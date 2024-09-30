As the 2024 MLS season continues to roll towards the playoffs and teams fight for their postseason lives, every goal becomes even more important.

A single penalty kick could determine if a team makes the playoffs, or if they'll be watching the race for MLS Cup from home. Today at GIVEMESPORT, we're looking at who takes the spot kicks for each team, and which penalty takers are at the top of their game.

Dénis Bouanga is virtually automatic for LAFC , and Philadelphia Union 's Daniel Gazdag isn't far behind. Meanwhile, Hany Mukhtar has struggled for Nashville SC this season, while Toronto FC 's Federico Bernardeschi has missed all three of his attempts this year after missing just once before in his career.

All stats are courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Atlanta United

Penalty takers Thiago Almada (2) Gorgios Giakoumakis (1) Daniel Ríos (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/4

3/4 Penalty conversion rates Thiago Almada (100%) Gorgios Giakoumakis (100%) Daniel Ríos (0%)



With both Thiago Almada and Gorgious Giakoumakis sold in the summer, Daniel Ríos has taken the Five Stripes' only other penalty in MLS play, which he missed (but converted from the rebound). New DP attacker Aleksey Miranchuk could steal the spot-kick responsibilities down the stretch.

Austin FC

Penalty takers Sebastian Driussi (4) Alex Ring (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/5

3/5 Penalty conversion rates Alex Ring (100%) Sebastian Driussi (50%)



The 2022 MLS MVP finalist has taken primary spot-kick duties for Verde, but has struggled to find the back of the net, missing two of his four attempts. Alex Ring converted the only other attempt, taken with Driussi out injured.

CF Montréal

Penalty takers Matías Cóccaro (2) Josef Martínez (1) Mathieu Choinière (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 4/4

4/4 Penalty conversion rates Matías Cóccaro (100%) Josef Martínez (100%) Mathieu Choinière (100%)



Matías Cóccaro has been the primary penalty specialist in his debut season, although Josef Martínez and Mathieu Choinière have stepped up when the DP attacker has missed time with injury.

Charlotte FC

Penalty takers Karol Świderski (2) Djibril Diani (1) Iuri Tavares (1) Kerwin Vargas (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/5

3/5 Penalty conversion rates Karol Świderski (100%) Djibril Diani (100%) Iuri Tavares (0%) Kerwin Vargas (0%)



Karol Świderski has taken over penalty kick duties since returning from loan with Hellas Verona, and he's dispatched both his attempts. It's a good thing for Charlotte, who had missed two of their three penalties without him.

Chicago Fire

Penalty takers Brian Gutiérrez (2) Xherdan Shaqiri (2) Maren Haile-Selassie (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 5/5

5/5 Penalty conversion rates Brian Gutiérrez (100%) Xherdan Shaqiri (100%) Maren Haile-Selassie (100%)



The Fire have a rare 100 percent success rate from the penalty spot in league play. With Xherdan Shaqiri no longer on the team, 21-year-old Brian Gutiérrez has taken over his duties and has converted both his attempts.

Colorado Rapids

Penalty takers Rafael Navarro (7) Djordje Mihailovic (5) Cole Bassett (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 8/12

8/12 Penalty conversion rates Cole Bassett (100%) Djordje Mihaloivic (60%) Rafael Navarro (57.14%)



The Rapids have earned the most penalty kicks in MLS this year by a significant margin. Striker Rafael Navarro started the year as the Rapids' penalty taker, but three consecutive misses saw Djordje Mihailovic take over, who himself has missed two of his five attempts. Cole Bassett has also chipped in with one goal from the spot.

Columbus Crew

Penalty takers Cucho Hernández (2) Diego Rossi (2)

Penalties converted/attempted: 2/4

2/4 Penalty conversion rates Cucho Hernández (50%) Diego Rossi (50%)



Columbus' pair of star attackers have both had mixed success from the penalty spot in league play this year, each scoring once and each seeing an effort from the spot saved.

DC United

Penalty takers Christian Benteke (2) Mateusz Klich (2)

Penalties converted/attempted: 4/4

4/4 Penalty conversion rates Christian Benteke (100%) Mateusz Klich (100%)



DC United's two Designated Players have shared responsibilities from the penalty spot, and they've both been perfect in 2024.

FC Cincinnati

Penalty takers Lucho Acosta (3)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/3

3/3 Penalty conversion rates Lucho Acosta (100%)



Cincinnati's captain has handled all the spot-kick duties this season, and he's converted all three of the attempts he's taken. If he's on the field, no one else will get near a penalty kick for Cincinnati.

