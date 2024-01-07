Highlights George Kittle is the undisputed best tight end in the NFL, leading in all major statistical categories.

Kittle's versatility and willingness to block make him a perfect fit for the 49ers' offensive scheme.

Kittle is a dual threat as a receiver and blocker, with explosive play ability and leadership qualities that make him integral to San Francisco's success.

San Francisco 49ers superstar George Kittle was recently named to his fifth Pro Bowl, which was an easy and well-deserved selection, as the seventh-year veteran currently leads all NFL tight ends in yards, yards per reception, yards per route run, and passer rating when targeted.

In addition, Kittle is also PFF’s highest-rated player at his position, with a grade of 88.9.

As the 2023 season comes to a close, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to deny that Kittle has resolidified himself as the league’s best tight end.

George Kittle fits perfectly in the 49ers' offense

Kittle's all-encompassing skill set makes him perfect for the 49ers

To understand Kittle’s game, one must first grasp the complexities of the Kyle Shanahan offense. There’s a lot more to the 49ers' scheme than just play-action and pre-snap motion; it’s a highly sophisticated scheme that utilizes both balance and deception to keep defenses on their toes.

This is important to account for when evaluating Kittle because the offense’s desire for balance between the pass and runs has taken away from his target share. Even in his down years, Kittle remained one of the league’s best from an attributes and skill standpoint.

What makes Kittle the ideal Shanahan tight end is his willingness to get his hands dirty. The tight end position as a whole has become more focused on the pass-catching aspect of the position than the blocking.

Kittle, however, possesses a mindset reminiscent of a bruising 1980s tight end. He never shies away from contact and is often tasked with critical blocking assignments on run plays.

As great as Christian McCaffrey is, a running back can only do so much on his own. The 49ers' run blocking has done wonders for the offense and its players like Kittle, who are effort and efficacy blockers that help make that possible.

Highest Rated Run Blocking Tight Ends (per PFF) Player Grade Reps George Kittle 79.0 371 Josh Oliver 78.7 225 Charlie Woerner 77.1 175 Will Dissly 76.8 174 C.J. Uzomah 74.5 106

There aren’t many stats for tight-end blocking, nor does the average viewer pay much attention to a tight end’s downfield on a big run. Nevertheless, this is a big part of Kittle’s TE1 claim. He’s probably the most well-rounded tight end since prime Rob Gronkowski, and his blocking is a major reason.

Kittle remains an explosive receiver

Kittle has been a big-play machine in 2023

Along with being a stellar blocker, Kittle is still one of the most dangerous pass catchers in the league. He has a rare blend of speed and strength, allowing him to win with both physicality and athleticism.

As a receiver, Kittle is a classic matchup nightmare. He’s too fast and nimble for most linebackers yet too strong and powerful for most safeties and corners.

Due to the 49ers' depth at the offensive skill positions, Kittle doesn’t get the same volume he would in most offenses. Fortunately, for San Francisco, he doesn’t need many targets to make a difference.

On the season, Kittle has caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards, good for an average of 15.7 yards per reception. For reference, the explosive Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins averages 15.3. Fellow Pro Bowl tight ends Travis Kelce and Sam Laporta are averaging 10.6.

2023 TE Yards Per Reception Player YPC George Kittle 15.7 Isaiah Likely 13.6 Noah Fant 12.9 Kyle Pitts 12.5 Mark Andrews 12.1

Even as he enters his 30s, Kittle still has splash-play ability that few tight ends can match. He can create separation, make plays at the point of the catch, and is still a monster in the open field. His efficiency is also unaffected by volume. Kittle and Kyle Pitts are the only tight ends in the top 10 in targets averaging over 11 yards per reception.

Kittle’s versatility makes him lethal in Shanahan’s offense. The 49ers do a great job of utilizing him downfield, as well as on short passes. The respect Kittle commands from opposing defenses also creates more one-on-one matchups for the rest of the offense.

A franchise cornerstone

Kittle has become an integral part of the 49ers' core

In the late 2010s, it seemed that Kittle was destined to be the league’s next great tight end. But an injury-plagued 2020, combined with historic seasons from Travis Kelce, put the movement on pause.

Four years removed from his lone First Team All-Pro selection, Kittle is poised to restate his claim as the best tight end in the NFL. The numbers support it, his film supports it, and the resounding praise he has received from his peers supports it. He embodies everything a team wants in a tight end from both a play and leadership standpoint.

The 49ers are preparing for a deep postseason run. With the immense talent on both sides of the ball and stellar coaching, it’s reasonable to think the team has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. At the center of this championship-caliber team is a star tight end in his prime, a playoff run away from putting together a possible Hall of Fame resume.

