Wonderkid Michelle Agyemang is the next women’s football player to watch after her sensational start at the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship — but who is the Arsenal marvel?

For many of the Young Lionesses, the 2023 U17s Championship in Estonia is their first taste of overseas tournament football.

Head coach Natalie Henderson unfortunately didn’t travel with the group due to personal reasons, but under the watchful eye of Mo Marley, the youthful side have flourished.

One young baller who has caught the eye of women’s football fans and looks as if she already has senior Lionesses’ squad potential is Agyemang.

Could Sarina Wiegman be on the phone as we speak?

Despite her age, the budding English talent already has a handful of senior Arsenal call-ups under her belt and even made her debut for the squad at just 16 years old.

Michelle Agyemang (right) is a young Arsenal superstar with senior England Lionesses potential. Credit: Reuters.

Agyemang, who joined the Gunners’ Academy back in 2013, regularly plays for the Arsenal Women under-21s youth squad and might just be the coolest cat in North London.

To put it plainly — she’s good, and it looks as if the Gunners have the English equivalent of Sophia Smith or Alyssa Thompson on their hands.

Now that’s not a bad position to be in, right?

How old is Michelle Agyemang?

When we talk about generational young talents breaking through in the women’s game, we are immediately drawn to the likes of Chelsea’s Lauren James, Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman or even Australian forward Mary Fowler.

However, ahead of next season, it’s definitely time to start including youngster Agyemang in the conversation, too.

Despite already having a wealth of experience, WSL starts and her first Women’s FA Cup goal in the bag, it’s unbelievable to think that this future star is so young.

If you can believe it, Agyemang was born on February 3, 2006.

That makes the Arsenal number 59 just 17-years-old.

This could also mean that the young prodigy could soon be stepping up to the England Women’s under-19s squad with head coach Emma Coates.

What position does Michelle Agyemang play?

Just like seniors such as Lotte Wubben-Moy and Leah Williamson, Agyemang is a lifelong Gooner and a key player in the Arsenal youth squads.

In fact, she’s often the star of the show for club as well as country, due to her preferred position.

The 17-year-old baller always plays as a forward and according to the FA has 19 goals in 11 appearances for Arsenal's under-21 side.

As well as playing for the under-21s, Agyemang has been named 18 times on the senior substitute bench.

While she plays in an Academy number on home turf, during the U17s Euro Championships she’s swapped her Academy number for a single-digit shirt — the prestigious number nine.

In qualifying for the 2023 UEFA tournament, the forward made six appearances and scored a total of four goals.

There’s no doubt in our minds when we say that this up-and-coming striker is on fire!

When did Michelle Agyemang make her first appearance for Arsenal?

The striker achieved her dream of playing for the senior Arsenal side early on in the 2022/23 season.

In November 2022, Agyemeng came on as a substitute to replace Swedish star Lina Hurtig.

The side was 4-0 up against Leicester City when the English forward made her debut.

Then just 16, the budding baller came on in the 78th minute and had her first taste of Women’s Super League stardom.

Following the match she admitted that her debut was ‘surreal’ and that it was an ‘amazing feeling’ to be able to step out on the pitch at the King Power Stadium.

She said: “Honestly, it’s really surreal. I’ve been here for so long and been waiting a while for my debut and it was really, really good experience to come on at this time and I wouldn’t want to do it at any other club but here."

“I think when they first called my name I was like, ‘Really? Me?’ But honestly, I can’t even describe it! It was an amazing feeling to be here and get on the pitch,” she continued.

“It’s been a dream of mine since the beginning (to play for Arsenal) and I’m so happy that I’ve got this opportunity now."

Has Michelle Agyemang played for England?

As we’ve previously mentioned, Agyemang has been killing it for England with her fine finishing and wicked vision.

The Arsenal attacker was named to the UEFA U17 Championship Women Qualification squad and also the Euro Championship itself.

On Sunday 14 May, the 2006-born striker scored a brace against Poland.

The first of two goals came early on in the 4th minute, after a great ball into the box from midfielder Lola Brown.

The second goal of the game came after a lightning-fast reaction to a Polish defensive mistake.

Agyemang made easy work of it and her brace shot England up to second place in the Group B table.

At this moment in time, Agyemang has not been called up to the under-19s, under-23s or senior England Lionesses squads.

But if her stats for club and country at this young age are anything to go by, then we can bet that it is only a matter of time.

It seems as if Agyemang has a long and fruitful career ahead of her. A star has truly been discovered.