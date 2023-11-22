Highlights The NBA Draft provides hope for teams that had a rough season and are looking for a franchise cornerstone.

Fans of rebuilding teams can usually expect to become familiar with their first-round rookies, but some of the 2023 lottery picks have seen limited playing time.

The overall depth of the league and the parity among teams have led to less playing time for rookies, and there is less incentive for teams to tank with a weak draft class in 2024.

The NBA Draft provides hope: Hope for fans of teams that just trudged their way through a miserable season; hope that all the losses they racked up in the previous regular season might just give them the extra lottery odds needed to land a consequential draft pick; hope that whichever prospects they came away with might turn into franchise cornerstones someday soon.

Some NBA fans follow college basketball just as closely and have a good understanding of the prospects' games coming into the league as rookies. Others, though, have no idea who these players are until their names are called on draft night. Then, through the course of the Summer League and the early season, they'll grow more familiar with their new young prospects.

Fans of teams picking in the lottery can typically expect their new players to garner plenty of playing time throughout the course of their rookie campaigns. After all, most organizations in the lottery are still rebuilding and will use the regular season to develop their prospects as quickly as possible. Even if they're not ready to become transformative pieces on their respective teams yet, giving their rookies playing time will only ensure that these teams will wind up back in the draft lottery for another chance at grabbing a franchise-level player.

Top 5 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft getting decent minutes

First-overall pick Victor Wembanyama has been a day-one starter and has become impactful since his arrival. He's lived up to the hype and has already gained top-billing status as an entertainer. He'll only continue to get better and should see his minutes increase as he grows accustomed to the NBA's pace of play and cuts down on his tendency to enter foul trouble.

The second-overall pick, Brandon Miller, started his career coming off of the bench for the Charlotte Hornets. He showed that he was ready pretty early on, but he still spent five games as part of the reserve unit. He's now started his last four games for the Hornets and should be a member of the starting five for the rest of the season barring injuries.

Scoot Henderson was thrown into the fire from day one, thrust into a starting role that was once filled by Damian Lillard for the Portland Trail Blazers. He was getting plenty of opportunities early on but has since gone down with an ankle injury that'll likely keep him away for a little longer.

Scoot Henderson 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 8.8 Rebounds 2.2 Assists 4.6 Field Goal % 34.6 3-Point Field Goal % 9.5

Amen Thompson, the fourth pick by the Houston Rockets, started his career off of the bench as well. After four games, he too went down with an ankle injury that'll keep him out indefinitely. With the Rockets rolling with him out of the lineup, he may not have a guaranteed spot in the rotation once he returns.

Amen's twin brother, Ausar Thompson, was the fifth selection by the Detroit Pistons. He's started all 11 games for them and has earned his keep as a Swiss army knife. Even though his shooting limitations have reared their ugly heads, his ability to positively impact every other facet of the game has made him impossible to keep off of the floor.

2023 NBA Draft lottery picks getting mixed results for playing time

The rest of the lottery has mixed results. Sixth pick Anthony Black saw garbage time minutes and DNP-CDs (did not play, coach's decision) through the first four games of his career for the Orlando Magic, but was given an opportunity when Markelle Fultz went down with an injury. He made the most of his chance and looks to have earned a spot in head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation moving forward.

Cason Wallace (10th pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder), Dereck Lively II (12th pick for the Dallas Mavericks), and Jordan Hawkins (14th pick for the New Orleans Pelicans) have all carved out their niches for their respective teams and have become featured members of their rotations. Wallace has proven to be a hyperefficient complementary scorer who can majorly capitalize on the scoring chances he gets. Lively II has been a promising interior defender for the Mavs and has also provided Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and the other Dallas ball-handlers with a dangerous lob target on the roll. With the Pelicans, Hawkins has been a solid scoring weapon for a team in need of more offensive consistency while they navigate a slew of injuries to their roster.

Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh pick by the Washington Wizards, and Gradey Dick, the 13th-overall selection for the Toronto Raptors, have seen spotty minutes for their respective teams. The Wizards aren't trying to compete this season, and Coulibaly has steadily improved through the early year, so he should be in line for more minutes down the road. The Raptors have treaded water as a potential playoff team, but Dick has been inconsistent so far. As a result, his opportunities could either grow or decline depending on his performance, as well as the team's.

The eighth, ninth, and 11th picks, Jarace Walker, Taylor Hendricks, and Jett Howard, have only seen the floor during meaningless minutes. This trend could certainly be bucked by season's end, but it certainly seems like the lottery picks from the 2023 NBA Draft aren't getting the usual chances that the top prospects in previous drafts have been afforded.

Why rookies aren't getting as much playing time in the 2023-24 NBA season

Taking a look at the lottery picks from the 2022 draft, only Dyson Daniels, Johnny Davis, and Ochai Agbaji struggled to garner significant playing time in the early part of their rookie seasons. Daniels and Agbaji landed on crowded rosters of teams expecting to make playoff runs, and Johnny Davis showed throughout the Summer League and the preseason that he wasn't ready for NBA competition.

This year, it seems that the overall depth of the league has buried some of the top rookies in this past draft. With nearly every NBA team loaded with viable talent, there just doesn't seem to be enough minutes to go around. The parity in the league is also better than it has been in ages. Nearly every squad has a chance at the postseason, especially with the Play-In Tournament giving 10 teams in each conference a shot at the playoffs.

With a weak class for the 2024 NBA Draft, there's extra incentive for teams not to tank and instead give an honest shot at making the playoffs. With less reason to tank, it doesn't make as much sense to play developmental projects over established rotation players. With all of this in mind, there's a strong chance that many of the lottery picks from the 2023 draft won't see much meaningful playing time in their rookie years.