FC Dallas

Penalty takers Petar Musa (1) Paul Arriola (1) Jesús Ferreira (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/3

3/3 Penalty conversion rates Petar Musa (100%) Paul Arriola (100%) Jesús Ferreira (100%)



Dallas have had to deal with several injuries along their front line, and as a result their penalty takers have changed quite often in 2024. Petar Musa, Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreria have each taken a spot-kick this year, and they've converted every time.

Houston Dynamo

Penalty takers Sebastian Ferreira (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 1/1

1/1 Penalty conversion rates Sebastian Ferreira (100%)



Houston have only had one penalty kick in MLS this season, and striker Sebastian Ferreira slotted it home. In the past, captain Héctor Herrera has been their main penalty taker.

Inter Miami CF

Penalty takers Lionel Messi (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 1/1

1/1 Penalty conversion rates Lionel Messi (100%)



Similarly, Miami have only been awarded a single penalty kick in league play, and it was unsurprisingly dispatched by Lionel Messi . He's certain to be the penalty taker when on the field, but they have a wealth of other players if needed, such as Luis Suarez and Leo Campana.

LA Galaxy

Penalty takers Riqui Puig (2) Dejan Joveljić (2) Joseph Paintsil (2) Gabriel Pec (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/7

3/7 Penalty conversion rates Riqui Puig (50%) Dejan Joveljić (50%) Joseph Paintsil (50%) Gabriel Pec (0%)



The Galaxy have been awarded plenty of penalty kicks this year (only Colorado have earned more), but their success has been mixed. Riqui Puig, Dejan Joveljić, and Joseph Paintsil have each missed half of their attempts, while Gabriel Pec had his lone attempt saved. Perhaps Marco Reus s can help them.

LAFC

Penalty takers Dénis Bouanga (7)

Penalties converted/attempted: 7/7

7/7 Penalty conversion rates Dénis Bouanga (100%)



Dénis Bouanga has not only been one of the best players in MLS this year, he's been the best penalty taker. LAFC have earned seven penalty kicks, and Bouanga has converted every one. He might have competition now that Olivier Giroud is in the starting lineup, but he won't be eager to give up penalty responsibilities. He shouldn't; throughout his career he's scored 25 and missed just once.

Minnesota United

Penalty takers Kelvin Yeboah (1) Joseph Rosales (1) Wil Trapp (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 2/3

2/3 Penalty conversion rates Kelvin Yeboah (100%) Wil Trapp (100%) Joseph Rosales (0%)



Kelvin Yeboah looks to have taken over penalty duties for the Loons, scoring one in his MLS debut. The DP striker should be the default shooter for the rest of his debut season.

Nashville SC

Penalty takers Hany Mukhtar (5) Teal Bunbury (2)

Penalties converted/attempted: 5/7

5/7 Penalty conversion rates Hany Mukhtar (60%) Teal Bunbury (100%)



Hany Mukhtar has been Nashville's default penalty taker for the last several years, and has made 21 of 27 tries during his career. But he's struggled from the spot this year, seeing two of his five efforts saved. Teal Bunbury converted two spot kicks early in the year when Mukhtar was injured, but striker Sam Surridge could challenge for penalty kick duties if Mukhtar's struggles continue.

New England Revolution

Penalty takers N/A

Penalties converted/attempted: 0/0

0/0 Penalty conversion rates N/A



New England are the only team in MLS who haven't been awarded a penalty kick this season. Whenever they do get one, though, there's no doubt that captain Carles Gil will be the player to step up.

New York City FC

Penalty takers Santiago Rodríguez (2) Talles Magno (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 3/3

3/3 Penalty conversion rates Santiago Rodríguez (100%) Talles Magno (100%)



Santiago Rodríguez has become the main man for the Pigeons, and he's also taken on their penalty kick responsibilities. Talles Magno did grab a goal from the spot in his second-to-last game with the club, but it's all Rodríguez now.

New York Red Bulls

Penalty takers Emil Forsberg (3) Lewis Morgan (2) Elias Manoel (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 5/6

5/6 Penalty conversion rates Emil Forsberg (100%) Lewis Morgan (50%) Elias Manoel (100%)



Emil Forsberg is unsurprisingly the designated penalty taker for the Red Bulls, but his extended injury absence has given others the chances to step up. Lewis Morgan's penalty miss against FC Cincinnati is their loan miss of the year.

Orlando City

Penalty takers Facundo Torres (2) Luis Muriel (1)

Penalties converted/attempted: 2/3

2/3 Penalty conversion rates ​​​​ Facundo Torres (50%) Luis Muriel (100%)



Facundo Torres has been Orlando's go-to this year, albeit in a rather small sample size. He and Luis Muriel have each scored once from the spot this year, although Duncan McGuire could stake his claim after signing a new contract with the Lions.