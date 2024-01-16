Highlights Bulls could trade Alex Caruso for a high return due to his defensive skills and manageable contract.

Zach LaVine's poor performance and high salary make trading him difficult.

Bulls should focus on acquiring draft picks and young talent to rebuild their roster for the future.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, many disappointing teams will be looking to sell high on their best players in hopes of starting a rebuild that will allow them to compete once again in a few years. One of those teams is the Chicago Bulls, who have yet to make a promising run with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic at the helm.

Given the Bulls' struggles, evidenced by their 19-23 record, they've reportedly been scouting the market to see what kind of returns they can get for their core. Although LaVine and DeRozan have received the most attention in the sea of rumors, their best trade chip may actually be Alex Caruso.

Caruso's contract will be easier to trade

Average salary: $9.2 million through 2024-25

In 2021, Caruso signed a four-year deal worth $37 million with the Bulls, as he was set to back up Lonzo Ball in the backcourt. Though he was never quite known for his scoring aptitude, he provided solid shooting and immaculate defense that could disrupt other teams at any given moment.

He's among the best defenders on the Bulls with a defensive rating of 109.9. The only other player getting consistent minutes with a better defensive rating is Jevon Carter at 107.2, but he also plays 10 fewer minutes per game than Caruso.

This season, Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. His efficiency (49.0 percent from the field) is solid, and he can score when absolutely necessary, but his value doesn't exactly reside in the box score. In fact, his offensive production is entirely negligible, especially considering the ease with which he can shut down opposing guards.

Alex Caruso – 2023-24 Defensive Matchups Players Total Points Allowed Defended FG % Defended 3PT % Tyrese Maxey 22 33.3 40.0 Terry Rozier 16 41.7 28.6 Tyrese Haliburton 7 42.9 33.3 Paolo Banchero 9 33.3 50.0 Devin Vassell 7 21.4 0.0

Given how easy Caruso makes defense looks, he could fetch a sweet return if the Bulls do want to pull the plug on their current roster.

LaVine's slump makes it hard to justify taking his contract

Owed, on average, $43 million per year through 2026-27

After missing 17 games due to a foot injury, LaVine has been trying to turn his season around and get the Bulls back in gear. Since returning, LaVine has averaged 16.8 points on 49.3 percent shooting and 39.5 percent from three-point range. He's also grabbing 6.5 rebounds and dishing out 5.7 assists. His shooting numbers are far from being worth the $43 million he's owed over the next three seasons, making a trade seem less likely by the day.

Zach LaVine – Year-to-Year Stats Seasons Points Rebounds FG % 3PT % Defensive Rating 2020-21 27.4 5.0 50.7 41.9 113.1 2021-22 24.4 4.6 47.6 38.9 113.4 2022-23 24.8 4.5 48.5 37.5 111.7 2023-24 20.0 5.3 45.3 34.9 114.9

LaVine's lack of offensive production hasn't been limited to just this stretch of games, he's had a down season altogether. His points per game average (20.0) and three-point shooting percentage (34.9) are the lowest they've been since his 2017-18 season, and his field goal percentage (45.3) is just a few decimals away from being his lowest since then too.

Maybe it's the nagging injuries, maybe it's the poor roster assembly around him, or maybe LaVine simply needs a change of scenery, but the 28-year-old is not the player he was even three seasons ago. Given his decline, a trade could be difficult to manufacture.

How the Bulls should move forward with trades

Load up on draft capital and youth

Whether the Bulls put on a good enough second half of the 2023-24 season to reach the playoffs, there's a tiny chance they'd even make it out of the first round. As such, Chicago needs to put together a plan to ensure its future won't be stuck in no man's land, where the team currently resides.

DeRozan's contract expires at the end of the season, Caruso is signed through next season, and Vucevic is looked up through the 2025-26 season. Given their respective salaries, the Bulls should have an easier time exploring deals for anyone not named Zach LaVine. If they do decide to move on, the Bulls could try to find a way to get draft picks and hope they can land on a franchise-altering prospect and one that could complement LaVine as he works through his astronomical contract.

Chicago Bulls – Contracts Players Years Remaining (Excluding 2023) Average Salary Zach LaVine 3 $43.0 million DeMar DeRozan Expiring $28.6 million Nikola Vucevic 2 $20.0 million Alex Caruso 1 $9.2 million

In 2024, the Bulls have their own pick as well as the Trail Blazers', but given its protection, they'd likely only see it whenever they land outside the top 14 picks. DeRozan, Caruso, and Vucevic are all impact players and could net several first-round picks in the coming years that they could use to restart from scratch.

The team still has its fair share of young pieces in Coby White and Patrick Williams, both of whom could wind up being important players in the Bulls' organization for years to come, but they simply won't be enough to turn the franchise around on their own.

It's worth noting that, because of DeRozan's sign-and-trade deal with the Bulls back when he signed, Chicago owes a protected 2025 first-round pick to San Antonio. If they land outside the top 10 in the draft lottery, though, the pick will go to the Spurs. If the plan is to tank, however, they shouldn't have to worry about it too much.