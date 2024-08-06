Highlights Niclas Fullkrug arrived at West Ham in August for £27m to boost the team's chances of qualifying for a European spot.

The German's domestic career includes stints at Werder Bremen, Hannover and, most recently, Borussia Dortmund.

The prolific striker has proven himself as a reliable goalscorer for the German national team at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

Niclas Fullkrug signed for West Ham United this summer, making the leap into the Premier League for the first time at the age of 31. Barely two years earlier, the amiable German was still playing in his nation's second tier.

Since 2022, Fullkrug has thrust himself into the spotlight after making his international debut at the World Cup before helping Borussia Dortmund become surprise Champions League finalists in 2024. Fullkrug became West Ham's fifth arrival as new coach Julen Lopetegui was well-backed during his first summer in east London.

The capital club had already signed Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme for over £80m. Fullkrug's transfer took this outlay into nine digits as West Ham looked to break into the European places again after last season's ninth-placed finish. Here's everything you need to know about the unlikely figurehead of that continental surge.

Domestic Career

The late bloomer has hit new heights in recent years

Fullkrug was born in Hannover and began his career at Tus Ricklingen as a four-year-old. He spent eight years there before he took the step up to go to Sportfreunde Ricklingen. After only a year, he was signed by Werden Bremen and joined the youth setup in 2006. Fullkrug progressed through the youth teams of the four-time Bundesliga champions and began playing for the reserves in 2012. The burly striker scored 10 goals in 26 games for Bremen II, which saw him promoted to the first team and eventually sent on loan to Greuther Furth.

After returning from his loan spell, Fullkrug was signed by 1. FC Nurnberg on a three-year deal. In 59 appearances for the club, he scored 18 goals and registered 11 assists, which earned him a move to Hannover 96 in the Bundesliga. From 2016 to 2018, the German striker impressed for Hannover, prompting significant interest from other Bundesliga and Premier League clubs in the summer of 2018. He decided to stay in Lower Saxony but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2019, which scuppered his progress and seemed catastrophic to his career prospects.

Fullkrug recovered from his long layoff and made a return to Bremen in April 2019. He continued to suffer from knee injuries, though, and in the 2020/21 season, they were relegated to the 2. Bundesliga. The 6ft 2in talisman scored 19 goals in the second division, helping the club get promoted at the first time of asking. He continued this form in the following 2022/23 campaign, scoring 16 goals in the top flight, which earned him a call-up to the national team for the first time in November 2022 for the World Cup, three months before his 30th birthday. Fullkrug ended the year as the joint top-scorer in the league, alongside RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

Borussia Dortmund signed Fullkrug at the start of the 2023/24 season for a fee of around €15m (£12.6m). During his time at the club, he scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in 43 appearances, helping his team reach the Champions League showpiece with goals in the quarter- and semi-finals. Fullkrug couldn't find the net in a final defeat to Real Madrid. After completing medical tests in London in August 2024, the 31-year-old was unveiled as a West Ham player for a fee of around £27m.

Niclas Fullkrug Domestic Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Werder Bremen II 26 10 2 Werder Bremen 124 49 16 Greuther Furth 24 6 1 1.FC Nurnberg 59 18 11 Hannover 96 80 24 8 Borussia Dortmund 43 15 10

Related West Ham 'Close' to Signing 'Monster' for Julen Lopetegui West Ham United are edging closer to a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

International Career

Outrageous scoring record for Germany

Fullkrug played for three of Germany's youth teams - the Under 18s, 19s and 20s. In 17 appearances at the youth setup, he scored eight goals. He had to wait until November 2022 to get his first senior call-up under Champions League-winning manager Hansi Flick. He made his debut against Oman in a friendly, scoring the winning goal as a substitute. This appearance meant he was the oldest player to make their Germany debut in 20 years, at the age of 29. He then enjoyed a successful World Cup campaign, scoring twice and assisting one, although Flick's side were eliminated at the group stage.

