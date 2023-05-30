The fastest players during the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

While the technical ability of footballers is always improving and evolving - as well as the tactical side of the game - speed is still a crucial attribute in the sport.

The ability to simply run faster than other players is often underrated

Of course, players still need to be effective with the ball and there's a reason Usain Bolt didn't make it as a professional footballer.

But pace is still hugely important.

The Premier League is regarded as the 'fastest' in the world, so it's no surprise to see some of the quickest players ply their trade in the division.

But what is the fastest XI of the season?

Well, using stats provided by Opta, Squawka have compiled the fastest XI of the campaign just gone.

GK: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) 32.62km/h

Southampton might have finished 20th but at least they have the fastest goalkeeper. We assume he clocked 32.62km/h to pick the ball out of his net once again...

RB: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) 37.31km/h

The fastest player in the Premier League this season. Not bad for a 33-year-old.

CB: Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) 35.53km/h

CB: Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth) 35.42km/h

Central defenders aren't traditionally the quickest players in the team but Ajer and Kelly are a match for any striker.

LB: Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) 35.99km/h

Tierney wasn't a regular at Arsenal this season, but that didn't stop him from becoming the second-fastest defender in the league.

RM: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) 36.34km/h

Gordon was a bit-part figure following his move from Everton to Newcastle but he was actually the fourth-fastest player in the whole league.

CM: Matheus Nunes (Wolves) 36.32km/h

Nunes has been linked with a move away from Wolves with many clubs appreciating his incredible ability on the ball. He's deceptively quick, too.

CM: Denis Zakaria (Chelsea) 36.09km/h

Zakaria wasn't fancied by Frank Lampard but managed to show off his speed during his seven appearances for Chelsea - most of which came earlier this season.

LM: Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) 36.63km/h

Mudryk may have failed to score since arriving at Stamford Bridge in January, but the Ukrainian is clearly fast. In fact, he was the third-fastest player.

ST: Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) 36.70km/h

The Forest striker is actually the second-fastest player in the league behind Walker. He played in all 38 games for Steve Cooper's side and his eight goals helped keep Forest up.

ST: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) 36.53km/h

It was a mixed debut season for Nunez which included a headbutt, several misses, and nine goals. And a lot of speed with a top speed of 36.53km/h making him the fifth-quickest player in the Premier League.

