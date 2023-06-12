It's time to reopen tennis' longest-running debate. Who is the greatest of all time among the Big Three? Who is tennis' GOAT?

Novak Djokovic became the most successful men's tennis player in history on Sunday night as he beat Casper Ruud to clinch a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open.

His victory in Paris means that the Serbian star now has one Grand Slam more than former world number one Rafael Nadal and three more than the recently retired Roger Federer.

That gap could extend further come July, with Djokovic being the undoubted favourite going into Wimbledon.

Who really is tennis' GOAT?

The debate over the GOAT of the game has been rumbling on for nearly two decades at this point.

The first of the Big Three to lay down their marker was Federer, who won his first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2003.

The response came two years later when Nadal announced himself to the world, winning the 2005 French Open.

It would take the introduction of Djokovic in 2008 to end three years of total dominance by the Swiss and Spanish superstars.

After 2008, Scotland's very own Andy Murray was the only player outside the Big Three to even remotely challenge the status quo.

Despite winning three Grand Slams of his own and even holding the number one spot in the world rankings for a short time, he couldn't challenge consistently enough to make it the 'Big Four.'

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Andy Murray of Great Britain plays a backhand during a practice session on Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

While everyone has their own favourite amongst the three greats of the game, what do the numbers say about who is truly the GOAT?

The stats behind the tennis GOAT debate

The Serb has now made himself the undisputed most successful player in the history of men's tennis, and with the injuries to Nadal and his plan to retire next year, it looks unlikely that he'll be surpassed anytime soon.

Should Djokovic take the Wimbledon crown in July - where he is a four-time defending champion, he'll move ahead of Serena Williams and equal Margaret Court's 24 titles.

Twitter user Yolitatnnis has shared a comprehensive chart comparing the three players to help us finally settle the GOAT debate.

There are 30 categories, with everything from Grand Slams, weeks as number one, win/loss percentages, peak ELO ranking, and even Olympic medals.

Of the 30 categories, Djokovic comes out on top a staggering 27 times. In comparison, Federer ranks first in four and Nadal only two.

Some notable wins for the current French Open champion include a mightily impressive general win rate of 83.44% and an even more impressive win rate against other top five players of 61.26%.

He also dominates regarding the number of weeks spent ranked as world number one, a crazy 388 weeks compared to Federer at 310 and Nadal at 209.

The Olympic medals are the only area that sees Djokovic sit outside the top two. Nadal has won gold for Spain and Federer has achieved silver for the Swiss, whereas Bronze is the best the Serb has achieved thus far.

Granted, there are other ways the statistics can be framed to try and paint a different picture, but it's hard to deny that Djokovic has made a very strong case for being the GOAT.

If he is to win yet another Grand Slam come July, will that finally settle the debate?

Something tells me probably not.