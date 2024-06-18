Highlights Uncle Howdy debuted a spooky group on WWE Raw which paid homage to Bray Wyatt's legacy with detailed character portrayals.

The Wyatt Six includes Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan, each representing a different aspect of Bray Wyatt's career.

Fans have been left speculating the group's intentions and eagerly await the next Raw episode for more information on this mysterious ensemble.

After months of teases and rumours as to who was involved, finally, the group spearheaded by Uncle Howdy debuted on Monday Night Raw on the 17th of June episode. In a main event segment that had everyone's attention, four characters were introduced to the WWE Universe, alongside the TV return of Uncle Howdy, so with little unknown so far, here is what we do know about the four characters and what they represent.

Since the untimely death of Superstar Bray Wyatt, WWE has had the task of finding a way to commemorate the ongoing work of Wyatt's, something which started with ensuring there was a place on TV for Bo Dallas, the real life brother of Bray, who had returned to be by his brother's side as Uncle Howdy. Having finally found the perfect way to utilise the roster and utilise the creative work of Wyatt, Raw played host to the debut of a spooky group of five, a group which appeared to pay homage to the work of The Fiend.

Who Were With Uncle Howdy on WWE Raw

Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan

With Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and the returning Erick Rowan, all being part of this debuting ensemble, WWE have perfectly typecast this group, with the aforementioned Superstars being perfect in these larger-than-life, spooky roles.

Although it has been revealed who debuted, it would've taken the real hardcore fans of the WWE Universe to know this upon watching, as each character was head-to-toe covered in detailed costumes, making it next to impossible to know who was who. However, there was a reason for such detailed outfits, with many fans taking to social media to note what they saw.

It appears the costumes and outfits donned by the Wyatt Six, a name given to the group by fans online, were all paying homage to the Firefly Funhouse, a part of Bray Wyatt's career which saw him play this Mr. Rogers-esque role with puppets as his friends.

These puppets were later revealed to all be reflective of parts of Wyatt's career, and it was these exact puppets that were brought to life on Raw, as the four debuting characters, alongside Uncle Howdy, were seen to be appearing as them.

What The 'Wyatt Six' Characters Mean

Joe Gacy, making his WWE main roster debut, was seen to be portraying Huskus the Pig from the Funhouse, a character that was representative of the Husky Harris era of Wyatt's career. The returning Erick Rowan portrayed Rambling Rabbit, a character that was reflective of the multitude of critiques that Wyatt faced. Nikki Cross was dressed as Sister Abigail, known to be Bray Wyatt's storyline sister. Lastly, there was Mercy the Buzzard, who was a homage to Waylon Mercy, someone Bray drew inspiration from, and he was portrayed by Dexter Lumis.

A group that is covered in homage, legacy, and references from top-to-bottom, it ensures that Wyatt's work will live forever, and it gives these five Superstars the opportunity to represent one of the most creative minds the WWE has ever seen.

Not much more is known, beyond who came out and who they portrayed, so with no official name for the group, it gives the WWE Universe a huge reason to tune into Raw next week to find out more about this group's intentions and just what exactly they plan on doing.