Since then, Fullkrug has made 21 appearances for his country, scoring 13 times. This includes two goals at Euro 2024 against Scotland and Switzerland. He played a part in all five of Germany's games before they lost in extra time to Spain in the quarter-final. The striker has become an unlikely hero for his nation in the last couple of years and will be hopeful of making the squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Germany have struggled in major tournaments since their World Cup victory in 2014, which was when the competition's all-time top scorer, Miroslav Klose, retired from international football. Toni Kroos drew a direct comparison between Fullkrug and Germany's legendary poachers of years gone by ahead of the 2022 World Cup. "We actually almost always had someone like him with Miro, Mario Gomez," the playmaker explained. "I think those are the types of players who can really help you in certain situations."

Rudi Voller was another prolific forward for Germany and went even further in his praise of Fullkrug. "His goalscoring record is unbelievable," the former national team coach gushed, "and can only be compared to that of Gerd Muller." Muller is one of the top goalscorers in football history, ending his international career with an unrivalled 68 goals in just 62 games. Voller may have gotten carried away, but such praise is not heaped upon just any striker.

Fullkrug's International Career Statistics Competition Appearances Goals Assists International Friendlies 13 9 1 European Championships 5 2 0 World Cup 3 2 1 Total 21 13 2

Related West Ham to Offer Fullkrug 'Lucrative' £96,000-a-Week Deal West Ham are set to offer Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug a lucrative contract.

Style of Play

More than a goalscorer

Fullkrug arrived in the Premier League after reaching a European final for his club and scoring twice for his country in a home European Championship. The striker is a late bloomer - hampered by injuries between 2018 and 2021 which resulted in him missing over 60 matches. Now, he is fit and is showing clubs around the world what type of player he really is.

His finishing is one of the key strengths of his game, especially in one-on-one situations. The confidence that Fullkrug has gained in the last couple of years has helped this, making him an extremely difficult forward to stop, given his physicality. Not only is he a threat on the floor, but the 31-year-old is extremely competent at aerial duels, especially from set pieces.

That description of Fullkrug might seem to paint him as a basic striker who is limited in his capabilities. This is not the case. Last season, he registered 10 assists in all competitions and is extremely competent at holding the ball up and bringing others into play. In fact, at Dortmund, he was well-known for being an axis in the team's attack, ranking inside the top six for successful flick-ons and lay-off passes in the Bundesliga last season, per Sky Sports.

Fullkrug Statistics - 2023/2024 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 31 12 8 UEFA Champions League 13 3 2 DFB-Pokal 2 1 0

Related Niclas Fullkrug 'Completes Medical Tests' at West Ham In order to address their centre forward issues, West Ham have gone full steam ahead on a deal for Niclas Fullkrug.

How West Ham Signed Niclas Fullkrug

Long-term target for Hammers' sporting director

West Ham have been targeting a new number nine all summer, with Jhon Duran of Aston Villa heavily linked. However, Fullkrug's performances for club and country tempted the Hammers to push forward with a deal to sign the German striker. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Sunday 4th August that Fullkrug had completed his medical tests for the London outfit. One day later, he signed a contract that will be valid until June 2027 - with an option to extend by another year.

The fee is worth around £27m for the 31-year-old. Given that Dortmund paid nearly £13m for Fullkrug only a year ago, many are surprised that the Hammers have spent so much money on a player who will turn 32 in February 2025. Lopetegui sanctioned the transfer but his sporting director, Tim Steidten, was the driving force behind the move for a player he worked with at Werder Bremen. There were suggestions that AC Milan were trying to hijack the deal, but West Ham proved to be the German's destination for the 2024/25 campaign.

West Ham Transfer Arrivals - 2024/25 Player Transferred From Fee Max Kilman Wolves £40m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund £27m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United £25m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras £25.4m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free Transfer

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 6th August 2024.