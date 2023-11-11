Highlights The Los Angeles Lakers have had a shaky start to the season with a 4-5 record and struggles on the road.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to lead the team in scoring and demonstrate their greatness.

The team's bench has been affected by early injuries, but it's important not to overreact as the season progresses and chemistry develops.

As the saying goes, “It doesn't matter where you start, but how you finish that matters."

The Los Angeles Lakers should be able to embrace that mindset despite a 4-5 start to the 2023-24 season. This includes a 1-5 record on the road, their first five contests involving losses to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets before finally outlasting the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Friday night.

It is reasonable for people with high expectations for the Lakers to have concerns, especially after the remarkable playoff run Los Angeles had in reaching the Western Conference finals last season. They even began that year 2-10, including an 0-4 slump away from home.

Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to shoulder the weight of the offense. James, even in his 21st season at the age of 38, continues to demonstrate his timeless greatness as he is leading the team in scoring with 24.4 points while getting 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and a block on 55.9 percent shooting from the field. On the other hand, Davis has managed not to have any major injuries, taking part in all but one of the eight games so far. He is putting up 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 assists, three blocks, and a steal in his appearances.

Where L.A. has struggled

One of the Lakers' struggles has been getting guard Austin Reaves back on track. Coming off a remarkable sophomore campaign, where he made strides to become a reliable scorer who can create off the dribble, Reaves has been up and down to start as the third scoring option behind James and Davis. Even though he's averaging 13.1 points per game, he's shooting 11 percent worse than how he shot the ball from the field last year, going from 52.9 percent to 41.6 percent. His three-point percentage also took a dive, going from an efficient 39.8 percent to a streaky clip of 27.8 percent.

Austin Reaves NBA Statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points 13.0 13.3 Rebounds 3.0 4.0 Assists 3.4 4.3 Field goal % 52.9 43.0 3-point field goal % 39.8 30.0

It also doesn't help Los Angeles that their bench sustained injuries early on. Defensive stalwart Jarred Vanderbilt has yet to step on the court this season with a heel injury, forward Taurean Prince missed three games due to a minor knee injury, guard Gabe Vincent has a left knee effusion that will keep him out until after Nov. 17, and forward Rui Hachimura had an eye contusion that made him unavailable for four games until returning for the Rockets matchup.

Lakers will bounce back

These early struggles shouldn't call for overreactions. After all, the entire team has yet to play together with the aforementioned injuries to players who would play important roles in helping the Lakers possibly get back to the conference finals, and maybe the biggest stage that is the NBA Finals.

While criticism of Reaves' inconsistencies to begin the campaign is warranted, this could be temporary for the third-year guard, as he displays a highly competitive mindset on the court, even when his shots are not falling through the hoop. He is still scrappy on defense and has not been afraid to back down from a challenge against opponents who would try to expose him on that side of the ball.

There is a reason the Lakers kept their core surrounding James and Davis; they saw something that worked wonders, especially in the playoffs, and understand that this team has the potential to win it all, as they need enough time during the season to build chemistry and grow together as a unit.

By the end of the 2022-23 campaign, Los Angeles had the sixth-most points per game, was 20th in the least points allowed, 20th in offensive rating, 11th in defensive rating, and the third-fastest pace in the league. This year, they are 23rd, 22nd, 28th, 16th, and 17th in those respective categories. This is not to say that the current squad is worse; it just goes to show that teams are capable of becoming strong squads that can make deep playoff runs despite having early struggles.

It is understandable for people to feel underwhelmed with the Lakers at the moment, but wanting rash decisions to happen because the team didn't get off on the right foot would only hurt their momentum in becoming a title contender. If last season proved anything, the Lakers are more than capable of bouncing back from slow starts.

Read more: L.A Lakers work out ‘best pathway’ involving LeBron James and Anthony Davis