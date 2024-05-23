Highlights The Jazz have struggled after moving their star players; a hard reset didn't yield expected results.

The Cavs are flourishing with Donovan Mitchell, achieving their first playoff series win in years after the trade.

With Mitchell's extension likely, Cavs trade success means they'd make the same move again.

It's been almost two and a half years since the blockbuster trade that sent Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a significant package headlined by All-Star big, Lauri Markannen.

However, since the trade, both teams have seen varying degrees of success. One team has emerged as a potential contender if their stars can be retained. And the other struggles to make the playoffs, and even if they did, would struggle to advance past the first round. A significant fall off from where they were pre-trade.

Because of the disparity in success, the question must be asked; would both teams still make the same trade today?

The Utah Blues

Hard times have fallen on the Jazz since shipping mitchell to Cleveland

Since the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers, they have struggled to win more than 40 games. Granted, appropriate context must be considered when assessing the Jazz's struggles post-trade. For starters, they traded Rudy Gobert, who won three Defensive Player of the Year awards at the time of his departure.

After failing to advance past the second round during Mitchell's and Gobert's tenure, the front office opted for a hard reset, trading their stars, moving on from head coach Quin Snyder, and acquiring draft capital to build for the future.

The Jazz also acquired Markkanen in hopes of gaining a young piece who could develop into something exceptional.

And if the beginning of the 2022-23 season was any indication, the trade worked out better than expected for the Jazz. With a 10-3 start to the season, the Jazz relied on a more well-balanced style of play, as opposed to the guard-dominated style they deployed with Mitchell at the helm.

As a result, Markkanen would increase his scoring average from 15.6 points per game to 25.6 during his first year with the Jazz. In fact, Markkanen would win the Most Improved Players award after his increase in production.

Lauri Markkanen Stats Category Pre-Trade Post Trade PPG 15.4 24.5 RPG 6.76 8.4 MPG 29.68 33.8 FG% 44.28% 49% All-Star Appearance? No Yes(1)

But that is about all the success the Jazz would see that year as they finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 7 years.

Compared with the success of Gobert and Mitchell since leaving, it's hard to see the Jazz making the same trade two years later.

Sure, the Jazz acquired draft capital, but the Timberwolves and Cavaliers are contenders who have found success in the playoffs, so those picks will come late in the first round. And considering the lack of depth in the 2024 draft class, the picks lose value even more.

It was a hard reset for the Jazz. Only Markkanen has a significant contract extension on the horizon. And with a projected $44 million in cap space this off season, the Jazz is in position to make a run for a significant player. Something they couldn't do if they kept Mitchell and Gobert.

Cavalier are Back on Track

Mitchell's arrival turned the Cavaliers back into contenders

The Cavaliers, however, may feel differently about the trade two years later. The same year as acquiring Mitchell, the Cavaliers made the playoffs for the first time in five years or since LeBron James led them to the Finals in 2018.

They won at least 48 games since Mitchell's arrival and won their first playoff series in six years. Overall, it has been a success for the Cavaliers. But that was to be expected when such a talented player like Mitchell was added to an already talented but young team in the Cavaliers, who won 44 games the year prior to acquiring Mitchell.

But for as good as the young Cavaliers were pre-trade, they still lacked the star power to be players in the playoffs. So young players like Colin Sexton were traded away for the also young, but proven all-star in Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell Pre- and Post-Trade Category With Utah With Cleveland PPG 23.9 27.5 APG 4.5 5.2 2pFG% 49.3% 55.4% 3PA per game 7.7 9.2 3PT% 36.1% 37.8%

But with Mitchell hesitating about signing an extension, many around the league have an interest in trading for the 27-year-old star. However, despite the interest from multiple teams, the Cavaliers fully expect Mitchell to resign during the offseason.

Because of the success since acquiring Mitchel and the upward trajectory of the franchise, it's hard to see the Cavaliers not making the same trade two years later.