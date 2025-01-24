Eagle-eyed football fans will have spotted Rasmus Hojlund pushing a mystery man during Manchester United's last-minute goal celebrations during their 2-1 win against Rangers on Thursday night and it's now been revealed that the figure is a member of the Scottish club's backroom staff.

The two teams met in a Europa League contest at Old Trafford and it was a hotly contested affair. A Jack Butland own goal gave Ruben Amorim's men the lead in the 52nd minute, before Cyriel Dessers looked to have bagged a point for his side with an 88th-minute equaliser. Bruno Fernandes had other ideas, though, and he saved the day for United with a winner in the 92nd minute to secure a 2-1 victory.

The goal sparked jubilation in Old Trafford and the Red Devils' players rushed to the fans to celebrate. In the midst of the chaos, Hojlund was spotted pushing a man and his identity has now been revealed.

Hojlund Pushed a Rangers Kitman

He got caught in the chaos

As Fernandes and company rushed towards the United fans, the figure was caught in the middle of the chaos. After initially bumping into the Portuguese superstar, he was pushed away by Hojlund and now, it's been confirmed that he is a member of Rangers' backroom staff. According to the Scottish Sun, his name is David MacGregor and he's an assistant kitman for the Scottish Premiership side.

MacGregor was a footballer himself and played over 250 games for Scottish side Morton before hanging his boots up. Now working as a kitman for Rangers, he was making his way around the pitch with the intention of heading down the tunnel as the match approached its conclusion. Unfortunately, Fernandes wound up scoring the winner and it set him on a collision course with the Red Devils' squad.

The result sees Amorim's team almost certainly set to automatically qualify for the next stage of the Europa League with just one game remaining. They are currently on 15 points, just four behind Lazio in first place and two ahead of the playoff places in the table. Rangers are sitting 13th, on 11 points and despite the loss, they sealed a spot in the playoffs.