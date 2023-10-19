Highlights Arsenal and Chelsea have had historic battles in the Premier League, with Chelsea overtaking Arsenal in terms of title wins since 2003/04.

Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to face a Chelsea side going through transition under Mauricio Pochettino, with both sides having performed well in recent games. All form tends to go out the window in these derby clashes, and even more so with an international break interrupting any rhythm the teams were looking to get into. Arsenal are hoping to remain in a strong position in the title race while Chelsea are aiming to qualify for European football once more.

The two clubs have had some historic battles over the years ever since the Premier League's inception in 1992 with the Blues having overtaken their London rivals in terms of Premier League titles since the Gunners' last success in 2003/04. Some of the most talented players to have ever featured in the division have passed through each club, with a couple of notable examples having actually represented both at a very high level. Putting together the greatest team for each club based on all players to have played for them in the Premier League is very difficult because so many talented players will miss out. That is exactly what we have decided to do, however, so let's get straight into it...

Chelsea's greatest Premier League team

In this fantasy world where the greatest versions of each side can collide, it is only right to make it clear that Jose Mourinho would be the man to lead Chelsea into battle from the dug-out with the 'Special One' being the man to achieve three of the club's five Premier League title successes. The back-line selected would be a dream for the Portuguese boss as current Premier League clean sheet record holder - Petr Cech - would be the man between the sticks with two men to have captained the club sitting in front of him. Legendary figure, John Terry, would partner Thiago Silva in what would be one of the best defensive partnerships ever seen in the division.

Ashley Cole is normally the go-to pick for people selecting an all-time greatest Premier League team - having made 385 appearances in the competition - and thus, the former English international makes it in at left-back while Branislav Ivanovic sneaks in past Reece James at right-back. The Serbian was an excellent servant over his nine-year stay with the club. This defence would work brilliantly in the modern game as Ivanovic would be more than capable of tucking in beside Terry and Silva to create a back three and allow Cole some attacking freedom.

Picking only three midfielders to represent Chelsea from the past three decades is very difficult, but in typical Mourinho fashion, two defensive minded midfielders have been picked alongside a club icon that can get forward and support the attack. Notorious for being extremely hard to break down at their very best, it would be interesting to see any team try and get past N'Golo Kante and Michael Essien.

Frank Lampard is obviously the man tasked with making those trademark late runs into the opposing penalty area after the Englishman scored a remarkable 211 goals for the Blues. He would be looking to get forward and help a scary looking front line of Gianfranco Zola, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard. With Zola and Hazard on the wings, any defence would go into the game knowing they were in for a torrid time while Drogba is more than capable of occupying both centre-backs.

Chelsea's best ever Premier League team stats

Player Years Appearances Goals Petr Cech 2004 - 2015 333 0 Branislav Ivanovic 2008 - 2017 261 22 Thiago Silva 2020 - Present 90 5 John Terry 1998 - 2017 492 41 Ashley Cole 2006 - 2014 228 7 N'Golo Kante 2016 - 2023 190 11 Michael Essien 2005 - 2014 168 17 Frank Lampard 2001 - 2014 429 147 Gianfranco Zola 1996 - 2003 229 59 Didier Drogba 2004 - 2012 and 2014 - 2015 254 104 Eden Hazard 2012 - 2019 245 85

Arsenal's greatest Premier League team

Now onto the Gunners and while Artera is doing an admirable job, it would only be right to re-ignite an old rivalry by giving Arsene Wenger the reigns of this incredibly talented side to take on his old foe, Mourinho. The French manager spent an almost unfathomable 22 years at the helm for the north London giants, winning three league titles in that time.

Arsenal's history in the league is not littered with many brilliant goalkeeping options, making it an easy choice to go for David Seaman. The former England keeper spent more than a decade with the club as he helped the Gunners to two league trophies. A centre-back partnership of Tony Adams and Sol Campbell is perhaps as formidable as the Chelsea duo, with the English pairing have a mix of power, pace, intelligence and composure.

Cole finds himself in the unusual position of playing against himself as the left-back also makes his way into the Arsenal team here, despite fans of the club not being massive fans ever since his controversial switch to their London rivals. Cole's fellow full-back during the 2003/04 'Invincible' season, Lauren, gets the nod on the opposite side of the backline ahead of the likes of Bacary Sangna and Martin Keown.

In order to get in the very best players, it has been decided that Wenger will be deploying a diamond in the midfield with Gilberto Silva being the deepest of the four midfielders. The Brazilian provides a solid presence in the engine room with plenty of power and technical ability. On either side of Silva, are two of the greatest Premier League midfielders ever in the form of Cesc Fabregas and Patrick Vieira.

In front of the sensational duo that combines attacking flair along with physical dominance in the elegant Dennis Bergkamp. The Dutch star would be tasked with supplying chances for the clinical strike partnership of Robin van Persie and Thierry Henry with the pair amassing an incredible tally of 271 Premier League goals for the club between them.

Arsenal's best ever Premier League team stats

Player Years Appearances Goals David Seaman 1992 - 2003 325 0 Lauren 2000 - 2007 159 7 Sol Campbell 2001 - 2006 and 2010 211 12 Tony Adams 1992 - 2002 255 12 Ashley Cole 1999 - 2006 156 8 Gilberto Silva 2002 - 2008 170 17 Patrick Vieira 1996 - 2005 279 28 Cesc Fabregas 2003 - 2011 212 35 Dennis Bergkamp 1995 - 2006 417 119 Thierry Henry 1999 - 2007 258 175 Robin van Persie 2004 - 2012 194 96

Predicting which team would win

In all honesty, this game could genuinely go either way with there unlikely to be much in it at all. It would be difficult to rule out a Mourinho masterclass that sees his side soak up all the pressure applied by Henry and co, before springing into action on the counter-attack and allowing Hazard and Drogba to link-up.

There is also every possibility that both sides could cancel each other out as both defences and midfields are rock solid with Adams and Campbell being just as good a partnership as Silva and Terry would be. Cole brings different qualities to the table for each side with the Arsenal version being more youthful and exuberant while Chelsea's left-back is more experienced with added nous from his time with Mourinho.

However, we give the slight edge to Arsenal as the Gunners have more firepower with a front three of Bergkamp, Henry and Van Persie being almost impossible to deny over a 90-minute period. Being able to create these teams means we should be able to have all players playing at their peak meaning Fabregas providing chances for the aforementioned trio is a frightening prospect. A narrow Arsenal win is how we would see it playing out, although it could go either way truth be told.