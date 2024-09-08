Leeds United youngster Mateo Joseph has been pressed on his future while on international duty with Spain’s under-21s.

It’s a crucial season for Daniel Farke’s side after they narrowly missed out on promotion at the end of last season. Despite reaching the play-off final, they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Southampton on the day.

In terms of transfers, there have been significant outgoings at Elland Road over the summer, including Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. Leeds supporters will hope they can keep a hold of Joseph as he’s becoming a regular figure under the manager.

Mateo Joseph Drops Leeds Exit Hint

He is currently on international duty

Joseph has been in action for his country this week as he represented Spain’s under-21s against Scotland on Friday. The 20-year-old was on the score sheet as he helped his country to a 2-1 win in Edinburgh.

However, the Spanish media has since pressed the youngster on his future at Leeds United, hinting towards a potential return to his homeland in the future. Joseph was born in Santander, a city on Spain’s north coast, but he joined Leeds’ academy from Espanyol back in 2022.

The forward has now amassed over 30 senior appearances for the club, and continues to feature more regularly under the current manager. Speaking to Spanish outlet Ondacero while with the national team, Joseph admitted he wasn’t sure if and when he would return to La Liga.

He said:

“Spain is where I grew up and who knows if I’ll be able to return in the future.”

Italian Clubs Plot Move to Sign Wilfried Gnonto

He has just signed a contract extension at Elland Road

Another of Leeds’ attacking stars has been linked with a move away from the club, this time it’s winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old has only just extended his stay at the club by signing a four-year contract extension until 2028 at the end of last month.

However, that contract has seemingly failed to deter potential suitors from pursuing a move for the youngster. According to Italian outlet Milan Live, a move could be on the cards in January as Parma and Genoa have been named as potential destinations.

Gnonto is an Italian international, and he made his debut for the senior side back in 2022 under manager Roberto Mancini. He now has 13 senior caps and one goal to his name.

Wilfried Gnonto 2023/24 stats for Leeds United in all competitions Stat: Appearances 44 Goals 9 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,192

He is a product of Inter Milan’s academy, but he didn’t make a single appearance for the senior side before he moved to FC Zurich on a free transfer back in 2020. After two years in Switzerland, he completed a move to Leeds in 2022, and has now amassed over 70 appearances for the club.

