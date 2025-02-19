Alex Pereira appears to think there's a clear reason why he may be able to cross over into boxing and secure a lucrative fight against Oleksandr Usyk, who is one of that sport's biggest stars. However, his confidence may be misplaced.

A two-weight UFC champion, Pereira's name value has never been higher in the sport of mixed martial arts after beating the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka (twice). Similarly, after vanquishing legitimate challengers and cruiserweight, and then overcoming dozens of pounds to defeat Anthony Joshua (twice) and Tyson Fury (twice) at heavyweight, Usyk is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in boxing.

A match between them could perform well in the box office, however, the reason why Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou failed as a prospective match can also be applied to why Pereira vs Usyk will never get off the ground, either.

Alex Pereira Appears to Think Turki Alalshikh Could Help Make Oleksandr Usyk Fight

Alalshikh could, in theory, help book Jones vs Ngannou but that fight is also a non-starter