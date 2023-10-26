Highlights The all-Manchester derby is a historic rivalry with a rich and storied history between Manchester United and Manchester City.

The all-Manchester derby returns to our screens this weekend as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United outfit looks to secure a vital win over his side’s arch-rivals, Manchester City. The latter will be in the driving seat as they sit two points adrift of table-topping Tottenham Hotspur, while the 13-time Premier League champions have their topsy-turvy start to thank for eighth placein the table. That being said, any trends of positive and/or negative form usually get dismissed when the two heavyweights of the English game lock horns – and this match-up promises to be no different.

Dating back to November 1881, the cross-city rivalry has been a staple part of the English football calendar and while the blue side have earned the bragging right in more recent times, it would be amiss of us as football fans to disregard the dominance of Manchester United throughout the rich and storied history that the two sides have shared. Some of the league’s most gifted assets have adorned the red and blue strips of the respective clubs of the football-crazed city of Manchester and in this day and age, that trend continues. Of course, amalgamating both their all-time Premier League XI’s is an onerous task; but picking a winner is even more hair-splitting. Alas, we’ve done just that ahead of the upcoming derby, so sit back, relax and let’s get stuck in. Oh, and bring your popcorn!

Manchester United’s greatest Premier League team

Sir Alex Ferguson back in the dugout is a given on the back of countless years of dominance in England’s top division – and he’s going old school with the 4-4-2 formation. Just like Manchester United’s glory days. In his 26-year stint at the helm, the Scotsman won a staggering 13 Premier League titles and had a penchant for winning football games – in whichever manner was required.

Although United have been littered with amicable choices in between the sticks, the towering Dane named Peter Schmeichel gets the nod thanks to his revolutionary ball-playing ability and knack for living up to the biggest of occasions. To this day, he is still regarded as one of the greatest shot-stoppers to ever play the game. Ever reliable as he was, Gary Neville slots in on the right-hand side of defence and is mirrored by the excellence of Patrice Evra on the left, while Denis Irwin warms a spot on the bench. The defensive-minded nature of Neville would give licence to the Frenchman to bomb forward and be that extra body in attack.

In between the full-back partnership is United’s formidable duo, Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand – because, who else could it be? The two complement each other to a tee and Ferdinand’s high IQ and above-the-grade ability on the ball would alleviate his partner’s pace – or lack thereof – should it become an issue. Vidic, meanwhile, is as no nonsense as they come - Mario Balotelli found that out the hard way for City.

Seasoned midfielder Roy Keane would add a much-needed bite to the all-intense affair and a partnership of the Irishman and the metronome Paul Scholes would leave many teams weak at the knees. The latter orchestrating attacking phases with his pinpoint passes, while Keane sweeps up doing the dirty work would be (almost too) difficult to contain. Complimenting them on the right and left of the four-man midfield would be the iconic duo of Ryan Giggs and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, who won a Ballon d’Or at the club, would be up to his usual tricks of bursting down the wing and terrorising whoever dares front him, while Giggs’ gut-busting runs – similar to his one against Arsenal – would, too, cause ample problems. Incredible to think that someone like David Beckham would have to settle for a spot on the bench. A ferocious two-man partnership consisting of Wayne Rooney and Eric Cantona would face the reliance of goals in the affair given their exploits. Their infectious energy and willingness to work and press in tandem would give any side no time to think. With the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andy Cole waiting eagerly on the touchline, this would be goals galore.

Manchester United’s best ever Premier League statistics

Player Years Appearances Goals Peter Schmeichel 1991-1999 398 1 Gary Neville 1992-2011 602 7 Nemanja Vidic 2006 - 2014 300 21 Rio Ferdinand 2002 - 2014 455 8 Patrice Evra 2006 - 2014 379 10 Cristiano Ronaldo 2003 - 2009 and 2021 - 2022 346 145 Paul Scholes 1994 - 2011 and 2012 - 2013 716 155 Roy Keane 1993 - 2006 478 51 Ryan Giggs 1991 - 2014 963 168 Eric Cantona 1992 - 1997 185 82 Wayne Rooney 2004 - 2017 559 253

Manchester City’s greatest Premier League team

None other than Pep Guardiola would be leading his side onto the turf and given he was unbeaten against Ferguson; the Spaniard will be hedging his bets that the skies of Manchester would be painted in blue come the end of the 90 minutes. He's gone for a more modern 4-3-3 instead of the classic English shape, though, hoping that his wide men and midfielders cause chaos to the defence and engine room of United.

