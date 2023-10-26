Highlights
The all-Manchester derby returns to our screens this weekend as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United outfit looks to secure a vital win over his side’s arch-rivals, Manchester City. The latter will be in the driving seat as they sit two points adrift of table-topping Tottenham Hotspur, while the 13-time Premier League champions have their topsy-turvy start to thank for eighth placein the table. That being said, any trends of positive and/or negative form usually get dismissed when the two heavyweights of the English game lock horns – and this match-up promises to be no different.
Dating back to November 1881, the cross-city rivalry has been a staple part of the English football calendar and while the blue side have earned the bragging right in more recent times, it would be amiss of us as football fans to disregard the dominance of Manchester United throughout the rich and storied history that the two sides have shared. Some of the league’s most gifted assets have adorned the red and blue strips of the respective clubs of the football-crazed city of Manchester and in this day and age, that trend continues. Of course, amalgamating both their all-time Premier League XI’s is an onerous task; but picking a winner is even more hair-splitting. Alas, we’ve done just that ahead of the upcoming derby, so sit back, relax and let’s get stuck in. Oh, and bring your popcorn!
Manchester United’s greatest Premier League team
Sir Alex Ferguson back in the dugout is a given on the back of countless years of dominance in England’s top division – and he’s going old school with the 4-4-2 formation. Just like Manchester United’s glory days. In his 26-year stint at the helm, the Scotsman won a staggering 13 Premier League titles and had a penchant for winning football games – in whichever manner was required.
Although United have been littered with amicable choices in between the sticks, the towering Dane named Peter Schmeichel gets the nod thanks to his revolutionary ball-playing ability and knack for living up to the biggest of occasions. To this day, he is still regarded as one of the greatest shot-stoppers to ever play the game. Ever reliable as he was, Gary Neville slots in on the right-hand side of defence and is mirrored by the excellence of Patrice Evra on the left, while Denis Irwin warms a spot on the bench. The defensive-minded nature of Neville would give licence to the Frenchman to bomb forward and be that extra body in attack.
In between the full-back partnership is United’s formidable duo, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand – because, who else could it be? The two complement each other to a tee and Ferdinand’s high IQ and above-the-grade ability on the ball would alleviate his partner’s pace – or lack thereof – should it become an issue. Vidic, meanwhile, is as no nonsense as they come - Mario Balotelli found that out the hard way for City.
Seasoned midfielder Roy Keane would add a much-needed bite to the all-intense affair and a partnership of the Irishman and the metronome Paul Scholes would leave many teams weak at the knees. The latter orchestrating attacking phases with his pinpoint passes, while Keane sweeps up doing the dirty work would be (almost too) difficult to contain. Complimenting them on the right and left of the four-man midfield would be the iconic duo of Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo, who won a Ballon d’Or at the club, would be up to his usual tricks of bursting down the wing and terrorising whoever dares front him, while Giggs’ gut-busting runs – similar to his one against Arsenal – would, too, cause ample problems. Incredible to think that someone like David Beckham would have to settle for a spot on the bench. A ferocious two-man partnership consisting of Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona would face the reliance of goals in the affair given their exploits. Their infectious energy and willingness to work and press in tandem would give any side no time to think. With the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andy Cole waiting eagerly on the touchline, this would be goals galore.
Manchester United’s best ever Premier League statistics
Player
Years
Appearances
|
Goals
Peter Schmeichel
1991-1999
398
|
1
Gary Neville
1992-2011
602
|
7
Nemanja Vidic
2006 - 2014
300
|
21
Rio Ferdinand
2002 - 2014
455
|
8
Patrice Evra
2006 - 2014
379
|
10
Cristiano Ronaldo
2003 - 2009 and 2021 - 2022
346
|
145
Paul Scholes
1994 - 2011 and 2012 - 2013
716
|
155
Roy Keane
1993 - 2006
478
|
51
Ryan Giggs
1991 - 2014
963
|
168
Eric Cantona
1992 - 1997
185
|
82
Wayne Rooney
2004 - 2017
559
|
253
Manchester City’s greatest Premier League team
None other than Pep Guardiola would be leading his side onto the turf and given he was unbeaten against Ferguson; the Spaniard will be hedging his bets that the skies of Manchester would be painted in blue come the end of the 90 minutes. He's gone for a more modern 4-3-3 instead of the classic English shape, though, hoping that his wide men and midfielders cause chaos to the defence and engine room of United.
