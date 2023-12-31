Highlights One bad loss to the Baltimore Ravens does not define the San Francisco 49ers' season.

The 49ers still have the necessary tools to be a championship team.

Turnovers and penalties were major contributors to the loss against the Ravens; improvements in these areas can level the playing field in future matchups.

The San Francisco 49ers had a golden opportunity on Christmas night as a win against the Baltimore Ravens would have given them the best record in the NFL and solidified them as the undeniable favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy come February.

Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy entered the game as the betting favorite for NFL MVP. A stellar showing in primetime against a formidable opponent would have given him a decisive lead in what has been a tumultuous race.

The game started out completely normal. Purdy found star tight end George Kittle, who took the ball upfield for a 58-yard gain on the opening series. Purdy then found his tight end again for another first down, putting San Francisco into the red zone.

But from there, chaos ensued. Purdy threw an ugly interception in the end zone and then threw more before the day was over as the 49ers took a 33-19 loss and dropped to 11-4 on the season.

A one-game sample size doesn't define the San Francisco 49ers

Niners fans and NFL analysts shouldn't overreact to one bad game

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s important not to understate the significance of such a game, as the 49ers are in the midst of a highly competitive race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in hot pursuit, every game matters. Right now, the 49ers hold the tiebreaker over both Detroit and Philadelphia, but all three teams entered Week 17 at 11-4, giving San Francisco minimal breathing room, although the Dallas Cowboys helped out by knocking off the Lions on Saturday night.

With that said, it’s equally important not to fixate on the outcome of a single contest in a 17-game season. For a team that has been so dominant of late, losing a game by two touchdowns can feel like the sky is falling. However, a closer examination reveals that the game wasn’t as bad as it initially appeared.

The 49ers outgained the Ravens in total yardage, 429-343, and averaged 6.3 yards per play compared to Baltimore’s 5.4. San Francisco had little trouble moving the ball and picked up first downs through the air and on the ground. Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey all finished with over 100 yards from scrimmage.

What proved to be the big difference was San Francisco’s miscues. The 49ers turned the ball over five times and surrendered over 100 yards in penalties. Conversely, the Ravens played clean football, not turning the ball over and registering fewer penalties. In short, the 49ers simply made more mistakes.

The 49ers' surplus of talent gives them an abnormally large margin for error, but even then, there are limitations to what they can get away with. Against Lamar Jackson and a potent Ravens team, this margin begins to slim. Throw in five turnovers and several crucial drops and penalties, and it’s hard to envision a world where the 49ers come out on top.

The four interceptions that show up in the box score for Purdy make it hard to notice anything else. For a quarterback entering the game having only thrown seven in his first 14 starts of the season, four picks are almost inconceivable.

The first interception is the one that was truly horrific. Purdy forced a ball to Deebo Samuel on an inside post against a two-high safety look from the Ravens.

As was stated on the broadcast, by the time Purdy worked to Samuel, he had already come out of his break. At best, Purdy would’ve been throwing his star receiver right into a thumping safety. This was an uncharacteristic decision from the quarterback and one that can’t become a recurring theme.

The following three interceptions, however, demonstrate great defense more than poor quarterback play. The second and third interceptions of the night came off of deflections and great plays on the ball. In the fourth, Purdy was hit on his arm as he threw, causing a misfire.

Contextualizing these turnovers shouldn’t completely vindicate Purdy, but it shows how extreme his misfortune was on Christmas night.

Turnovers tend to be volatile and can come in clusters. They aren’t always indicative of how well a quarterback took care of the football. Sometimes, defensive backs will bail out the opposing team by dropping easy interceptions. Other times, they’ll create turnovers from scratch.

Even for a unit as talented as the Ravens’ defense, forcing five turnovers per game isn’t sustainable.

The Niners do have room for improvement

Minor changes make a big difference

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all of this, compounded by the fact that Purdy and Trent Williams spent the waning moments of the game on the sideline, the 49ers were a yard away from going into the two-minute warning down a touchdown with three timeouts.

Baltimore was the better team and deserved to win Monday night, but with just some minor adjustments, the game could’ve been much more competitive.

Kyle Shanahan abandoned the run game late in the first half, which took the ball out of McCaffrey’s hands. The star running back finished the game averaging an impressive 7.4 yards per carry. If the 49ers had stuck with a more balanced approach, the Ravens wouldn’t have been as quick to identify certain passing concepts. This also would’ve likely reduced the number of interceptions from Purdy.

The point of this isn’t to make excuses for the 49ers. This game exposed some of the team’s bigger problems.

Pass protection for much of this season has been suboptimal, Williams continues to deal with lingering injuries, and Shanahan’s offense isn’t exactly built for playing from behind. Instead, it’s to explain that even with this ugly loss, the 49ers still have all the necessary tools to be a championship team.

And they're actually still the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 58 Favorites Team Odds San Francisco 49ers +230 Baltimore Ravens +425 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Miami Dolphins +800 Kansas City Chiefs +900

The Niners match up favorably with every NFC team and, outside of Baltimore, every AFC squad. The Ravens defense is uniquely equipped for the intricacies of the 49ers offense. Still, regression toward the mean in the turnover department alone would be enough to level the playing field for a potential Super Bowl rematch.

Championships aren’t won in December. In fact, it can be argued that these types of losses build championship teams. The 49ers faltered in October before finding their footing and playing some of their best football of Shanahan's tenure.

Another loss, especially one in such an embarrassing fashion, could have a similar effect. If the 49ers are the team that fans have been led to believe they are, this game won’t define their season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Super Bowl odds courtesy of BetMGM.