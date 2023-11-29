Highlights The New York Jets had high hopes for the 2023 season after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, but those hopes were dashed when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles.

Zach Wilson stepped in and led the Jets to some victories, but he has since been demoted to third-string behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian.

Rodgers has made a remarkable recovery and returned to practice, but the Jets should consider shutting him down to avoid risking further injury and jeopardizing their future.

After acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this past offseason, the New York Jets entered the 2023 season with high hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since reaching the AFC title game following the 2010 campaign.

Of course, those hopes went up in smoke just four plays into the Jets' first offensive possession during their Week 1 matchup with the Buffalo Bills as Rodgers suffered a torn left Achilles. Zach Wilson came on and played well enough to get Gang Green a victory and later led the Jets to a three-game winning streak, which included handing the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season thus far.

But that was the high point of the season for the Jets and certainly for Wilson, who was recently demoted to third-string duties behind Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian. And he may fall even further as Rodgers has miraculously returned to practice and may even take the field in a few weeks.

But if Robert Saleh is smart, he won't let that happen.

Aaron Rodgers has returned to practice for the New York Jets

Exactly 11 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his torn Achilles, Rodgers was cleared to return to Jets practice on Wednesday, bringing the soon-to-be 40-year-old one step closer to what would be an unprecedented comeback.

While not cleared for contact, the 10-time Pro Bowler has been cleared for light drills and what Saleh calls functional football activity.

With Rodgers' 21-day practice window now open, the Jets have until December 20 to decide whether he'll be removed from injured reserve. That's four days ahead of New York's Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve with the Washington Commanders, which ESPN's Rich Simini says is "the game he's targeting for a return."

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers stated that two main factors will play into his decision to take the field: his health and where the Jets stand as it pertains to the NFL Playoffs.

But even if the Jets do somehow get themselves in contention over the next few weeks, Saleh needs to step up and shut Rodgers down. And even if they're not, though, would the Super Bowl 45 MVP actually stick to his own conditions?

Would Rodgers stick to his conditions even if the Jets aren't in playoff contention?

Rodgers' crusade to return from such a devastating injury has been admirable. There's no getting around that, as this type of injury has kept some athletes on the shelf for up to a year. And his age only makes what he's doing that much more impressive.

And as Saleh said to the media, "there's no added risk" to Rodgers practicing as it'll be "no different than what he'd be doing on [a side field] with regard to certain drills and individuals."

But here's the thing. There's almost zero chance that the Jets will be in playoff contention when Rodgers hopes he's ready to go. At 4-7, New York currently sits in the No. 15 slot in the AFC playoff picture — and their next three games are against the Atlanta Falcons, the Houston Texans, and the Miami Dolphins.

At best, the Jets can maybe win one of those games, but seeing as they've been outscored 109-37 during this current four-game losing streak, even that may be seen as a stretch.

Simply put, this should be considered a lost season for Saleh. That said, it's no secret that Rodgers is a competitor and has a bit of chip on his shoulder. So, when New York is 5-9 or 4-10 heading into the matchup with the Commanders, will No. 8 genuinely be able to keep himself from taking the field if he is physically able to do so?

This is where the head coach needs to step in and put his foot down, though Saleh says that if Rodgers wants to play, he will. And that's a mistake. There's likely going to be very little upside to Rodgers taking a single snap the rest of the season. What if he plays and re-injures himself? Is the risk worth the reward?

All that does is put the Jets' 2024 season in jeopardy, not to mention Rodgers' career as a whole.

For the sake of the franchise, Rodgers either needs to shut himself down or someone, whether it be Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, or owner Woody Johnson, needs to do it for him.