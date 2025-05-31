Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao recently announced he's returning to the squared circle for the first time in almost four years. The Filipino legend will face Mario Barrios on the 19th of July in Las Vegas with the WBC welterweight title on the line, and the 46-year-old is reuniting with his coach, Freddie Roach, in an attempt at adding yet another world title to his already iconic resume.

Although there has been a lot of hype and excitement from boxing fans following the announcement of Pacquiao's return to the ring, many fans, analysts and fighters are concerned for him, as he is not only returning to the ring after a long layoff against a very good opponent, he is doing so at the age of 46. Despite there being concerns around Pacquiao coming back after so long, there are some fans who are also convinced that he will be able to roll back the years and put in a vintage performance to once again be