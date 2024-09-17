Liverpool kick-start their 2024/25 Champions League campaign with an all-important clash with Serie A outfit AC Milan on Tuesday evening, but the game will be shown on Amazon Prime – and not TNT Sports – as both broadcasters now share the rights.

Their long-awaited return to Europe’s top table will have the Anfield faithful chomping at the bit as Arne Slot and his men travel to the San Siro to face Paulo Fonseca and Co in what could shape the Reds’ season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: AC Milan (7 titles) and Liverpool (6 titles) are, respectively, the second and joint-third most successful teams in the Champions League.

While the ex-Feyenoord chief is not expecting to reign victorious in the competition, a deep run – especially after losing 1-0 to Nottingham Forest recently – into the latter stages would suffice in his maiden campaign at the helm.

Liverpool vs AC Milan to be Shown on Amazon Prime

TNT Sports will still show the majority of Champions League fixtures

A re-run of the 2005 Champions League final, one that is considered one of the best finals in football history, Liverpool will be looking to begin their venture at the top of Europe with a resounding win, while the Italians will be looking to straighten out their hodgepodge form.

The match, which kicks off at 20:00 BST with coverage underway at 18:30 BST, will not be shown on TNT Sports, however, and instead will be available for armchair viewers on Amazon Prime Video.

TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sport, has been the channel for UK–based viewers to show Champions League meetings since 2015 exclusively, but the Merseysiders’ return will be shown live on Amazon Prime instead.

In fact, the latter will be the go-to destination for every ‘top Tuesday match’ in the Champions League for the next three seasons, as mentioned earlier, but why the call for change?

Back in the summer of 2022, it was announced that TNT Sports and Amazon – alongside the BBC, who are merely restricted to highlights – would share the rights to broadcast the men’s Champions League in the three-year cycle between 2024 and 2027.

The usual broadcaster, TNT Sports, will still host the majority of the matches (533 of the 550, to be precise) but the mammoth-looking Tuesday match-up, all the way up until the semi-final stage, will be exclusively shown on Amazon Prime.

Interestingly, neither the Europa League nor the Europa Conference League are affected by the change with both second-tier and third-tier competition matches being shown on TNT Sports throughout the aforementioned three-year period.

Liverpool’s Return to the Champions League

Reds set to face the likes of Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Girona

A side of Liverpool’s ilk and calibre are always destined to play in the upper echelons of European football – most notably, the Champions League; though, after a fifth-placed finish in the 2022/23 campaign, they were reduced to the Europa League.

In a competition they were tipped to sail through under Jurgen Klopp’s watch, they were defeated by eventual winners Atalanta at the quarter-final stage – but, thanks to finishing third in Klopp’s final season, are now back where they belong.

Liverpool's 24/25 Champions League Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent Ground 17/09/24 / 20:00 AC Milan San Siro 02/10/24 / 20:00 Bologna Anfield 23/10/24 / 20:00 RB Leipzig Red Bull Arena 05/11/24 / 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen Anfield 27/11/24 / 20:00 Real Madrid Anfield 10/12/24 / 17:45 Girona Estadi Montilivi 21/01/25 / 20:00 Lille Anfield 29/01/25 / 20:00 PSV Eindhoven Philips Stadion

Travelling to Milan will be no easy task given the history between the pair, but Slot’s positive start to the season, barring their recent defeat to Nottingham Forest, will give them a layer of hope as they kick-start their venture in the revamped Champions League format.