Highlights Jorge Mendes is a powerhouse in football, having represented top talents like Cristiano Ronaldo and facilitating major transfers for his clients.

He started as a DJ before founding his agency and gained prominence by securing deals for stars like Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho.

Despite a split with Ronaldo, Mendes continues to hold sway in the modern game, with growing influence at clubs like Manchester United.

Whenever the transfer market rolls around one name always seems to pop up. It's not a current player or manager, though, nor is it even a retired star of the game. Instead, it is Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese football agent is arguably the biggest is the game, having had superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Jose Mourinho, Bernardo Silva, Diego Costa, James Rodriguez and Joao Felix all on his books at one point or another over the past few decades.

As of the summer of 2024, he is currently trying to land a move to Chelsea for client Felix from Atletico Madrid – having already helped secure Pedro Neto's Stamford Bridge switch. He is also reportedly in England for talks with Manchester United about a possible transfer for Manuel Ugarte.

But who exactly is he, who are his clients, and how did he get so much power within the sport?

Snapped up Ronaldo as a youngster

While many involved in football behind the scenes used to play the game to varying levels, Mendes was actually a DJ before becoming an agent. This didn't last long, however, and in 1996 he founded his agency, Gestifute.

He got his break when meeting Nuno Espirito Santo in a bar. The goalkeeper, who is currently manager at Nottingham Forest, sealed a move from Vitoria de Guimaraes to Deportivo de La Coruna. From there, Mendes' reputation grew.

He landed Sporting Lisbon pair of Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma before others could get close, allowing him to move up in the game. He also got in a fistfight in 2002 with Jose Veiga – who represented some of the best talent in Portugal, as well as Zinedine Zidane – for trying to try to poach Luis Figo.

Crucially, he also brokered Mourinho's move from Porto to manage Chelsea, despite the manager already having an agent. The iconic manager was set to move to Liverpool, working with his then-agent Jorge Baidek – a relatively small-time Brazilian – until Mendes stepped in. The deal established the fast-emerging super agent's importance in the game, which has remained steadfast ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mendes reportedly have made £4m on Cristiano Ronaldo's £80m transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

Split With Ronaldo

"Cristiano will always be in my heart"

In 2022, after the Portuguese star's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo and Mendes' professional relationship came to an end. It was reported that the pair fell out as the super agent failed to strike a deal for Ronaldo to move to either Bayern Munich or Chelsea.

Ronaldo left Man United and used personal friend Ricky Regufe to land a hefty £175 million contract at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. That said, Mendes has since spoken fondly about his former client, telling the press (via Goal)

"Our personal relationship continues to be close, a great personal relationship. How do I see this phase of his life? Cristiano will always be in my heart. He is a special player and a special person for me. If I, a few years ago, thought that I could have a player with half the value of Cristiano, I would sign for less! And all of us Portuguese should be proud to have had and still have a player like him."

Standing in the Moden Game

Growing influence at Old Trafford

As alluded to before, even without Ronaldo, he is still a highly influential figure in the game and upon the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United, appears to have a growing influence at Old Trafford. A report in April 2024 from The Mirror stated that INEOS and more specifically Ratcliffe have recognised that Mendes is a 'huge mover and shaker in the transfer world' and so want use his extensive knowledge to get deals done.

This claim has already been backed up with the Red Devils landing Gestifute client Leny Yoro, paying £52m to beat the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to the defender's signature. While, he could yet help Man United land Ugarte – who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, another club with strong ties to Mendes.

Players List

Current Most Valuable Gestifute Clients 2024 Player Club Value Ruben Dias Man City €80m Bernardo Silva Man City €70m Darwin Nunez Liverpool €70m Warren Zaire-Emery PSG €60m Pedro Neto Chelsea €55m Vitinha PSG €55m Joao Neves PSG €55m Matheus Nunes Man City €50m Goncalo Ramos PSG €50m Bradley Barcola PSG €50m

Related Role of a Football Agent: Wage, Day-to-Day Life, Negotiations and Transfers Football agents are the lifeblood of transfers in the modern day — and we have outlined everything you need to know about them.

Networth

Over £80m

Per Manchester Evening News, Mendes is said to manage over £1bn in player contracts. While as of 2020, Forbes have stated that his personal net worth, largely gained through his significant commissions for representation, was at around £80m (US$104m).

His public profile is so big, there is even an Amazon documentary about him from 2012: Jorge Mendes - The Super Agent. A bio of the film reads: "One of the most influential football agents in the world, sportsmen such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Jose Mourinho put their professional future in his hands. His company, Gestifute, runs a business of millions, but its main asset is in the trust and friendship established with the players."

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 14/08/24).