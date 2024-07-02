Highlights Steelers acquire Wilson and Fields to strengthen QB room; Wilson expected to start.

Wilson offers stability, Fields potential upside; both have had recent ups and downs.

Wilson provides a high floor, but low ceiling; Fields offers rushing upside and growth potential.

One of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, but who will it be? After two years of Kenny Pickett as the signal caller in Pittsburgh, it was time for a change.

The Steelers traded Pickett and the 120th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 98th overall pick and two 2025 seventh round picks. The page has turned and either Wilson or Fields will be the next quarterback to start under center.

Steelers general manager, Omar Khan, worked to acquire two new quarterbacks this offseason through free agency and the trade market.

Wilson was signed on a veteran minimum deal after he was cut by the Denver Broncos, while Fields was acquired in exchange for a sixth round pick that could turn into a fourth round pick pending playtime. Clearly, the franchise acknowledged the quarterback position was a weakness, and it needed to be upgraded.

It's already been reported that Wilson is the QB1, but that doesn't necessarily mean he should be. Both quarterbacks have had their ups and downs recently, but a new team could do them both justice. So, who should the new Steelers quarterback be?

Related Did Terry Bradshaw Have a Better Steelers Career Than Ben Roethlisberger? Which of Pittsburgh's two legendary quarterbacks had the better pro career, Terry Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger?

Making The Case For Russell Wilson

Wilson's proven track record put the Steelers in the best position to win now

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If the Steelers are looking to put themselves in a position to win in 2024, Wilson is the correct answer. Many fans may put the blame for the failures of the Broncos at Wilson's feet, but there were many factors that failed them last season. Wilson was actually one of the bright spots of the team, with a performance much-improved from 2022.

Wilson 2022 vs. 2023 Stats Category 2022 2023 Yards/Game 234.9 204.7 Completion % 60.5 66.4 Total TD 19 29 INTs 11 8 Yards/Attempt 7.3 6.9 Passer Rating 84.4 98.0

Wilson no longer has the mobility he once had in the early stages of his career, but he's still athletic enough to provide some rushing production for the offense. In fact, his 341 rushing yards in 2023 are his most in a campaign since 2020.

He's still an effective quarterback that gets the ball in his receivers' hands, even if he's not as much of a threat passing downfield. An offense with Wilson at the helm has to rely on the short and intermediate routes with his receivers finding success after the catch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Russell Wilson is the first player in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

While that isn't necessarily the best for a Steelers' offense that is trying to get the ball to their deep ball threat, George Pickens, Wilson provides stability to an offense that hasn't had any over the last two years. They don't need to throw the ball 500+ times a season, as the offensive line and running back room are built to primarily be a run-heavy team.

And though his high-arcing deep ball isn't what it used to be, Wilson's ability to put the ball up high in jump ball scenarios—situations where Pickens thrives—is still elite, as evidenced by his connection with another big-bodied, jump-ball receiver in Courtland Sutton, who had 10 TDs and a 57.1 contested catch rate, the latter of which was good for ninth in the league among WRs.

At this stage of Wilson's career, you're getting what you expect, though he has said that joining the Steelers has "revived" him. A middle-of-the-pack quarterback who provides a high floor, but a low ceiling. Wilson can't be part of the Steelers long-term plans at 35-years-old, but he provides a solution today for a team in desperate need of above average quarterback play.

Making The Case For Justin Fields

Fields' rushing upside immediately gives the Steelers a new weapon on offense

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

There might not be an NFL player in the league that fans and analysts are more divided on. Some believe Fields has what it takes to become a franchise quarterback, while others believe he's a high-end backup. Right now, the NFL clearly views him as a backup quarterback, as his trade value wasn't high at all.

Fields is an extremely talented, yet raw quarterback. In many ways, the player from Ohio State feels completely gone. Back in college, Fields was a passer first, and runner second. Now, Fields is exiting the pocket quickly once he feels the smallest inkling of pressure.

Often, this leads to missed passing opportunities downfield and a high number of sacks. He's got the arm strength and play-making ability to be successful in the passing game, but he's unfortunately declined as a passer since entering the NFL.

At times, Fields appeared like he was turning things around in 2023. He had his best season as a passer, even if that means he still has a ways to go.

Fields 2022 vs. 2023 Stats Category 2022 2023 Yards/Game 149.5 197.1 Completion % 60.4 61.4 Pass TD 17 16 INT % 3.5 2.4 Yards/Attempt 7.1 6.9 Passer Rating 85.2 86.3 Rush Yards 1,143 657 Rush TD 8 4

A completely different philosophy would have to be implemented by the Steelers if they decided Fields was their guy. He's a work-in-progress that could potentially evolve into a franchise quarterback.

He's already one of the most dangerous mobile quarterbacks in the NFL, and has shown he can be a high-level passer from his college days. Starting Fields in 2023 would be grinding through the pain points, but giving him the opportunity to grow into a more complete quarterback. There's plenty of upside, but there's plenty of risk.

Who Should Start For The Steelers in 2024?

Wilson makes sense to be the QB1 this season, but he should have a short leash

Credit: Joe Sargent/Getty Images

At the end of the day, the Steelers brought in Wilson first and stated he would be the QB1. This is the right decision as the Steelers look to compete immediately.

But, this actually benefits Fields tremendously. This could be a wake-up call for Wilson, who has to understand he's in a position where not only does he need to perform, but be a mentor for Fields.

Fields can learn behind a mobile quarterback who has had tremendous success as a passer. A year without starting could help Fields' growth as he learns from watching. The youngster could also get involved in other ways, as there have been reports that Pittsburgh will employ the speedy Fields in red zone packages even if he's not the nailed on starter.

If Wilson struggles during the season, then you can turn to Fields. But ideally, the Steelers' wouldn't make that turn until the possibility of the sixth-rounder turning into a fourth-rounder is gone.

Pittsburgh should sign Fields to a year extension to secure him for 2025, providing him with some security and creating a long-term plan for him to become the Steelers' next franchise quarterback.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.