Legendary Sky Sports pundit Geoff Shreeves has named his greatest Premier League player of all time during a recent podcast appearance, and you’ll never guess who he said.

The 57-year-old enjoyed a 31-year career working as a touchline reporter, becoming a beloved figure for Sky Sports and even doing voiceover work on the great EA Sports FIFA games, before leaving in the summer of 2023 as the company undergo a drastic facelift on a number of their shows.

According to the Telegraph, Shreeves left the broadcaster after rejecting a drastic cut in his pay. Despite this, he recently appeared on The Inside Scoop podcast, where he was asked who he thought the best ever Premier League player was.

Geoff Shreeves' greatest ever Premier League player

Shreeves responded: "I don’t know if you can say he’s the best player in Premier League history. If you said to me ‘which player did I enjoy watching the most?’ It’s a ridiculous question because so many have been so good but, me personally, Bergkamp.

"I sat down with him once, and I said to him, 'Tell me about your master of a football etcetera.' He said, 'It's simple, I used to kick a ball against the wall.' I said that loads of kids do that to learn the touch. He said, 'No, you learn to understand the behaviour of the ball because football is like trigonometry. It's easy to react to the situation. If you understand the patterns, it's what's going to happen before it happens - that's when you learn about space and that's when you learn about how to move the ball.'

"So, I said to him, 'I've got to ask you - do you understand why people question your famous goal against Newcastle - do you understand why they don't believe you meant it?' He said, 'Yeah, it was lucky.' So, I'm thinking I've got a scoop here - Dennis Bergkamp has just admitted it was lucky.

"He said, 'I'll tell you why it was lucky - because Robert Pires fired it into me and I actually wanted it on my right foot, and it came on my left. So that was lucky. Nikos Dabizas was behind me and I thought he was touch tight. If he's a yard off me, when I make that touch it looks like a bad touch.'

"I said, 'So the rest you knew what you were doing?. He went, 'Of course!'"

Video: Dennis Bergkamp's wondergoal vs Newcastle

Dennis Bergkamp's legendary career

Bergkamp played 417 times for Arsenal, scoring 119 times and recording 98 assists in all competitions across an 11-year career with The Gunners, as per Transfermarkt. During this spell, he won three Premier Leagues, four FA cups, and three Community Shields, as well as winning Premier League Player of the Year in 1998.

In 2021, the Dutch international was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, alongside Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

In response to Shreeves’ comments, one fan replied: “Finally someone else has the same opinion as me. It was hard to have this conversation as a United fan, but Bergkamp is one of two Arsenal players I would’ve loved to play for United.”

Another said: “Shreeves gets it. Even as a Spurs fan, watching Bergkamp was just something else. I completely agree with him.”