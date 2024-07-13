Highlights The Jets, Bears, and Cowboys head coaches are most likely to be fired in 2024.

Dennis Allen could be the first head coach fired in the 2024 cycle.

The Saints are in desperate need of a rebuild.

Several head coaches are fired every NFL season, but only one or two are fired in-season. Firing a head coach in-season is challenging, especially for teams with elite players. Because of this, most owners wait until after the season concludes if they want to move on from their head coach.

Last season, three head coaches, including Josh McDaniels, Brandon Staley, and Frank Reichwere let go in-season. All the teams these coaches coached were either so far away from the playoffs that it didn't matter, or they suffered major injuries on their roster that would make it a challenge to make a serious playoff run. However, Rich Bisaccia did take over as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and took them to the playoffs.

As we enter the 2024 season, there are quite a few head coaches who are on the hot seat (via Bet Ohio):

NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Coach Team Percent Chance Robert Saleh New York Jets 22.2% Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears 18.2% Mike McCarthy Dallas Cowboys 18.2% Dennis Allen New Orleans Saints 12.5% Brian Daboll New York Giants 7.4% Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills 6.3% Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles 6.3%

All of these head coaches had high expectations when their team signed them, and many of them are coming down to their final chances.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the New Orleans Saints Mark Brunell turned the expansion Jaguars into a contender before holding a clipboard for two years with the New Orleans Saints.

Dennis Allen To Be Relieved First

Allen's lack of success as Sean Payton's successor will lead the Saints to move on mid-season.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Of the head coaches on the hot seat, Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints seems the most likely to be fired first. Allen has proven since he took over the Saints defensive coordinator job in 2015 that he can put together good defenses every year.

Saints Defenses Since 2015 Year Ponts Allowed Rank 2015 32 2016 31 2017 10 2018 14 2019 13 2020 5 2021 4 2022 9 2023 8

The problem with Allen's Saints hasn't been the defense; it's the offense. Despite finishing ninth in offensive points scored in 2023, the team finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs in back-to-back years. Against playoff teams last season, the Saints finished 1-5, with their only victory coming against their division rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

​​​​​​​New Orleans was the heavy favorite to win the NFC South last season with the addition of​​​​​​​ Derek Carr, but the Buccaneers quickly became the team to beat,​​​​​​​ who are now legitimate contenders heading into 2024.

While some believe that Carr and the Saints are poised for a bounce-back season, it's hard to find much more success when your team misses the playoffs in a season where your quarterback throws for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdown passes, and finished the season with a 68.4 completion percentage.

This roster has become one of the oldest rosters in football, which puts the Saints in a situation where a rebuild feels like the best option. Considering the difficult first six weeks of the Saints schedule, Allen could be out of a job by Thanksgiving this year.​​​​​​​

Is There Any Hope for Allen?

Unless the Saints front office becomes active in the final waves of free agency, this roster is in a position to be worse in 2024.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at this Saints roster and seeing many bright spots is hard. The biggest issue is the quarterback position, as we haven't seen Carr come close to looking like the player he did in 2016. He makes many painful decisions and doesn't stretch the field as much as he should. At 33 years old, he won't improve from his current weaknesses at this stage of his career.

Their wide receiver corps got worse with Michael Thomas' release. Alvin Kamara is coming off the least efficient season of his career with 3.9 yards-per-carry and 6.2 yards-per-reception. The Saints are having a relatively quiet offseason, where they didn't make any major upgrades either.

New Orleans Saints 2024 Key Additions Players Acquisition Type Chase Young - EDGE One-year, $13 million Jonathan Abram - S One-year, $1.1 million Cedrick Wilson Jr. - WR Two-year, $5.7 million Willie Gay - LB One-year, $3 million Taliese Fuaga - OT Drafted 14th overall Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB Drafted 41st overall Spencer Rattler - QB Drafted 150th overall Bub Means - WR Drafted 170th overall Jaylan Ford - LB Drafted 175th overall

These key additions don't spark any excitement for the Saints in 2024. Almost all of their external free-agent signings were one-year deals, and they only had two draft picks in the first four rounds. They need help from their 2023 draft class, which may come in handy with Kendre Miller,​​​​​​​ who could see a much larger role in his second season.

All it will take is for the Saints to drop four or five games in the first half of the season so the organization can part ways with Allen. While he's been a good defensive-minded coach, the Saints desperately need a rebuild led by an offensive-minded coach.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.