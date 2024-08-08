Highlights Quincy Hall's comeback victory in the 400m final marked the 20th American gold in the event's history.

The 400m sprint is governed by three energy systems, making it the most challenging Olympic race.

Hall's win restored US pride in the men's 400m after years of struggle and ranked among the top five fastest times ever.

US athlete Quincy Hall secured a thrilling comeback victory in the men’s 400-meter final at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday night as a gold medal restored his nation's legacy, marking the 20th American gold in the event’s history. While conversations that have followed reveal that, in the eyes of scientists, it's the most difficult race event taking place this summer.

Initially, Hall appeared to be out of contention, lagging in sixth place for the first 200 meters. And, even with only 100 meters left, he was still trailing in fourth place. But his relentless effort saw him overtaking Team GB's Matthew Hudson-Smith just before the finish line to clock in a time of 43.4.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The final times recorded in this race were the fastest globally this year and ranked among the seven quickest in Olympic history.

To the naked eye, the event appeared to be a matter of speed and strength, making it appear like a more straightforward individual race than the likes of the slow-burn 5000m and 10000m, or even the hurdles and steeplechase. However, a scientist has recently revealed that the 400m sprint is the toughest in its category.

Why 400m is so Difficult

It uses three energy systems to their maximum capacity

The 400 metres is considered a sprint event, and it is the longest of such type that is competed in individual IAAF-sanctioned competitions. Most of the elite male athletes will average just over 11 seconds per lap, compared to the upper end of nine seconds that top 100m runners will produce.

Because of it's full-throttle nature, it has been deemed the hardest Olympic race by science-based YouTube channel, Outperform. In a recent video, they explained the principal reason for this is down to the energy that the body produces throughout the race, and the three energy systems that the body uses. Watch the video in full below:

An athlete's body first uses an energy store that allows them to have a short, sharp burst to get them up to top speed over the first five to 10 seconds across 50 metres. The next 150 metres sees runners run at below their maximum speed, with lactic acid causing the muscles to fatigue.

The body will then produce anaerobic energy over the next 100 metres. But it will produce it much more slowly than the other two energy sources - meaning the demand outweighs the supply. The body will attempt to produce more aerobic energy, but struggles to produce enough to aid the final sprint towards the line, causing muscles to then be negatively affected.

Former US sprinting legend and 12-time Olympic gold medallist, Michael Jordan, replied to the video on Twitter to further exacerbate the toughness of the 400m. He commented: "Understanding this process was key to me breaking the world record and consistently running 43 seconds."

What Quincy Hall Said

The 26-year-old took his nation back to their 80s pinnacle

For years, the US dominated the men’s 400-meter, winning seven straight Olympic titles from 1984 to 2008. However, American runners struggled in subsequent years, achieving only one third-place finish. Hall's victory last night rolled back the years and breathed new hope into the future of the event for a sleeping giant.

Hall’s winning time of 43.4 seconds was a personal best and the fifth-fastest time ever recorded. After his win, Hall celebrated by removing his shoes and taking a victory lap around the stadium with the American flag draped over his shoulders. When asked when he knew he’d won, Hall confidently replied, “As soon as they shot that gun, I knew I had it.”

The triumph follows a pattern of dramatic comebacks by Team USA in the Paris track and field events. Earlier in the summer, Noah Lyles won gold in the 100-meter after a slow start, and Cole Hocker captured an unexpected victory in the 1500-meter final. Hall, on the other hand, still has time to add to his legacy this year as he is set to compete again in the men’s 4×400-meter relay, with heats beginning on Friday and the final on Saturday.