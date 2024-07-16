Highlights The youngster Alejandro Garnacho helped Argentina win the 2024 Copa America, despite coming from Spain.

Garnacho chose to play for Argentina due to his strong ties to his mother's family.

The youngster was born in Madrid and lived there until his move to Manchester United.

It's been a successful end to the season for Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho. The wonderkid not only scored the opener in Man United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May, but he ended the summer as a Copa America champion after Argentina overcame Colombia in extra-time.

Garnacho made just one substitute appearance during the showpiece tournament as his team went on to lift the trophy, but things could have gone down a very different path for the former Atletico Madrid youth player. In fact, the winger could've been lifting another major trophy with Spain had he chosen to play for them. However, the forward has revealed exactly why he opted to represent La Albiceleste, and it's hard to argue with his reasoning.

Garnacho's Reason For Playing For Argentina

The 20-year-old was born in Madrid

Despite being born in Madrid and living there until his move to Manchester United in 2016, the 20-year-old always maintained his belief that he was Argentinian because of the relationship he has with his mother's side of the family. Speaking to TyC Sports in 2023, via the Daily Mail, Garancho explained:

"I am Argentinian. All of my mother's family is Argentinian, they've always lived there. And my father's is from Spain. "The way things worked out, my mother's family moved to Spain and she met my father there and I was born there. I'm really close with my mother's side of the family, we've always supported the national team since I was little. "I didn't have to think twice because I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian. They put their faith in me and it was clear to me. It's a great team, it's a great opportunity and the whole family are really happy and have supported me from minute one."

The forward's Spanish upbringing has meant that the forward has been ridiculed by fans for 'adopting a fake Argentinian accent' in interviews. Argentina will take on Spain in the 'Finalissima' in 2025 as the winners of the Euros and Copa America go head-to-head in what has been labeled the Garnacho derby.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garnacho managed 15 goal contributions in 50 games for Manchester Unnited during the 2023-24 season.

Garnacho's Spain Youth Team Record

The Old Trafford star featured for the Under 18s

Despite Garnacho's insistence on his nationality, he does still have a Spanish past in football. He was first spotted as a child by Gerardo Guzman, Atletico Madrid's former head of youth recruitment, who quickly organised a deal to get the Argentine on Atleti's books.

After spending his childhood in the Spanish capital, Garnacho, who is now one of the most talented young players in the world, swapped sunny Spain for rainy Manchester when he signed for the Red Devils in 2020. A year later, having impressed during United's run to the FA Youth Cup, the wide man was called up to La Roja's Under-18s team, where he played on three occasions.

Six months later, Garnacho was in Argentina colours, as he accepted a call-up to their Under-20s squad, where he scored four times in as many games before being promoted to the senior team.