There were some big movers in the 2024 summer transfer window, with some blockbuster deals taking place in order to change the fortunes of certain football clubs. However, there were also some high-profile names who didn't sign on the dotted line anywhere, leaving them as free agents.

Some notable names include Mats Hummels and Memphis Depay, but perhaps none is as shocking as French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The former Juventus man made five appearances for his country at Euro 2024, but after turning down a move to Manchester United two years ago, despite the two clubs agreeing a fee, the 29-year-old has been left without a club. Now, it has been revealed exactly why he didn't make the move to Old Trafford, which could've offered him more stability.

Club were left concerned about if he could handle scrutiny

According to a report from the Athletic, the former PSG star was all set to complete a £15m move to the Theatre of Dreams back in 2022 as a cost-effective solution to Erik ten Hag's demands for a new midfielder in his very first season. That summer, the Red Devils had hopelessly chased Frenkie de Jong to no avail and instead ended up signing Real Madrid ball winner Casemiro in a late £70m deal.

While the transfer was almost set in stone, personal terms had yet to be agreed, which is where the obstacles in front of the deal began to mount. The move was reportedly complicated not only by the significant financial demands made by his mother and agent, Veronique Rabiot, but also by his reaction to criticism he faced before the transfer was completed. It is alleged that Rabiot was upset by negative comments, including some from within the club's own media, which led him to have second thoughts about joining.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rabiot had a higher WhoScored rating (7.07) than Casemiro (6.97), Kobbie Mainoo (6.80) and Scott McTominay (6.71) during the 2023/24 season.

This uncertainty from Rabiot raised concerns within Manchester United about his ability to handle the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for the club, ultimately casting doubt on whether he was the right fit for the team in the future. The midfielder would end up extending his stay in Turin until 2024 and while there remained interest in the player, Ten Hag's only midfield signing this summer would come in the form of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

United legend Lou Macari claimed to have a bad feeling about the deal

The comments that particularly seemed to upset Rabiot came in an MUTV exclusive where pundits were discussing the Frenchman's potential move to the club. Lou Macari, who made over 400 appearances for the club during the 1970s and 1980s, gave his thoughts on the move and admitted he was not convinced:

"What's his name? I've never heard of him. You and I have gone through his record before we came on the show. He played 32 games last season, he didn't score a league goal. He didn't get any. "No one's made a move for this fella. Why? Why aren't the rest of the clubs in this country that have done well in the transfer market, why aren't they interested in him? It's just me, I've got a bad feeling about the guy.