Not blessed with elite-level goalkeeper like their neighbours over the years, Brazil international Ederson is the man tasked with keeping their opponents quiet – but he will have the help of the men in front of him, who boast enormous pedigree in the English game. The pace and power of Kyle Walker partnered with the tenacity and workmanship of Aleksandar Kolarov would assure Ederson that his gloves would remain relatively untouched, while the perfect mix of old and new would make up the rest of the defence. Vincent Kompany dusts off the cobwebs on his boots to accompany Manchester City’s man mountain Rúben Dias. One of the best Premier League defenders ever lining up with one of the best right now - it would take something special to get past them

Towering above almost every frontman, the no-nonsense partnership would be given that extra layer of protection from Fernandinho. At the peak of his powers, became somewhat Manchester City’s secret weapon as he mastered skills in the ‘dark arts’, and his longevity does just about enough to keep Rodri out of the team. In front of him is Yaya Toure, who benefits massively from the players around him. His tendency to roam and get in on the goalscoring action would be allowed as either Walker or Kolarov would be tasked with inverting when the Ivorian goes on a nosebleed-inducing run.

Guardiola’s string-puller alongside Toure would obviously be Kevin de Bruyne. Able to play a ball through the thinnest of gaps, the Belgian could be relied upon for that moment of magic, which is usually key in such a historic encounter. Scholes and De Bruyne going toe-to-toe in midfield? Yes please!

City's creativity does not rest solely on the shoulders of the Belgian, though, with David Silva playing off the right of a front three. The genius of Silva: his ability to weave in and out, his low centre of gravity and stylish passing made him unplayable at times, and he’d be the driving force behind Manchester City’s free-flowing style of play in the final third.

Providing width on the left flank, Raheem Sterling – better known as his side’s pacy dangerman – would provide another layer of possibility given Silva was not blessed with electric speed. Able to typically play as a second striker with Kolarov bombing past, his goalscoring threat would be in full force. Guardiola’s sole striker would be the pint-sized Sergio Aguero, who scored 260 goals in the light blue shirt. Talented enough to strike fear into any defensive partnership, the Argentine would thrive off the whipped balls courtesy of Sterling and Silva as he focuses on his one purpose: scoring. Erling Haaland, despite being one of the Premier League's most lethal goalscorers to date, misses out simply because Aguero is just one of City's greatest ever players. Sorry, Erling...

Manchester City’s best ever Premier League statistics

Player Years Appearances Goals Ederson 2017 - present 301 0 Kyle Walker 2017 - present 267 6 Vincent Kompany 2008 - 2019 360 20 Rúben Dias 2020 - present 145 4 Aleksandar Kolarov 2010 - 2017 247 21 Yaya Toure 2010 - 2018 316 79 Fernandinho 2013 - 2022 383 26 Kevin De Bruyne 2015 - present 358 96 David Silva 2010 - 2020 436 77 Raheem Sterling 2015 - 2022 339 131 Sergio Aguero 2011 - 2021 390 260

Predicting who would come out on top

Can we not just sit on the fence? Two of England’s titans of the sport, both oozing bucketloads of talent, goals, and grit, going to head-to-head with arguably two of football’s greatest custodians instructing them from the other side of the white line would, indeed, be a fixture to lift bums off seats.

That being said, the free-scoring nature of Manchester United’s front line could be game-defining so, on that note, we think Ferguson would finally get one over on his managerial foe, Guardiola. The former's born-to-win attitude, which was instilled into every one of his players, would excel that of the Spaniard’s.

Peak Rooney and Ronaldo, just like the old days, would get the better of Manchester City’s well-drilled back line, while the perfect partnership of Scholes and Keane would take the edge off De Bruyne’s knack to create something out of nothing. No doubt it would be cagey and no doubt it would require a piece of brilliance to split the two, but a win in favour of Manchester United is how we see the game finishing, though – as mentioned earlier – you begin to expect the unexpected in this derby.