in a triumphant Copa del Rey final, as his side defeated fierce Basque rivals Athletic Club. The upright midfielder was subsequently lauded by his manager Imanol Alguacil as "the best player in La Liga" - a sentiment Merino was too humble to entirely accept.

Mikel Merino Club Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Osasuna 67 8 5 Borussia Dortmund 9 0 0 Newcastle United 25 1 1 Real Sociedad 242 27 30

International Career

Serial champion

Merino has been successful at all levels for his country, winning four different trophies. The first of these was the under-19 European Championship in 2015, beating Russia in the final. He started in a midfield three alongside Dani Ceballos and Rodri in the final. Four years later, he won the under-21 European Championship, seeing off Germany in the showpiece event. Luis de la Fuente was at the helm for both of these triumphs and the senior continental success in 2024.

The Spanish midfielder earned his first cap for Spain in September 2020 under Luis Enrique against Germany in the UEFA Nations League. Merino played an important role when La Roja won the competition in 2023, taking part for over 100 minutes in the semi-final and final combined.

Following his successful season at Real Sociedad, Merino was called up to the Spain squad for Euro 2024. His first start of the tournament came against Albania in the group stages, but he initially began on the bench for the other six games. Against Germany, he was summoned in the late stages of normal time, before producing a prodigious leap to head in a 119th-minute winner.

Merino celebrated by running to the nearest corner flag and circling it. This was a tribute to his father, Miguel Merino, who scored for Osasuna against Stuttgart in the 1991 UEFA Cup at the same stadium, where he produced the same corner-flag celebration. After the Euro 2024 quarter-final, Merino Jr said:

"I had to score a goal here so my dad had to stop making fun of me. He was saying all the time that he was the only Merino to score in Stuttgart. Well, now he'll not be able to brag about this."

Merino played a part in the semi-final and final, as Spain won the European Championship for a record-breaking fourth time. He will be hopeful of making the squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Mikel Merino's Record in Finals For Spain Team Competition Match Result Spain U19 2015 UEFA European Under-19 Championship Final Spain 2-0 Russia Champions Spain U21 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Germany 1-0 Spain Runner-Up Spain U21 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Spain 2-1 Germany Champions Spain Olympic 2020 Summer Olympics Brazil 2-1 Spain (a.e.t) Runner-Up Spain 2020-21 UEFA Nations League Spain 1-2 France Runner-Up Spain 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Croatia 0-0 Spain (4-5 on pens) Champions Spain 2024 UEFA European Championship Spain 2-1 England Champions

Position & Style of Play

All-action midfielder

Throughout his career, Merino has predominantly operated as either a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder. He has played in a more advanced central role on a smattering of occasions, but his strengths lie as a number six in front of the defence, or as a mobile number eight, especially in a 4-3-3. Last season, he operated as a central midfielder in a double pivot for La Real. Throughout the campaign, they played a range of formations, including 4-4-2, 3-4-2-1, and 4-2-3-1.

Merino's ability to win aerial duels and make interceptions in the middle of the pitch make him an extremely effective player. In fact, the exploitation of his athletic frame was particularly useful for Spain at Euro 2024. He often came on as a substitute to see out games and disrupt the opposition's attacking patterns, especially when defensive players around him were tiring. The 28-year-old could perform a similar function for an elite club side in competitive league matches and knockout rounds in the Champions League.

The proud Osasuna native boasts a style of play befitting his upbringing. Merino described the individuals who embody the values of his hometown as "humble, modest, hard-working". There aren't many adjectives that could be used to more accurately capture Merino's game.

Mikel Merino's Defensive Statistics Defensive Action Average per 90 Average in Men's Big 5 Leagues Tackles 2.66 2.04 Interceptions 0.58 0.98 Blocks 1.27 1.23 Clearances 2.02 1.31 Aerials Won 5.99 1.00

Mikel Merino's Future

Arsenal and Barcelona interested

Close

As GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed in the middle of July, Arsenal are exploring the possibility of a summer move for Merino, who could cost in the region of £25m. With only a year left on his current deal at Real Sociedad, the Spanish club are trying to extend his stay. However, contract talks are understood to have reached an impasse, leaving the door open for other European suitors to negotiate with the European champion.

If La Real can't find a way to get Merino to sign a contract extension, then they might consider selling him to get some sort of fee. Given that the transfer window in England and Spain closes on 30th August, they don't have long to make a final decision. A month ago, Fabrizio Romano reported that Merino was a "concrete option" for Barcelona, but given the financial struggles plaguing the Catalan giants, their interest hasn't been formalised. This could leave the door open for the Gunners to tie down the Spaniard and add depth to their squad, as they look to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

Merino does fit Barcelona's profile for a midfielder perfectly, though, and if they are able to generate the funds for a transfer, they see him as a "priority". Hansi Flick is keen on having a box-to-box midfielder with a strong duel-winning percentage in the mould of Leon Goretzka who excelled for the German's all-conquering Bayern Munich team. This is exactly what the 28-year-old provides, and it is likely that he will be one of the main transfer stories as the window creeps to a close.

