Amid the excitement of the domestic football schedule, the hosts of the 2030 instalment of the World Cup have been announced as Spain, Portugal and Morocco. That said, the three opening matches of the tournament will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Lionel Messi and Argentina won last time out on Qatar soil with the Inter Miami forward, in many peoples’ eyes, completing football. In 2026, North America – USA, Canada and Mexico, in particular – will be taking centre stage with Lionel Scaloni's men expected to defend their title.

Looking ahead to 2030, however, and Spain, Portugal and Morocco’s joint bid has been successful. Four South American nations – Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay – combined forces in early 2023 to submit a joint bid but were just pipped to the post by the aforementioned triumvirate of nations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spain hosted the World Cup in 1982, while Portugal and Morocco have never played host.

For the first time in the competition’s history, however, games will be played across three continents (Europe, Africa and South America), six countries, alternating seasons and various hemispheres – but why is that the case?

As mentioned, despite losing out on the bid, the opening three matches are set to take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. That is because FIFA are commemorating 100 years since the inaugural World Cup, which was held in and won by Uruguay.

Related 'World's Biggest Stadium' Being Built to Host 2030 World Cup Final The architects who drew up plans for a new Old Trafford are also working on this staggering new venue.

La Albiceleste were the defeated finalists back in 1930, while the South American football confederation - Conmebol - is located in Paraguay. Conmebol, the oldest football federation in the world, was the only one that had been incepted in time for the maiden World Cup.

“The centenary game will be played in Montevideo, Uruguay, in conjunction with the centenary celebration and ceremony, in recognition of Uruguay’s role as the host and winner of the 1930 edition”.

“A game will be played in Argentina in recognition of Argentina’s role as finalist and runner-up of the 1930 edition,” FIFA wrote. “A game will be played in Paraguay in recognition of Paraguay’s role as the home of CONMEBOL, the first and only confederation in existence at the time of the 1930 edition.”

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia have won the rights to host the men’s World Cup in 2034 after their bid was uncontested and, thus, ratified at an online FIFA Congress on Wednesday.