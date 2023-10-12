Highlights Ronaldo has earned a staggering 38 perfect 10 match ratings since 2009, highlighting his dominance in football over the years.

However, Messi surpasses Ronaldo with a massive 118 perfect 10 ratings, showcasing his exceptional performance throughout his career.

Messi's incredible record is a true testament to his greatness and he continues to impress, with another Ballon d'Or potentially on the horizon.

WhoScored have revealed just how many perfect 10 match ratings both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have earned since they started recording the data in 2009 and the results are quite staggering. The website collects a number of different statistics during football matches and decided to narrow it all down to one specific match rating for every player in a match.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has better stats when they play each other?

It's an interesting theory and one that's drawn some surprising results. For example, according to WhoScored, Rodri has never had a perfect 10 rating throughout his career, with his best performance being a 9.29 showing against Aston Villa during the 2020/21 season. The company took to social media this week and offered fans the chance to learn just how many perfect 10 match ratings their favourite players have had. All they had to do was request their name and unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Messi and Ronaldo to crop up.

What was surprising, though, was the results, which we're about to dive into. Considering how evenly matched the pair have been throughout their careers, with many struggling to decide who is ultimately the best, you'd have thought their records would have been pretty close. You'd be wrong.

How many perfect 10 ratings does Cristiano Ronaldo have since 2009?

Emerging as a genuinely world-class player at Manchester United, Ronaldo has dominated football for almost two decades and has regularly been one of the very best players in the world. It's no surprise, then, that he has scored a perfect 10-match rating on 38 occasions. 38 games with a perfect performance is quite staggering. To put it into context, Wayne Rooney had just five himself, showing the standard you'd have to be at to achieve such a great score so many times.

In Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo is playing some of his best football in several years, so we might even see his record rise in the future. Considering how closely linked he's been to Messi throughout his career, fans looked forward to seeing how the two measured up. The general expectation was that they'd be closely linked once again, but that wasn't the case. Far from it, in fact.

How many perfect 10 ratings does Lionel Messi have since 2009?

While Ronaldo's 38 perfect 10 ratings is mightily impressive, Messi far surpasses that tally with a gargantuan 118. That's right, despite how close the two seem to have been over the years, the Argentine has his rival beat by a whopping 80. His 118 is more than Ronaldo, Neymar, Rooney and Harry Kane all put together.

It's a staggering indication of just how fantastic Messi has been throughout his career, and he's clearly showing no signs of stopping soon either. Since arriving at Inter Miami he has been in superb form and that should only continue next season.

Messi dominated Spanish football at Barcelona for over a decade and this incredible record of 118 perfect 10 ratings is a true testament to that. With another Ballon d'Or seemingly on the horizon, the 36-year-old continues to wow everyone and we might see this number somehow continue to rise in the future.

Check out the table below to look at both Messi and Ronaldo's career stats.