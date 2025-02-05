Despite being linked with a move to Napoli during the winter transfer window, Alejandro Garnacho remains a Manchester United player and now, the reason the transfer never materialised has been revealed. Following the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November, the highly-rated prospect has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

He's found minutes harder to come by than he previously had under Erik ten Hag. A player suffering through similar circumstances was Marcus Rashford. The Englishman didn't play very often under Amorim and it ultimately led to a loan move away to Aston Villa during the transfer window.

Garnacho didn't bag a move like that himself and will instead remain at United throughout the remainder of the season and have to fight for his place in the squad. Now, it's been revealed why he didn't ultimately land a move away, despite being linked with Serie A side Napoli.

Napoli Wouldn't Pay Garnacho's Wage Demands

They didn't want to break their wage structure

With his minutes at Old Trafford looking limited, Garnacho was open to a move away and Napoli were seriously interested in his services. The Serie A side made an enquiry and got quite close to getting a deal done for him. When the window slammed shut, though, he was still a United player. Now, Napoli's sporting director, Giovanni Manna, has revealed why things didn't materialise and he remained in England. He admitted his club were interested, but couldn't meet the salary demands and weren't prepared to break their wage structure for him. Via quotes shared by talkSPORT, he said:

"We made an important offer to United, we got very close. The player wanted to leave the Premier League in January, because in July it's different, he wanted to be satisfied financially, something that we can't do at the moment. "We don't want to and I don't even think it's right when there's an average salary in the dressing room and you put a young player who earns a higher salary. It's not right towards the others who are doing important things."

The 20-year-old is a very talented young footballer, but Napoli weren't willing to cover his salary. Instead, he remains a Red Devil, where he's making £50,000-a-week, and only time will tell whether he'll instead seek a move away once summer rolls around.