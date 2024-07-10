Highlights Shakur Stevenson's recent fight left many disappointed.

Two rappers Mase and Camron even commented on how much of a stinker his fight was.

This was to Stevenson's chagrin, who has been posting relentlessly on X ever since his boring bout.

This past Saturday was supposed to be another homecoming for New Jersey native boxer and WBC lightweight champion, Shakur Stevenson, to show why he is the next best fighter in a stacked division. There are a wealth of opportunities on the horizon for the young, defense-first phenom, but he did himself no favors by going 12 rounds against a fighter he should have rolled over in Artem Harutyunyan.

It didn’t help Stevenson’s case that on the same night, two UFC legends jumped into a boxing ring and went toe-to-toe in front of a sold out Honda Center. Since his unanimous decision over his German counterpart, Stevenson has eviscerated all ‘haters’ on X.com, including rappers Mase and Camron.

Mase And Camron Went in on Shakur Stevenson

Stevenson did not take too kindly to the criticism

In NSFW footage, you can watch Mase and Camron laugh at Stevenson right here:

Stevenson is this generation’s defensive boxing genius, and glass half-fullers have seen the positive side of what the Newark native is doing.

Many complained about Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s defensively-sound style back in the day, but “Money Mayweather” would laugh all the way to the bank. Stevenson has a long way to go before he encroaches on that kind of money, but he isn’t shying away from the critics and has accepted the comparison to one of the greatest boxers of all-time:

The undefeated boxer was pulling no punches online following his fight, as he tangled with ESPN’s boxing reporter, Mike Coppinger. Coincidentally, or not, Stevenson’s ranking dropped a spot on ESPN’s lightweight top 10 following this back and forth with Coppinger.

Stevenson is showing little signs of being distracted by the naysayers and is staying focused on his own path to success, and like Mayweather learned many moons ago, getting people to watch you fight is all that matters:

Shakur Steveson’s Next Fight

Boxing record: 22-0 (10 KOs), Best win: Oscar Valdez

Despite the vitriol that the former Olympic silver medalist is dealing with right now, over time, fans will forget this performance if he can come out strong in his next showing. Another possible way to shut the haters up would be to shutout another undefeated lightweight boxer in the name of William Zepeda (31-0: 27 KOs), who had sparked his opponent Giovanni Cabrera inside three rounds on the same night Stevenson fought.

Stevenson will have to wait if he wants to prove himself against the current American face of boxing, Gervonta Davis, or against a former world champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, who seems to be on a collision course for one another.

If we get Stevenson-Zepeda this year or one after each, that will wipe the bad taste out of a lot of haters and will give Stevenson the chance to set the record straight.