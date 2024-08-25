After an outstanding debut season with Real Madrid last term, Jude Bellingham will be off to a slow start in 2024/25.

He may have added a UEFA Super Cup to his ever-growing trophy cabinet already, but having played just one La Liga game, the Englishman will be forced to spend the next month or so on the sidelines. Indeed, the 21-year-old has picked up a calf injury that will keep him out him for the immediate future.

The isn't just a regular injury, though. Per reports from Marca, 'about 10 per cent of the population' are unable to even suffer from the issue. Making this quite a rare problem.

Bellingham's Rare Injury Explained

Not everyone has a plantaris muscle

Real Madrid delivered an official statement on this fitness setback this week, saying via their online channels: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar thin muscle of his right leg. Pending evolution."

And with Bellingham set to miss games against Real Valladolid, Las Palmas and Real Betis – as well as Lee Carsley's first games in charge of the Three Lions (vs Ireland and Finland ) – more details have emerged about what the problem actually is.

Per Marca, this particular part of the injured area is rare for one key reason: not everyone has a plantaris muscle. It's actually said to be completely absent for about 10 per cent of the population.

The report describes the plantaris as a "long, thin muscle that runs behind the knee and in the sural (calf) region of the posterior leg. It forms, together with the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles, the superficial group of the posterior compartment of the leg. The interior of the muscle varies in both thickness and length. Sometimes the muscle has two nuclear parts separated by a tendon."

Marca also note that there is a "wide medical debate about its real function". But whatever it is, and whatever it does, it has had a negative impact on Bellingham, who will hope to overcome this fitness setback without any further issues.

Bellingham Career Injury Record Season Injury Games Missed Days Out Club 24/25 Plantaris Muscle Unknown Unknown Real Madrid 23/24 Ankle Sprain, Shoulder 9 38 Real Madrid 22/23 Knee 1 2 Borussia Dortmund 21/22 Knee 1 6 Borussia Dortmund 20/21 Knock 1 11 Borussia Dortmund

What Bellingham Said About the Injury

"Nothing I hate more"

Bellingham took to Instagram to outline his frustration with the injury. He wrote:

"Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year. "I'm very frustrated but I'll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can re-join them again in my best and strongest form."

Having managed 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions across his first season with Real Madrid, Bellingham quickly proved to be a pivotal part of the club's La Liga and Champions League winning side. With new Galactico – and fellow Ballon d'Or hopeful – Kylian Mbappe now on board, the Englishman would have been aiming to use the coming weeks to work on his chemistry with the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Instead, he'll now have to watch on from the sidelines as Madrid ease themselves into the new season. Injury issues have not been persistent in his young career to date, so hopefully this is another issue he can overcome with relative ease.

