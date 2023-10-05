Highlights The Most Improved Player award honors players who have shown exponential growth and added new dimensions to their skill set.

Austin Reaves is a dark horse candidate for the award, coming off a standout performance for the Los Angeles Lakers and signing a contract extension with the team.

Tyrese Maxey has the potential to step up as a reliable second option for the 76ers, particularly if there's uncertainty with James Harden, and could make significant strides in the upcoming season.

With the new NBA season just around the corner, fans and analysts alike are captivated by the dazzling performances of star players and MVP contenders. Yet, there's another layer of excitement that often goes unnoticed: the race for the Most Improved Player award. This accolade serves as a testament to hard work, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. It shines a light on players who have elevated their game, defied expectations and added new dimensions to their skill set. In this article, we'll go beyond the usual suspects for the award and delve into the various factors that contribute to a player's meteoric rise in the league.

Looking at the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, there is a new list of favorites poised to make a run for the Most Improved Player award. But before diving into these promising candidates, it's essential to understand a few new and existing requirements that each player must meet to be eligible for this prestigious accolade.

While the MIP award may seem accessible to a wide range of players, there are specific guidelines to consider. First, this isn't an award for comeback stories; it's designed to honor players who have never had a season as impactful as their current one. The focus is on single-season excellence, highlighting players who have shown exponential growth within that timeframe.

Adding a new layer to the eligibility criteria, the NBA has implemented a rule for the 2023-24 season: players must participate in at least 65 regular-season games to be considered for the award. These requirements ensure that the accolade goes to a deserving candidate who has consistently excelled and contributed throughout the season.

5 Austin Reaves

Starting off our list is Austin Reaves, who recently made waves with his standout performance for the Los Angeles Lakers. Coming off his best season and an impressive playoff run, Reaves was arguably the Lakers' third-best player in the postseason, just behind superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Adding to his rising stock, Reaves recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Lakers. His strong showing at the FIBA World Cup further cements his status as a player to watch in the upcoming season. With increased expectations and a secure future with the Lakers, Reaves is a dark horse candidate who could very well clinch the Most Improved Player award.

4 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey - 2022-23 Games with Harden Games Without Harden Minutes 33.1 35.3 Points 19.0 24.8 Rebounds 2.7 3.8 Assists 3.0 5.4

The conjecture around James Harden's next move presents a somewhat clouded picture for the 76ers, yet it's Maxey who could emerge as a silver lining. The young guard is on the cusp of solidifying himself as a reliable second option for the team, a position that could see him make significant strides this season.

In the sporadic absence of Harden last year, Maxey's performance scaled upwards. Over 13 games without Harden, Maxey's stats saw a notable bump, averaging nearly six more points and 2.5 additional assists per game. These figures underline Maxey's potential to step up and fill the void, particularly in a scenario where Harden's future remains uncertain.

The upcoming season lays down a fertile ground for Maxey to further establish himself. With every game, the young guard has the chance to not only augment his personal statistics but also to galvanize the 76ers' offensive machinery. The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Maxey to see if he can shoulder the expectations and help propel the 76ers' ambitions in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference.

3 Jordan Poole

Last season, Jordan Poole was seen mostly as a secondary option, starting in just 43 games. Whenever he was on the court, the spotlight regularly gravitated towards Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. Additionally, a training camp incident with Draymond Green seemingly led to some internal discord, casting a shadow over Poole’s standing within the team.

With a change of scenery entering the 2023-24 season, Poole is now entrusted with the role of starting shooting guard for the Wizards. The expectations are sky-high as he is eyed to shoulder a considerably heftier load, given the team's roster dynamics. Unlike his stint with the Warriors, Poole now has the leeway to be the primary scoring option, a role that is anticipated to precipitate a significant leap in his performance and standing in the league.

The shift to the nation’s capital seems to be the catalyst Poole needed to unlock his full potential. As the season unfolds, the spotlight will be on Poole to see if he can rise to the occasion and lead the Wizards in their quest for relevance in the competitive Eastern Conference. With his ability to craft scoring opportunities and a more central role, Poole is firmly on the trajectory of becoming one of the most improved players this NBA season.

2 Alperen Sengun

Coming in at number two on our list, Alperen Sengun is in a good spot to show what he's got this year. The first two years saw him on a Rockets team that struggled a lot, always landing near the bottom in rankings. Now, with new coaches, better teammates, and more eyes on him, Sengun is set for a breakout season.

Being the starting center for the Rockets, big things are expected from Sengun this year. His role in helping the team on both offense and defense is likely to grow, making him a solid pick for the Most Improved Player award.

He's also worked hard in the off-season. Reports say he's put on more muscle and has even grown taller since being drafted. With a stronger body and his skill on the court, Sengun is a player who can really help his team. This added strength will help him battle it out under the basket, and being taller is always a plus on defense.

1 Mikal Bridges

Topping the list of candidates for the MIP in the 2023-24 season is Mikal Bridges. Recently traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges has seized the opportunity to shine in his new role. During the second half of the season, he has looked every bit the All-Star, showcasing his scoring, defensive prowess, and playmaking abilities. What sets Bridges apart, especially given the new 65-game requirement, is his remarkable durability. Known as an "Ironman" in the NBA, Bridges has never missed a game in his professional career.

Mikal Bridges 56 Games with the Suns 27 Games with the Nets Points 17.2 26.1 Rebounds 4.3 4.5 Assists 3.6 2.7 Steals 1.2 1.0 Blocks 0.8 0.6

