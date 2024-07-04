Highlights Harry Kane, England's captain, is a reliable penalty taker with a strong record and would surely take one in a shootout.

With England through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, it's easy to cast minds back to some of the clashes that the Three Lions have been involved in at this stage of other competitions. Since 2000, the English have made it to the last eight at World Cups or European Championships on eight separate occasions. Yet they have only won in two.

Of that octuple, three have been decided via a penalty shootout, all of which England have lost. That doesn't include the 2018 last-16 success over Colombia and the heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. With penalties a real possibility, we have considered a list of factors to decide who should step up out of Gareth Southgate's men, should the nation's future need to be decided from 12 yards.

Ranking Factors

England penalty record

Club penalty record

Previous shootout experience

General composure

First Penalty Taker

Harry Kane

They say that the first and last penalty takers should be your strongest. And statistically speaking, it's hard to argue with Harry Kane's record. Minus a couple of misses here and there, most notably against France at the 2022 World Cup, the England captain is reliable from the spot.

Not only that, but history dictates that there will be no other player shackled with the responsibility of stepping up first for the Three Lions. In both the 2018 victory over Colombia and the last Euros final, the 30-year-old was the man to go first. And on both occasions, he scored. If it isn't broke, then don't fix it. Kane first. 1-0 England.

Second Penalty Taker

Cole Palmer

Penalty shootouts for your country are not something Cole Palmer has become accustomed to. After all, this is his first international tournament. However, his immaculate record shows that the Chelsea star has ice in his veins and can be counted on in the heat of the moment.

In his career, the 22-year-old has taken 15 penalties and scored all of them. In fact, his only goal for England came from the spot in one of the pre-Euros friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina. With composure and the fearlessness that comes with being a young player, Palmer is a good bet to follow up after Kane.

Third Penalty Taker

Bukayo Saka

The anguish that Bukayo Saka had to go through in 2021, both on and off the pitch, is not lost on anybody. However, the biggest testament to his character is that since then, Saka has missed just one of his eleven spot kicks for Arsenal. This includes crucial finishes in wins over the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

It hasn't been an easy summer for any of England's players, but Saka has been one of the brighter sparks, albeit still arguably below the level that many have come to expect. A lot is made of the fact that penalties are a lottery and that form goes out of the window when you step up. But, a combination of his mental strength in recovering from what happened three years ago and the fact that his better form over others should give him more confidence, makes Saka an easy choice inside the first five.

Fourth Penalty Taker

Jude Bellingham

Although he is not the most regular penalty taker, is there anyone better suited to puffing their chest out and welcoming the pressure of a penalty shootout more than Jude Bellingham? The 21-year-old faces an anxious wait to see whether or not he will be available for Saturday's battle with Switzerland, but should he be around, many would imagine that he would be the first person sticking his hand up requesting to make the walk from the centre circle.

The Madrista has already saved his country from certain elimination once in this tournament, with his incredible overhead kick in the dying moments against Slovakia a moment that will be remembered for eternity. Whilst they say lightning doesn't strike twice, it would be apt of Bellingham to prove that wrong.

The former Dortmund youngster has taken four penalties in his young career, and has dispatched all four. The most notable came in the 2023-24 Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, where Bellingham stepped up in front of a sea of sky blue and sent Ederson the wrong way. No matter the environment, this man was built to thrive in it.

Fifth Penalty Taker

Ivan Toney

It's a toss up between who is the better penalty taker between Kane and Ivan Toney. Should England end up in that predicament though, both men will have prominent roles to play. Toney was said to be disgusted by his late substitution against Slovakia. That didn't stop him from making an impact though, with the Brentford man grabbing an assist for his captain's extra-time winner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Out of his 40 career penalties, Toney has missed just three.

Toney's near-perfect record is largely due to his patient approach to penalties. Taking an age during his run-up, the forward waits for the goalkeeper to make their move before slotting into the opposite corner. That level of coolness is like a diamond in this scenario and that is exactly what pressure makes when it comes to the 28-year-old.

Remaining Penalty Takers

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher, Kieran Trippier, John Stones

As for the remaining penalty takers, it would be easy to include the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen, both of whom are strong from the spot. As ideal as that would be for the Barmy Army, Gareth Southgate isn't going to take off all of his defenders for attackers just for the possibility of penalties, so some names that might be expected to appear, don't.

England's Possible Order of Penalty Takers 1. Harry Kane 2. Cole Palmer 3. Bukayo Saka 4. Jude Bellingham 5. Ivan Toney 6. Trent Alexander-Arnold 7. Eberechi Eze 8. Conor Gallagher 9. Kieran Trippier 10. John Stones

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 100% record from the spot makes him a natural pick in sudden death. As are Eberechi Eze and Conor Gallagher, who have both already been used this tournament. Kieran Trippier scored the pick of the bunch against Colombia in 2018, so will be relied upon to do so again. Finally, John Stones will have to use his cool and calm nature to replicate former defensive partner Harry Maguire in smashing the ball into the top corner.