Not blessed with elite-level goalkeeper like their neighbours over the years, Brazil international Ederson is the man tasked with keeping their opponents quiet – but he will have the help of the men in front of him, who boast enormous pedigree in the English game. The pace and power of Kyle Walker partnered with the tenacity and workmanship of Aleksandar Kolarov would assure Ederson that his gloves would remain relatively untouched, while the perfect mix of old and new would make up the rest of the defence. Vincent Kompany dusts off the cobwebs on his boots to accompany Manchester City’s man mountain Rúben Dias. One of the best Premier League defenders ever lining up with one of the best right now - it would take something special to get past them
Towering above almost every frontman, the no-nonsense partnership would be given that extra layer of protection from Fernandinho. At the peak of his powers, became somewhat Manchester City’s secret weapon as he mastered skills in the ‘dark arts’, and his longevity does just about enough to keep Rodri out of the team. In front of him is Yaya Toure, who benefits massively from the players around him. His tendency to roam and get in on the goalscoring action would be allowed as either Walker or Kolarov would be tasked with inverting when the Ivorian goes on a nosebleed-inducing run.
Guardiola’s string-puller alongside Toure would obviously be Kevin de Bruyne. Able to play a ball through the thinnest of gaps, the Belgian could be relied upon for that moment of magic, which is usually key in such a historic encounter. Scholes and De Bruyne going toe-to-toe in midfield? Yes please!
City's creativity does not rest solely on the shoulders of the Belgian, though, with David Silva playing off the right of a front three. The genius of Silva: his ability to weave in and out, his low centre of gravity and stylish passing made him unplayable at times, and he’d be the driving force behind Manchester City’s free-flowing style of play in the final third.
Providing width on the left flank, Raheem Sterling – better known as his side’s pacy dangerman – would provide another layer of possibility given Silva was not blessed with electric speed. Able to typically play as a second striker with Kolarov bombing past, his goalscoring threat would be in full force. Guardiola’s sole striker would be the pint-sized Sergio Aguero, who scored 260 goals in the light blue shirt. Talented enough to strike fear into any defensive partnership, the Argentine would thrive off the whipped balls courtesy of Sterling and Silva as he focuses on his one purpose: scoring. Erling Haaland, despite being one of the Premier League's most lethal goalscorers to date, misses out simply because Aguero is just one of City's greatest ever players. Sorry, Erling...
Manchester City’s best ever Premier League statistics
Player
Years
Appearances
|
Goals
Ederson
2017 - present
301
|
0
Kyle Walker
2017 - present
267
|
6
Vincent Kompany
2008 - 2019
360
|
20
Rúben Dias
2020 - present
145
|
4
Aleksandar Kolarov
2010 - 2017
247
|
21
Yaya Toure
2010 - 2018
316
|
79
Fernandinho
2013 - 2022
383
|
26
Kevin De Bruyne
2015 - present
358
|
96
David Silva
2010 - 2020
436
|
77
Raheem Sterling
2015 - 2022
339
|
131
Sergio Aguero
2011 - 2021
390
|
260
Predicting who would come out on top
Can we not just sit on the fence? Two of England’s titans of the sport, both oozing bucketloads of talent, goals, and grit, going to head-to-head with arguably two of football’s greatest custodians instructing them from the other side of the white line would, indeed, be a fixture to lift bums off seats.
That being said, the free-scoring nature of Manchester United’s front line could be game-defining so, on that note, we think Ferguson would finally get one over on his managerial foe, Guardiola. The former's born-to-win attitude, which was instilled into every one of his players, would excel that of the Spaniard’s.
Peak Rooney and Ronaldo, just like the old days, would get the better of Manchester City’s well-drilled back line, while the perfect partnership of Scholes and Keane would take the edge off De Bruyne’s knack to create something out of nothing. No doubt it would be cagey and no doubt it would require a piece of brilliance to split the two, but a win in favour of Manchester United is how we see the game finishing, though – as mentioned earlier – you begin to expect the unexpected in this derby.