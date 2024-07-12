Highlights Over the course of his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Rodgers has perfected the 'Hail Mary' throw, and has several iconic successful attempts.

Here's how Rodgers has perfected the throw, and a look at the ones he's completed.

Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers a long, long time ago in 2005. That's nearly 20 years ago, feel old yet?

Ever since he was drafted, he has become one of the best quarterbacks in the game and the greatest signal caller in Packers history. Rodgers has put together quite a career, and during that time, he's authored many iconic moments.

Over the course of a football game, there isn't anything that's quite as epic as a 'Hail Mary', when a team trailing or tied at the end of a half or game. Rodgers has had quite a few of those compared to most other quarterbacks, as he's the only QB in NFL history to complete not one, not two, but three Hail Marys—and they all came in a 13-month span in 2015-2016.

He's perfected the throw, and he's become widely regarded as the best 'Hail Mary' quarterback in the league. Here's how Rodgers has become the best Hail Mary thrower, and a breakdown of a few of his iconic plays as well.

How Did Rodgers Get So Good at the Hail Mary?

Rodgers takes the game down to science, in order to complete these Hail Mary's

Rodgers is so good at these plays for several reasons. One is that he literally breaks the game of football down to a science, according to Mark Kelly, who was one of Rodgers' opponents on Celebrity Jeopardy.

For some background, Kelly is an astronaut. He claims that Rodgers actually asked him about the physics involved in the process of throwing a Hail Mary. Kelly confirmed that they spoke about height, trajectory, and even other factors like wind, temperature, and more during the May 2015 taping... mere months before Rodgers would complete the first of his miracle moonshots. Oh, and he beat Kelly and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary to win that round of Celebrity Jeopardy as well.

Rodgers' mind works in its own way, and he's always been quick to process information and think of things like math, science, and football in similar ways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While there are three quarterbacks who have been lucky enough to complete two Hail Mary's over the course of their careers, Aaron Rodgers is the only quarterback in NFL history who has completed three of them.

Greg Bishop wrote an article for Sports Illustrated way back in 2015, in which he profiled Rodgers. That article included the fact that Rodgers' former coach of the Green Bay Packers, Mike McCarthy, thought that Rodgers actually had a photographic memory.

Rodgers' high school baseball coach, Ron Souza, also claimed that Rodgers would stop by his classroom and diagram blitzes and other coverage schemes that opposing teams ran against the San Francisco 49ers, which was Rodgers' favorite team growing up. At the time, Souza claims Rodgers was only 15 years old.

Aaron Rodgers' Three Hail Mary's Year Opponent Distance Receiver Who Caught It 2015 Detroit Lions 61 yards Richard Rodgers 2015 Arizona Cardinals 41 yards Jeff Janis 2016 New York Giants 52 yards Randall Cobb

Now, looking at the way in which Rodgers throws a Hail Mary, there's one difference that is rather noticeable off the bat. While most Hail Mary's are naturally thrown pretty high into the air, Rodgers' balls have an especially high arc to them, which could make it harder to track in the air, and complicate things for opposing defenders.

Ruvell Martin, a former Packers' receiver, had this to say about those higher passes:

When a football is that high, it travels different... It acts more like a punt and can tail in different directions depending on how it comes out of a QB’s hand. Balls that high up usually don’t come straight down.

Rodgers has also stated that to get all of that power and distance on Hail Mary prayers, a QB needs to make sure they roll out of the pocket to their throwing shoulder side and allow themselves some time space and time to get a running start before the toss.

So we've learned that Rodgers has sought to understand the literal science behind a good Hail Mary ball, and we know his high-arcing throws can take a different path, making it harder on the defense. However, there's one more aspect to this story that has helped the Packers out over the years.

While most, if not all, teams in the league practice Hail Mary's at some point during their late-game drills, the Packers took this preparation to another level. Bishop writes that when Rodgers was on the team, the Packers used to designate one player as the 'jumper', or the main target to catch the ball. All the other receivers look to box out the defenders in the area, and give the jumper the cleanest possible look at the ball.

With the combination of the preparation from Rodgers, and the Packers as a whole, it's a little easier to see why Rodgers was so good at this with Green Bay.

Rodgers' Completed Hail Mary's

Here's a look at each Hail Mary Rodgers has completed in his career

Rodgers has completed three Hail Mary's over the course of his career. Here's a look at each of them.

HM #1: 2015 Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

This one was iconic, and the sheer height of Rodgers' pass is insane.

In this game, the Packers had been down 20-0 early in the third quarter, and were still down by two and needed to make some magic happen in the waning seconds. The play before this, Rodgers was sacked to seemingly end the game and give the Detroit Lions the win, but a face mask penalty gave the Packers one more play. They certainly made it count.

HM #2: 2015 Divisional vs. Arizona Cardinals

Another Hail Mary, another absolutely diabolical course of events. This game went down as an instant-classic.

Down seven and operating from his own four-yard line after a Dwight Freeney sack with about a minute left, Rodgers had to think big.

Moments before the Hail Mary in question, Rodgers completed a miraculous 60-yard 4th and 20 throw to Jeff Janis to keep the drive alive, essentially a Hail Mary to get them to midfield.

Two plays later, with just five seconds remaining, Rodgers, while falling down, threw the ball over half the field, into the waiting arms of Janis to tie the game, who was being blanketed by 2015 First-Team All-Pro corner Patrick Peterson. The Packers would eventually go on to lose the game in overtime on a Larry Fitzgerald sequence nearly as whacky as this one.

To top it all off, this came in the divisional round of the playoffs.

HM #3: 2016 vs New York Giants

This is another Hail Mary from a playoff game, and another beautiful ball from Rodgers.

This one was just before halftime in the Wild Card round, and the Packers would build on that momentum and dominate the New York Giants in the second half, ultimately exorcising their 2011 demons with a big-time 38-13 win. They would go on to take down the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round before falling to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship... and we all know what happened after that.

Martin's quote about the ball traveling differently looks interesting here. Essentially, everybody on the field misread the ball except for Randall Cobb, which means that it could have gone so high that it took a strange path down in the air and threw everyone off, as Martin suggested.

