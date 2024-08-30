Key Takeaways Angel Gomes, from Man United to Lille, has impressed in Ligue 1 and earned an England squad call-up.

Gomes shone in U21 Euros and earlier youth tournaments, notably contributing to England's success.

Lee Carsley has highlighted Gomes' technical skill and attitude, which explain why he is now in the Three Lions' squad.

With Gareth Southgate leaving England after the Three Lions fell just short of glory at Euro 2024, a new era of English football will soon begin. Kicking that off, interim manager Lee Carsley has named his first international squad.

Making the team, to the surprise of many, was Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. The uncapped 23-year-old plays his football in France, so those who spend most of their time watching Premier League football may not be too familiar with his talent.

He has gone on the record as being "inspired" by Andres Iniesta and Xavi and was tipped to be the next Paul Scholes. And having had success with Egland at youth level, it looks as though his time has finally arrived to shine on the big stage.

With that in mind, here is a profile on the career of Gomes.

Angel Gomes' Career So Far

Man Utd prospect to Lille star

Full name Adilson Angel Abreu de Almeida Gomes, the young midfielder eligible to represent England, Angola or Portugal at international level but has played for the nation of his birth since youth level. He is actually the godson of former Portugal international and Manchester United winger Nani and started out his career with the Red Devils when he was just six years old.

He made his senior debut 10 years later, at just 16, replacing club legend Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute of a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace. However, he struggled to break into the first team, playing just 10 games before opting to leave in June 2020, rejecting a “very good” financial offer to stay at Old Trafford in search of regular minutes elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When making his debut at 16 years, 263 days old, Gomes became the youngest player to represent Manc United since Duncan Edwards in 1953.

He joined Ligue 1 side Lille and was immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavistawas immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista. It didn't take him long to impress, bagging a hat-trick of assists on his league debut, and ultimately helping the club avoid relegation with 12 goals contributions.

Returning to France the following summer, he has since proven himself to be a key player for the team, finding his best form when moved into central midfield by then-Lille boss Paulo Fonseca, having previously played as an attacking midfielder or forward. In 2023/24, he finished the league season as the joint-top assist provider alongside Ousmane Dembele and Romain Del Castillo.

Such form in 2024, led former Arsenal star Ian Wright to suggest the player deserved a call-up for the England squad. He said:

"And equally not seeing enough love and flowers for Angel Gomes and what he's consistently doing at Lille in the centre of midfield. Another top performance yesterday. Call him up and have a look at him."

He added: "His growth is great to see. Backed himself as well. An example to a lot of talented players just staying in academies."

Angel Gomes' Career So Far Club Games Goals Assists Honours Man United 10 0 0 0 Lille 117 8 18 Trophee des Champions Boavista 32 6 6 0 England U21 18 0 1 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

U21 Euros Success

Starred for Carsley for England youth

For those who follow England's youth teams closely, Gomes will be best known for what he has achieved with the Young Lions. He was of course part of the team that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023, but he was also a FIFA U-17 World Cup winner back in 2017.

In that earlier tournament, he played in five of the seven games as England went on to win the whole youth World Cup. He wore the captain's armband in two games, scoring twice and picking up one assist during the competitions.

While at the Under-21 Euros, he started all but one game as the Young Lions once again went all the way. They beat Spain in the final, and went through the whole tournament without conceding a single goal. Gomes was excellent for the side, and the success of that team has almost certainly played a key role in the FA's decision to give Carsley the job (albeit on an interim basis).

Related England's U21 European Championship Winners in 2023 - Where Are They Now? Lee Carsley was at the helm as England lifted the Under-21s European Championship in 2023 - but where are all members of his squad now?

Lee Carsley Plans for Gomes

Could shine in midfield pivot

As alluded to before, after that success with the England youth team, it's no great shock that Carsley has called upon Gomes. Speaking about his decision to hand the midfielder his first call-up, the interim boss told the press:

"Angel’s very technical, [he] controls the game with his skill and technique. Very determined, excellent attitude. Technically and tactically excellent. I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see"

It's certainly a big show of faith to include the former Man United man in his team, as opposed to someone like Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who went to Euro 2024 but did not get on the pitch. And judging from his glowing comments, Carsley has every bit of faith in Gomes impressing.

It remains to be seen just how the interim plans to set up with the Three Lions. However, when he was coaching the England U21 team he often played Gomes as part of a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 set-up – which he did for the final against Spain. He has also lined up with a 4-3-3 formation, which could potentially use the 23-year-old as the deepest midfielder.

Playing Gomes alongside Curtis Jones in a pivot was possible for Carsley because his England youth team were so dominant they rarely lost the ball. He may opt to be a little more cautious when managing the senior team but with Declan Rice likely to start all key games, this could leave space for the more creative Lille star to line up next to him – and potentially Kobbie Mainoo too if they play with a three-man midfield.

Having suffered a 'violent blow to the head' during Lille's first match of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season, it's good to know that he is healthy and doing well enough to be called up for these international matches against Ireland and Finland ahead of a possible debut.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 30/08/24).