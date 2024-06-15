Highlights Luis Guilherme is a versatile player, who excels as a right winger but prefers to play centrally.

West Ham almost missed out on a teenager targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old became the first signing of Julen Lopetegui's tenure in east London when arriving for £25.5m in June 2024.

West Ham United's summer arrival Luis Guilherme is the latest in a long line of Palmeiras youngsters to have been sold for big money. The reigning top-flight champions have made more than £280m from player sales alone in the last eight years, more than any other club in Brazil.

Danilo and Gabriel Jesus were both snapped up by Premier League clubs for eight figures, while the current crop promises to produce even larger fees. Guilherme's teammate Estevao Willian has attracted plenty of interest and Endrick has already signed for 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £59m.

Guilherme has set West Ham back £25.5m after being identified as a star of the future by West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. Here's everything you need to know about the promising youngster who has been dubbed 'the next Ronaldinho'.

Luis Guilherme's Career

Guilherme was born on 9th February 2006 and joined Brazilian club Palmeiras in 2017, moving 1,500 miles down the east coast of the country before he became a teenager. He spent five years there before signing his first professional contract in the summer of 2022. The prodigious youngster made 45 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring once and registering a single assist. He has also played for Brazil at youth level, including for the under-20s, where he is currently a prominent member of the team.

The first goal that Guilherme scored at senior level was in April 2024, during Palmeiras' 3-2 win against Independiente del Valle in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores. His 96th-minute winner secured all three points for Verdao. The youngster's first goal for the club came a year and 12 days after his professional debut in Brazilian football.

Guilherme Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Palmeiras U20 4 0 2 Palmeiras 45 1 1

Luis Guilherme's Position

Guilherme predominantly operates as a right-winger, but he has played centrally as a striker as well as on the opposite wing. His versatility is something that has caught the eye of European suitors, as shown by the fact that in the 2023/24 campaign, he played in five different positions. Cutting in from the right-hand side onto his favoured left foot is one of his strengths. Out wide, he can also utilise his blistering pace to beat opposition full-backs.

He is not a one-trick pony, though, and is adept at finding room in the half spaces to create chances for his team, especially when he is deployed as a number 10. In fact, he prefers to play in central positions, but the Palmeiras head coach, Abel Ferreira, believes that he is better suited as a winger in his system. Brazilian football expert Rogerio Amaral Junior said:

"Luis Guilherme is a very skilled midfielder. He has a great vision of the game and is very strong in one-on-one. He is usually quick with the ball and makes good passing decisions. He prefers to play more centrally, like a number 10. However, at Palmeiras, the coach usually gives him more minutes playing wide on the right side. He also plays this position, but his quality is greater when he plays in midfield."

Adding goals and assists to his game is the next step in the 18-year-old's development. Only 10 of his senior appearances for Palmeiras came as a starter, so his modest tally of direct contributions can be explained by a lack of minutes. The reluctance of Guilherme's former employers to repeatedly rely on him in Brazil's top flight suggests that West Ham may gradually ease their new acquisition into the merciless world of Premier League football.

Record for Brazil Youth Teams Team Debut Appearances Goals Brazil U17 12th April 2022 4 2 Brazil U20 19th January 2023 5 0

Style of Play

Guilherme has many strengths, and, as already mentioned, his main weapon is his pace and ability to beat defenders with ease. He would have suited the counter-attacking side that David Moyes crafted at West Ham due to his pace and composure in the final third, but he is also confident against low blocks, which may be even more useful if new manager Julen Lopetegui tries to change the Hammers' style.

This season, Guilherme has shown his ability to create chances and space when teams decide to double up on him. Unlike Endrick, he is relatively tall for his age, meaning he is able to ride challenges when he is travelling with the ball. This is a trait that will have piqued West Ham's interest, due to the physicality of the English top flight.

As a left-winger, the young Brazilian can create separation with his pace and deliver early crosses into the box, while on the opposite flank, he likes to cut inside and shoot powerfully with his left foot. Taking aim from the right-hand side is something that the 18-year-old needs to improve on as a player with his ability will be keen on adding to his meagre goal tally. Combining his ball-carrying ability with a refined cutting-edge is the next step in Guilherme's development.

Speaking to Globo in 2021, Guilherme said that exposure to playing with older players in the early stages of his development at Palmeiras has helped his game. He said:

"Playing with older people has helped a lot in my evolution, as the physical and technical demands are greater. I know I have steps to complete, especially because I'm still very young, but I also feel good in the top teams. This is something natural in football and that many athletes have already experienced in their training."

When asked about which player he models his game on, the young winger added: "Messi is the player I like to watch the most and I always follow him. For me, he is the best in the world. It’s my great inspiration." While his former teammate Estevao Willian earned comparisons to the Argentine with the nickname 'Messinho', Guilherme's skilful style has seen some observers hail him as 'the next Ronaldinho'.

Guilherme's 2023/24 Stats in All Competitions Competition Appearances Goals Assists Copa Libertadores 5 1 0 Serie A 5 0 1 Paulistao A1 - Primeira Fase 4 0 0 Paulistao A1- Fase Final 2 0 0 Copa do Brasil 1 0 0 Supercopa Rei 1 0 0

How West Ham Signed Luis Guilherme

Various clubs across the world showed strong interest in signing Guilherme in the summer of 2024, including West Ham's Premier League rivals Chelsea, Liverpool and Brentford. It looked as if the Hammers were set to win the hotly contested race for the young Brazilian as early as the start of June. The Times reported that the capital club were on the verge of a £26m deal for a player who had a £47m release clause, but only one year left on his contract before the Premier League's summer transfer window had even opened.

A day after that initial report, the Guardian announced that the move was close to collapsing. The reason for the breakdown in talks was an issue concerning the youngsters' personal terms, prompting teams from the newly monied Saudi Pro League to circle the electric talent who had also enticed European giants Bayern Munich.

West Ham's sporting director Tim Steidten remained confident that he had sold the club's vision to Guilherme, a player so highly thought of as to be described as a 'messiah' by those associated with the team. Once the rollercoaster negotiations ended with Guilherme signing on the dotted line on 13th June, the youngster explained how Steidten's personal touch had convinced him.

I also want to thank the [recruitment] team, who came to Brazil, not only talked with me but also with my family. They presented the project, and both my family and I liked it. So, I'm very happy to be signing with this club and hope to contribute as much as possible.

The confident teenager had already been learning English for six months before he arrived in London and can turn to several compatriots in West Ham's diverse squad. Left-back Emerson Palmieri was the first to reach out to his fellow Brazilian, while Lucas Paqueta and Luizao should help him settle in. "If things go well," Guilherme predicted, "we have a beautiful journey ahead."

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15th June 2024.