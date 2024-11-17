Ajax have announced that the club will be bringing back its classic logo at the beginning of the 2025/26 season. It will mark a comeback for the iconic emblem, which was last worn on the team's shirts 34 years ago. The decision is one that has been met with a positive reaction from fans online.

The emblem represented Ajax for 62 years and was their main logo from 1928 to 1990. It was given a more modern update 34 years ago, but now the club have decided to bring it back. It will be visible everywhere from the start of the 2025/26 campaign. The reason why they've decided to bring the badge back has now also been revealed - and it's to celebrate a significant birthday.

Ajax Are Bringing the Logo Back to Celebrate Their Birthday

Next year is their 125th anniversary

Next year will be the 125th anniversary of Ajax's founding and to celebrate such an incredible milestone, the club have decided to bring back their iconic logo, according to their CEO Menno Geelen. Having been created in March 1900, the Eredivisie side have had an incredible history.

Only five teams have won more Champions League titles in history, while a legendary alumnus of players including Dennis Bergkamp and Luis Suarez have spent time with the famous Dutch outfit at one point or another. They plan to celebrate their birthday in early 2025 and that includes bringing back the former logo, as Geelen revealed via the club's website:

"Ajax will celebrate its 125th anniversary on March 18. The celebrations will include the announcement of the return of the classic logo. We know that the majority of our fans have cherished this wish for years, and we felt that our 125th anniversary was the perfect moment to give back the classic logo to our fans and ourselves. "Furthermore, history has shown that we are at our best when we remain true to the Ajax DNA. That’s why we are doing everything within the club to uphold that DNA, from our football philosophy to our core values. Bringing back the classic logo symbolizes this commitment and serves as both a tribute to our rich history and an inspiration for the future—a future that relies on everything we hold dear about our club."

The return of the logo is set to be celebrated during a sold-out friendly between Ajax and Real Madrid Legends at the Johan Cruyff Arena this week. It won't be officially brought back in a professional capacity until the start of the 2025/26 season, though, when it will gradually be integrated back into their branding across all platforms.

A video celebrating advertising the logo's return, while also celebrating Ajax's illustrious 125-year history, has also been released by the team and shared on X (Twitter):