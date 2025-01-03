There were few moments of relief for Chris Dobey as Michael van Gerwen demolished him 6-1 in the semi-finals of the 2025 World Darts Championship on Thursday night. 'Hollywood' rarely troubled the brilliant Dutchman as 'MVG' booked his place in Friday's final with the minimum of fuss.

However, while Dobey struggled to get a look-in for much of the contest, one area of his performance that he can be proud of is his finishing when faced with a three-figure out shot against the three-time champion of the world.

The Bedlington-born 34-year-old managed three ton-plus checkouts - including a delightful 170 finish during the only set that he won. Dobey's fighting spirit, though, was summed up by a brilliant 120 'Shanghai' checkout in the opening leg of the final set.

Having thrown six perfect darts at the start of the leg, Van Gerwen put himself 159 points ahead of Dobey. At that point, it seemed like the Englishman was well out of the leg, with the only real question being whether 'MVG' could go on to complete a nine-dart finish.

However, when Van Gerwen failed to find a treble with his seventh dart, the door was left slightly ajar for Dobey. From 310, he found 100 on his next visit and followed that up with 90 the next time around.

'Mighty Mike' was far from convincing with his own darts during that same period, scoring just one treble in six attempts - and missing two at double 12 to sew up the leg. Despite the brief dip in his form, Van Gerwen was still a heavy favourite to take the spoils, sitting on 12 with Dobey all the way back on 120.