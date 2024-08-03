Highlights Louie Hinchliffe trained under Carl Lewis at UH and will turn his attention to glory at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 100m sprints.

Despite starting as a golfer and declining Man City trials, Hinchliffe is primed for sprinting success.

With a former Olympian in his corner, there is every hope that the 22-year-old goes all the way this weekend to be the latest member of Team GB to stand on the podium.

Until this year - when he started training under the legendary athlete Carl Lewis at the University of Houston - Louie Hinchliffe, a 22-year-old from Sheffield, had never taken athletics seriously. But, on Sunday, he will line up for Team GB in the men's 100m semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as the sixth-fastest Briton of all time.

From starting life as a promising junior golfer to turning down trails at Manchester City, Britain's breakthrough sprinting sensation is enjoying a stellar Olympics debut, and while still relatively unknown, it won't be long until Hinchliffe is a household name up and down the country. But what makes his celebrity status so notable is the journey he has been on to get to this point.

This weekend, he will be lining up in the 100m semi-final after beating world champion Noah Lyles in Round 1. Reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs and Zharnel Hughes, the British record holder, are still in contention to deny Hinchliffe glory. Needless to say, though, the 22-year-old won't be fazed in the slightest given his career trajectory so far.

Louie Hinchcliffe's Meteoric Rise

Success has followed him everywhere he has gone

Born to a British father, Stuart Hinchliffe, who was a goalkeeper at Leyton Orient, and his mother Leilani, who originally hails from the Philippines, Hinchliffe was a promising junior golfer with a handicap of 0.7. The athlete incredibly declined trials at Premier League football club Manchester City as a youngster before focusing on athletics. He was studying business and IT at Lancaster University as recently as 2022, before winning the English Championship title to earn him a scholarship in America.

However, while other sports had initially caught more of the youngster's attention, his dad revealed that he was always naturally gifted on the track. In an interview with The Times, he said: “He was always quick, but he wasn’t very big, I have photos of him winning races, and he had these giants of lads next to him.”

As a baby, Hinchliffe took his first steps early on, but his July birthday, late in the school year, meant he developed behind the other boys in his age group.

“He wasn’t bothered really,” his father added. He then explained how his younger daughter, Elle, a junior hurdler, was the successful athlete of the house. “His sister was doing well, so he was pleased for her, really. If she was going, he thought, I’ll go along.

“He certainly must have enjoyed it, because we never had to force him."

The eldest Hinchcliffe also noted that he would balance his commitments between sprinting and golf, with the latter taking precedence for the majority of his teenage years.

Louie's expected trajectory was towards a professional career on the fairways. He had won adult tournaments at the age of 15, lowered his handicap to just one, and played alongside Alex Fitzpatrick — now a professional - and Barclay Brown, a decorated amateur player at Stanford University. Hinchcliffe then decided the surrounding competition was too fierce to continue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Louie Hinchcliffe (9.99 seconds) defeated reigning world champion Noah Lyles (10.04 seconds) on his way to the men's 100m semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But not only was it in golf that he excelled. The same report from The Times revealed that the first time he tried his hand at skiing, during a school trip, Hinchliffe returned with a 'most improved skier' award. In touch rugby, the opposition would concentrate their efforts on just marking him, and as a forward on the school’s football team, Hinchliffe’s teammates would kick the ball long for him to run after. His speed meant that the linesmen kept, wrongly, flagging him offside.

At one match, a scout for Man City, who had been watching another teammate, invited Hinchliffe to attend a trial. His father declined the invitation, as Hinchliffe already had his golf to focus on. But, now under the wing of nine-time Olympic gold-medalist Carl Lewis, it appears Hinchcliffe has finally arrived at his last sporting stop after having traversed every profession along his journey so far.

Louie Hinchliffe's Chances of Gold

The 22-year-old has every chance of attaining glory

Now, as he prepares to compete against the world's best sprinters, his former and current coaches agree he has a real chance of taking home the gold medal. "The sky is the limit." Those were the words of nine-time Olympic gold-medalist Carl Lewis to describe Hinchliffe's potential to BBC Sport after he clinched victory in the British Championships.

"If he runs his best, he will make the Olympic final. Once you're in the final, you're in with a shot."

However, the former Olympic sprinter and long jumper, who has been coaching Hinchliffe for the past year, is not the first to recognise the young sprinter's talent. "He's got as good a chance as whoever else is there," said Paul Hohn, who first began working with him when he was just 11.

Hohn, whose daughter, Zara, competed for Great Britain as a hurdler, said although Hinchliffe was untypically "shy" for a sprinter, his potential was obvious from an early age.