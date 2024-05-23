Highlights Ademola Lookman made headlines for his sensational Europa League final performance against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Atalanta man played for England at youth level, but made the switch to Nigeria in 2022.

Lookman has no regrets over his decision, describing it as "the best" he's made.

There have been a number of impressive English talents who have chosen not to represent the Three Lions at international level over the years. Whether it's a desire to play for their parents' nation, or because they feel they don't stand much chance of ever receiving a call-up to the England national team, stars including Erling Haaland, Jamal Musiala and Matty Cash have all opted to play for other countries despite being eligible.

Another high-profile player to snub England's senior team is Ademola Lookman. The Atalanta forward made headlines on Wednesday for his history-making performance in the Europa League, as he became the first player ever to score a hat-trick in the final, inspiring his team to a surprise 3-0 victory over favourites Bayer Leverkusen. It was the icing on the cake of what has been a solid campaign for the forward. He's chalked up 23 goal contributions for the Serie A side this year and has found his stride in Italy.

For the majority of his life and career, though, he lived in England after being born in Wandsworth, south London. With the level of form he's shown recently, he'd have been a strong contender for a place in the Three Lions' set-up as Gareth Southgate's side prepare for Euro 2024 - but he's now ineligible for selection after he chose to switch national allegiances in 2022.

Lookman Chose to Play for Nigeria

He wanted to build an international career

As mentioned, some players who don't fancy their chances of making it into the England squa instead turn their attention elsewhere to ensure they can still play international football. That seem to be what Lookman did when he decided to switch allegiances to Nigeria in 2022 and play for the Super Eagles. Speaking about his decision to The Times, he revealed it was entirely his choice and one of the biggest reasons for the move was his desire to play international football.

"It was nothing to do with my parents because they wouldn’t really tell me to go here or there. I wanted to build a career internationally. The decision was something that I thought about for a long time before making it. To play for Nigeria is an honour first of all and the best decision I ever made. I’m happy I made it."

Speaking after his dominating performance against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, Lookman revealed to UEFA that he is still very happy with his decision to play for Nigeria and has no regrets.

"It's incredible [to play for Nigeria]. The support and the love I get back home from the people is unbelievable. It gives me the motivation to evolve in different areas – as a person, not just in my game."

At the time, though, the decision was a surprising one as Lookman had already represented England at several different youth levels and had seen some success there.

Lookman Played for England at Various Levels

He won the Under-20 World Cup with the Three Lions

Born and raised in England, Lookman represented the Three Lions at several different youth levels before he made the switch to Nigeria. First, he played five times for the Under-19 side, before he moved up to the Under-20 team. It was here that he saw the most success, winning the Under-20 World Cup with England in 2017. He also scored five goals for the nation in 15 appearances at this level.

Following this success, he moved up to the Under-21 level, and played a further 11 times for the nation, scoring one more goal. He made his final appearance for England at any level in 2019 and, after a period away from international football, he decided to make that switch to Nigeria's senior team in 2022, and it's all paid off for him so far.

Lookman Has Been a Hit for Nigeria

He was crucial to their form in AFCON 2023

After deciding to switch to Nigeria in 2022, Lookman told CafOnline that the move was a natural one. Being raised by Nigerian parents, he had already built a sense of community with the nation, and it didn't feel like an unusual switch for him.

"Both my parents are Nigerians, and I've always seen this [representing Nigeria] as a possibility. I came to Nigeria, frequently when I was much younger. I am familiar with the people and have built up a family here, so the switch from England to Nigeria is not an unusual one for me. I am glad I made the switch. I hope to create great and memorable memories."

He certainly delivered on that front too, with some very impressive showings for Nigeria. In fact, Lookman was crucial to the nation's strong showing during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which saw them go all the way to the final before falling short against Ivory Coast.

He scored three really important goals during the tournament and while his side didn't lift the trophy, he came away an even bigger star for them. The decision to play for Nigeria instead of England is one that has paid off for the forward.