Sarina Wiegman is set to announce her 23-woman World Cup squad next week, but who is making it on the plane to Australia and New Zealand?

The England Lionesses are poised and prepared to add another trophy to their cabinet under the watchful eye of Wiegman this summer.

As European champions, the team go into the tournament among the favourites – but will they be able to rise to the challenge without their captain?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that golden girl Leah Williamson had ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and was thus ruled out of the World Cup.

The Lionesses are also without other key members of the Euro 2022 winning squad for the summer tournament, such as Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

So ahead of the squad announcement, let’s look at who Wiegman could include in her team and who’s potentially missing their flight.

Mary Earps is still the England No.1. Credit: Reuters

What goalkeepers are going to the Women's World Cup?

At this stage, placing Mary Earps between the sticks is a no-brainer.

It’s thought that the England number one and recent WSL Golden Glove winner isn’t at risk of losing her place before the tournament.

But while Earps should already have her boarding pass printed, there is some debate on which reserve goalkeepers Wiegman will pick to be part of her World Cup squad.

Ellie Roebuck has been the 53-year-old’s backup for some time, but her recent red card for a foul on Nikita Parris, while Wiegman was present, may dampen her chances.

22-year-old Hannah Hampton has also recently re-joined the England fold, and Manchester United’s Emily Ramsey could be in with a chance too.

Notable goalkeeper absence: Sandy MacIver

A goalkeeper we can rule out is Manchester City’s Sandy MacIver.

The 24-year-old recently made herself unavailable for selection due to injury.

In a statement, she wrote: "I've taken the decision to make myself unavailable for England selection moving forward.

“My current focus remains on my rehab. I am making great progress and look forward to a fully fit pre-season with City.”

Defenders: Who will Sarina pick?

With Williamson out for the count, the England manager will need to pick a new starting centre-back for the Australia-based tournament.

It’s thought that Alex Greenwood could slot into the captain’s position and pair up perfectly with Chelsea’s Millie Bright.

However, Steph Houghton’s name is also being whispered by many and the team could do with an experience injection.

Despite recently having surgery, Lucy Bronze is thought to make the cut as the country's starting right-back, as is Rachel Daly.

Will Rachel Daly feature as a defender or a forward?

The Aston Villa striker might play up front in the WSL, but Wiegman has been known to rely on the Yorkshire native at the back.

During the team’s recent Arnold Clark Cup and Women’s Finalissima matches, Daly was used as a substitute forward.

Of course, that could change depending on who else is on the plane.

Other players who could bolster England’s defence include Jess Carter, Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles and Maya Le Tissier.

Notable defence absence: Leah Williamson

As previously mentioned, Williamson ruptured her ACL during a Women’s Super League match and has since been ruled out of football for the foreseeable.

This means that both her spot in the starting XI and the captain's armband are up for grabs — but who could fill the 25-year-old’s place?

Vice-captain Bright or Earps are obvious choices. However, Greenwood or Daly could step up to the mark, too.

Leah Williamson has suffered a ruptured ACL (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Midfielders are locked in, but who else could play?

In the Lionesses squad, the midfield is an area that is pretty much locked down by the likes of Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone.

However, Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs have all had sensational seasons and could find themselves spending the summer abroad.

Lucy Staniforth also made the move from Manchester United to Villa for increased game time, but has she done enough to win the head coach's favour?

Georgia Stanway and Hannah Hampton are likely to make it on the plane. Credit: Getty

Notable midfield absence: Fran Kirby

Unfortunately, the ever-creative Kirby won’t be heading to the tournament as she has been ruled out over an ongoing injury.

Earlier this month Kirby made a statement that detailed the reasoning behind her withdrawal from selection.

She said: “I've been trying my best not to have to undergo surgery, but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee.

"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over, and I will not be able to make the World Cup in the summer.”

Which forwards are going to the Women's World Cup?

Weigman has a tricky task on her hands when it comes to picking her forwards for the summer tournament.

Manchester City wingers Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp are likely to feature, as are Alessia Russo and Lauren James.

However, young ballers such as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Katie Robinson and Jess Park have also recently been favoured.

Elsewhere, Parris and Bethany England will be hoping to get the green light to rejoin the England Lionesses after great seasons.

Of course, England made the transfer from Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year and hasn’t stopped scoring goals since.

The aforementioned Daly is also a contender for the squad’s starting striker position — but where will Weigman want to play her?

Lauren James and Lauren Hemp are among Sarina Wiegman's favourites. Credit: Reuters.

Notable forward absence: Beth Mead

Mead joins her Arsenal and England Lionesses teammate Leah Williamson on the sidelines with a ruptured ACL.

The EURO 2022 Golden Boot winner hasn’t technically been ruled out of appearing at the tournament, but the head honcho herself has said it would take a “miracle” for Mead to recover from her injury in time.

Beth Mead is thought to miss the Women's World Cup